Sexually Transmitted Diseases
1st Edition
Vaccines, Prevention, and Control
Description
There are 12 million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases every year. This growing world-wide problem has captured the concern of medical professionals, behavioural scientists, and public health officials.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases: Vaccines, Prevention and Control provides a comprehensive assessment of the global epidemiology of sexually transmitted diseases plus current data on various strategies for controlling the epidemic, with particular focus on vaccines. The editors and authors represent the leading authorities in the field and provide international and multi-disciplinary expertise. This book is essential reading for all researchers and clinicians working in infectious diseases, virology, microbiology, immunology and vaccine development. This work will also be of key interest to medical students, physicians and workers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and public and world health organisations.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive coverage of epidemiology, physiology and immunology
- General preventive strategies such as behavioural modification, barrier methods and topical microbicides
- Individual chapters on Herpes Simplex Virus, Papillomavirus, Hepatitis B, HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhoea, Cytomegalovirus and Chlamydia
- Pathogenesis, microbiology and clinical manifestations of each STD
- Current advances in vaccine development
- Foreword by Julius Schachter, President of the American STD Association
Readership
Researchers in virology, microbiology, infectious disease, and immunology; research clinicians and medical microbiologists, vaccine technolgists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists working on vaccine development; centers for disease control, public and world health organizations, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies.
Table of Contents
Pertinent Issues, Scientific Advances, and Strategies for Control:
A. Cunningham, A. Mindel, and D.E. Dwyer, Global Epidemiology of Sexually Transmitted Infections.
M. Gomberg, V.A. Akovnian, and A.A. Koubanova, The Changing Epidemiology of Sexually Transmitted Diseases: The Russian Experience.
M. Cooper, The Genital Tract: Developmental, Anatomical and Microbiological Factors Affecting STD Acquisition and Strategies for Prevention.
G. Milligan and D. Bernstein, Mucosal Immunity of the Genital Tract.
S.L. Rosenthal, S.S. Cohen, and F.M. Biro, Behavior and Psychological Factors Associated with STD Risk.
J. Kelaghan, Physical Barrier Methods: Acceptance, Use, and Effectiveness.
P. Hitchcock, Vaginal Microbicides.
Pathogens:
L. Stanberry, Genital Herpes Simplex Virus Infection.
K. Beutner, K. Tyring, and J.L. Severson, Genital Papillomavirus Infection.
P. Vandepapeliere, Therapeutic STD Vaccines (HSV + HPV).
J. Shanley, Cytomegalovius.
J. Zuckerman and A. Zuckerman, Hepatitis B Virus Infection.
P. Vandepapeliere, Therapeutic STD Vaccines (HBV) R. Brunham and G. McClarty, Chlamydia.
C. Deal and J. Zenilman, Gonorrhea.
A. Mindel and C. Estcourt, Syphilis.
B. Mathieson, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 12th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541143
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126633306
About the Editor
Lawrence Stanberry
Dr. Stanberry is a highly respected authority in vaccine development. Dr. Stanberry focuses on sexually transmitted diseases research and has made important contributions in the area of tropical microbicides an in herpes simplex virus pathogenesis, immunobiology, and antiviral therapy. He has played major roles in the pre-clinical and clinical assessment of many of the herpes vaccines currently in development.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, USA
David Bernstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...presents an abundance of information that provides a clear understanding of sexually transmitted pathogens, factors that must be addressed in efforts to control the spread of disease, and the state of research on barrier methods of prevention and vaccines. ...it will be important reading for students, scientists, and public health practitioners, providing guidance on how best to use the tools we have today while clearly describing the tools needed to complete the armamentarium and the road toward their development." @source:--David L. Heymann, World Health Organization, in THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE (April 2001) @qu:"...the book comprehensively presents the important pathogens of sexually transmitted infections and the research aimed at developing vaccines against them. Past and recent vaccine strategies, current state of vaccine development and their future prospects are discussed in different chapters with great care and sincerity...This book is useful and important reading for those interested in infectious diseases and their prevention, control and vaccine development." @source:--S. Das in THE JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY (April 2001) @qu:"very useful and comprehensive information for clinicians, microbiologists and virologists interested in pathogenesis and prevention of STD." @source:--ACTA VIROLOGICA