Shallow Impurity Centers in Semiconductors
1st Edition
Description
Shallow Impurity Centers in Semiconductors presents the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Shallow Impurity Centers/Fourth Trieste IUPAP-ICTP Semiconductor Symposium, held at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy, on July 28 to August 1, 1986. The book presents the perspectives of some of the leading scientists in the field who address basic physical aspects and device implications, novel phenomena, recent experimental and theoretical techniques, and the behavior of impurities in new semiconductor materials.
Organized into 22 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the early years of shallow impurity states before turning to a discussion of progress in spectroscopy of shallow centers in semiconductors since 1960. It then looks at theoretical and experimental aspects of hydrogen diffusion and shallow impurity passivation in semiconductors, along with optical excitation spectroscopy of isolated double donors in silicon. The book methodically walks the reader through recent research on double acceptors using near-, mid-, and far-infrared spectroscopy, the far-infrared absorption spectrum of elemental shallow donors and acceptors in germanium, and impurity spectra in stress-induced uniaxial germanium using Zeeman spectroscopy. Other papers focus on the theoretical properties of hydrogenic impurities in quantum wells, lattice relaxations at substitutional impurities in semiconductors, shallow bound excitons in silver halides, and the electronic structure of bound excitons in semiconductors. The book concludes with a chapter that reviews picosecond spectroscopy experiments performed in III-V compounds and alloy semiconductors. This volume will be useful to physicists and researchers who are working on shallow impurity centers in semiconductor physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Contents
Shallow impurity states in semiconductors - the early years
Spectroscopy of shallow centers in semiconductors: progress since 1960
Hydrogen in Si: diffusion and shallow impurity deactivation
Spectroscopic studies of double donors in silicon
Photoluminescence and infrared absorption studies of double acceptors in germanium
Properties of the 78 meV acceptor in GaAs
Absorption strengths in the far-IR spectrum of shallow donors and acceptors in germanium
Zeeman spectroscopy of impurities in stress-induced uniaxial germanium
Spectroscopic studies of the local symmetry of nitrogen pairs in GaP
Shallow impurity interactions and the metal-insulator transition
Optical studies of shallow impurities in semiconductor quantum well structures
Intracenter transitions in hydrogenic donors confined in GaAs-AlGaAs multiple quantum wells
Shallow impurities in semiconductor quantum wells
Lattice distortions around atomic substitutions in II-VI alloys
Lattice relaxations at substitutional impurities in semiconductors
The oxygen donor in silicon
IR-spectroscopy of impurity complexes in germanium
Parity violation and electron-spin resonance of donors in semiconductors
Variational model of bound magnetic polaron and Raman spin flip line shape
Shallow bound excitons in silver halides
Electronic structure of bound excitons in semiconductors
Picosecond spectroscopy in I I I -V compounds and alloy semiconductors
List of contributors
Analytic subject index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984599