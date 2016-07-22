Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9788131244470, 9788131246504

Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology

8th Edition

Authors: B Sivapathasundharam
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131244470
eBook ISBN: 9788131246504
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd July 2016
Page Count: 794
Key Features

  • Extensively revised and updated contents

  • Advanced information scattered throughout the book in highlighted boxes

  • Removal of outdated data

  • Addition of more than 200 colour pictures

  • Re-categorization of cysts of the oral cavity

  • Odontogenic keratocyst and Dentinogenic Ghost cell tumour topic has been updated

  • Nonepithelial Benign and Malignant tumours of the oral cavity are discussed as a separate chapter

  • Topic on stem cells has been revised and updated

Table of Contents

  1. Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures

  2. Cysts of Orofacial region

  3. Odontogenic tumors

  4. Tumors of Epithelial Origin

  5. Non Epithelial Tumors

  6. Salivary Gland Tumors

  7. Bacterial Infections

  8. Viral Infections

  9. Mycotic Infections

  10. Dental Caries

  11. Pulp and Periapical Diseases

  12. Periodontal Diseases

  13. Spread of Oral Infections

  14. Bone and Joints Diseases

  15. Hematological Diseases

  16. Dermatologic Diseases

  17. Diseases of Nerves and Muscles

  18. Allergic and Immunologic Diseases

  19. Oral Aspects of Metabolic Diseases

  20. Regressive Alterations of Oral tissues

  21. Physical and Chemical Injuries

  22. Healing of Oral Wounds

  23. Forensic Odontology
  24. Mucosal Responses to Oral Prosthesis

About the Author

B Sivapathasundharam

