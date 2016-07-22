Shafer's Textbook of Oral Pathology
8th Edition
Authors: B Sivapathasundharam
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131244470
eBook ISBN: 9788131246504
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd July 2016
Page Count: 794
Key Features
- Extensively revised and updated contents
- Advanced information scattered throughout the book in highlighted boxes
- Removal of outdated data
- Addition of more than 200 colour pictures
- Re-categorization of cysts of the oral cavity
- Odontogenic keratocyst and Dentinogenic Ghost cell tumour topic has been updated
- Nonepithelial Benign and Malignant tumours of the oral cavity are discussed as a separate chapter
- Topic on stem cells has been revised and updated
Table of Contents
- Developmental Disturbances of Oral and Paraoral Structures
- Cysts of Orofacial region
- Odontogenic tumors
- Tumors of Epithelial Origin
- Non Epithelial Tumors
- Salivary Gland Tumors
- Bacterial Infections
- Viral Infections
- Mycotic Infections
- Dental Caries
- Pulp and Periapical Diseases
- Periodontal Diseases
- Spread of Oral Infections
- Bone and Joints Diseases
- Hematological Diseases
- Dermatologic Diseases
- Diseases of Nerves and Muscles
- Allergic and Immunologic Diseases
- Oral Aspects of Metabolic Diseases
- Regressive Alterations of Oral tissues
- Physical and Chemical Injuries
- Healing of Oral Wounds
- Forensic Odontology
- Mucosal Responses to Oral Prosthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 22nd July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131244470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246504
About the Author
B Sivapathasundharam
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.