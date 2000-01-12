There are 12 million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases every year. This growing world-wide problem has captured the concern of medical professionals, behavioural scientists, and public health officials.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases: Vaccines, Prevention and Control provides a comprehensive assessment of the global epidemiology of sexually transmitted diseases plus current data on various strategies for controlling the epidemic, with particular focus on vaccines. The editors and authors represent the leading authorities in the field and provide international and multi-disciplinary expertise. This book is essential reading for all researchers and clinicians working in infectious diseases, virology, microbiology, immunology and vaccine development. This work will also be of key interest to medical students, physicians and workers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and public and world health organisations.