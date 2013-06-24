Shale Gas Production Processes
1st Edition
Description
The extraction of natural gas from shale formations is no simple task and perhaps the
most expensive when compared to over unconventional gases. Although, its popularity
has grown over the years, there is much to be done to make their production and
processing more cost-effective. Brief but comprehensive, Shale Gas Production Processes
begins with an overview of the chemistry, engineering and technology of shale gas. This
is quickly followed by self-contained chapters concerning new and evolving process
technologies and their applications as well as environmental regulations.
Written in an easy to read format, Shale Gas Production Processes will prove useful for
those scientists and engineers already engaged in fossil fuel science and technology as
well as scientists, non-scientists, engineers, and non-engineers who wish to gain a
general overview or update of the science and technology of shale gas. In addition, the
book discusses methods used to reduce environmental footprint and improve
well performance.
Key Features
- Updates on the evolving processes and new processes
- Provides overview of the chemistry, engineering, and technology of shale gas
- Guides the reader through the latest environmental regulation regarding production and processing of shale
Readership
Production Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Petroleum Process Engineers, Geologists, Research and Development Engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Origin of Shale Gas
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Shale
- 1.3 Reservoirs
- 1.4 Shale Gas
- 1.5 Shale Gas and Energy Security
- References
- Chapter 2. Shale Gas Resources
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 US Resources
- 2.3 World Resources
- References
- Chapter 3. Production Technology
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Well Drilling and Completion
- 3.3 Hydraulic Fracturing
- 3.4 Production Trends
- References
- Chapter 4. Shale Gas Properties and Processing
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Gas Processing
- 4.3 Shale Gas
- 4.4 Shale Gas Properties and Processing
- References
- Chapter 5. Environmental Issues
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Environmental Regulations
- 5.3 Environmental Impact
- 5.4 Remediation Requirements and Outlook
- References
- Natural Gas Conversion Table*
- Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 24th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124045514
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124045712
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
Reviews
"The book addresses such important topics as the difference between conventional and unconventional petroleum production, what surfactants are and how they are used, what a proppant is, and the basic processes involved in fracking a horizontal well…his content will be very beneficial to students learning about petroleum production from shale formations…Summing Up: Recommended."--CHOICE Reviews Online, January 2014
"He covers the origin of shale gas, shale gas resources in the US and around the world, production technology, shale gas properties and processing, and environmental issues."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013