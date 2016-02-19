Shallow Impurity Centers in Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444870872, 9780080984599

Shallow Impurity Centers in Semiconductors

1st Edition

Editors: A. Baldereschi R. Resta
eBook ISBN: 9780080984599
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Shallow Impurity Centers in Semiconductors presents the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Shallow Impurity Centers/Fourth Trieste IUPAP-ICTP Semiconductor Symposium, held at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy, on July 28 to August 1, 1986. The book presents the perspectives of some of the leading scientists in the field who address basic physical aspects and device implications, novel phenomena, recent experimental and theoretical techniques, and the behavior of impurities in new semiconductor materials.
Organized into 22 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the early years of shallow impurity states before turning to a discussion of progress in spectroscopy of shallow centers in semiconductors since 1960. It then looks at theoretical and experimental aspects of hydrogen diffusion and shallow impurity passivation in semiconductors, along with optical excitation spectroscopy of isolated double donors in silicon. The book methodically walks the reader through recent research on double acceptors using near-, mid-, and far-infrared spectroscopy, the far-infrared absorption spectrum of elemental shallow donors and acceptors in germanium, and impurity spectra in stress-induced uniaxial germanium using Zeeman spectroscopy. Other papers focus on the theoretical properties of hydrogenic impurities in quantum wells, lattice relaxations at substitutional impurities in semiconductors, shallow bound excitons in silver halides, and the electronic structure of bound excitons in semiconductors. The book concludes with a chapter that reviews picosecond spectroscopy experiments performed in III-V compounds and alloy semiconductors. This volume will be useful to physicists and researchers who are working on shallow impurity centers in semiconductor physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Contents

Shallow impurity states in semiconductors - the early years

Spectroscopy of shallow centers in semiconductors: progress since 1960

Hydrogen in Si: diffusion and shallow impurity deactivation

Spectroscopic studies of double donors in silicon

Photoluminescence and infrared absorption studies of double acceptors in germanium

Properties of the 78 meV acceptor in GaAs

Absorption strengths in the far-IR spectrum of shallow donors and acceptors in germanium

Zeeman spectroscopy of impurities in stress-induced uniaxial germanium

Spectroscopic studies of the local symmetry of nitrogen pairs in GaP

Shallow impurity interactions and the metal-insulator transition

Optical studies of shallow impurities in semiconductor quantum well structures

Intracenter transitions in hydrogenic donors confined in GaAs-AlGaAs multiple quantum wells

Shallow impurities in semiconductor quantum wells

Lattice distortions around atomic substitutions in II-VI alloys

Lattice relaxations at substitutional impurities in semiconductors

The oxygen donor in silicon

IR-spectroscopy of impurity complexes in germanium

Parity violation and electron-spin resonance of donors in semiconductors

Variational model of bound magnetic polaron and Raman spin flip line shape

Shallow bound excitons in silver halides

Electronic structure of bound excitons in semiconductors

Picosecond spectroscopy in I I I -V compounds and alloy semiconductors

List of contributors

Analytic subject index




Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080984599

About the Editor

A. Baldereschi

R. Resta

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.