Sexually Transmitted Infections, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 55-3

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Stephen Krau, Guest Editor Dr. Courtney J. Pitts has put together a comprehensive update on sexually transmitted infections. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: STI Prevalence in the United States and the relationship to the social determinants of health; Psychosocial aspects and ethical concerns of STIs treatment and management; Update on guidelines for STI treatment and management - adults and adolescents; STIs and HIV; Proctitis in MSM; Herpes simplex Virus; Pharmacological updates on Hepatitis C treatment; The Reemergence of Syphilis: Clinical Pearls for consideration; The use of technology in the screening and management of STIs; Decreasing barriers to sexual health in the LGBTQI community; STIs and pregnancy; Update on pharmacology of HIV; An update on HPV guidelines; and Pre-exposure (PrEP) prophylaxis versus Post exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Readers will come away with the updates and information they need to improve patient care and outcomes in patients with sexually transmitted infections.