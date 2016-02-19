Sexuality in the Later Years
1st Edition
Roles and Behavior
Description
Sexuality in the Later Years: Roles and Behavior pulls together evidence from the anthropological, psychological, social, and physiological disciplines and represents an effort to present a coherent picture of sexual roles and behavior in the later years. This work does not pretend to answer all questions that could be raised concerning sexuality and aging but attempts rather to concentrate on issues that have been relatively neglected, primarily options, potentials, and possibilities for the individualization and humanization of sex roles and sexual behavior of older persons. The book is organized into five parts. Part I examines concepts of sexuality in the later years, including cultural attitudes and behaviors towards sexuality, psychological and sociological perspectives, and a life-span model of sex-role development. Part II on life-styles deals with the impact of aging on the sexuality of those who are unmarried in later life; the relationship between interpersonal intimacy and adaptation to stress throughout adult life; and the range of sexual orientations in the later years, along with their incidence, their contributions to social adaptation, and the particular constraints surrounding them. Part III discusses issues in research and therapy while Part IV considers views of sexuality and aging in other countries, namely Canada and Sweden. Part V inquires into the problems associated with transitions in the later part of the life cycle of love.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 Introduction: Beyond Intercourse and Orgasm
Significant Numbers, Significant Capacities, and Needs
Historical Perspective of Human Sexuality: Youth and Age
Human Sexuality: The Search for Facts
Beyond Orgasm: Changing Person and Relationships
Summary
References
I Concepts of Sexuality in the Later Years
2 The Cross-Cultural and Historical Context
Introduction
Cross-Cultural Data
Tribal, Agrarian, and Industrialized Societies
Where We Now Stand
References
3 The Physiological Perspective
Introduction
Societal Perceptions
Significance for the Individual
Research
Climacteric
Sensual, Sexual Persons
Pathology: Consequences for Sexual, Sensual Activity
Potentiation of Sexual Capacities and Interests
Summary
References
4 The Sociological Perspective
Introduction
Limitations of Behavioral Research
Sociological Perspective on the Sexuality of Older Persons
Constraints on Sexuality in the Later Years
A Broader Look at Sexuality in the Later Years
Implications
Conclusions
References
5 Gender Identity: a Life-Span View of Sex-Role Development
Introduction
A Model of Sex-Role Development
Gender Identity and Mental Health
Conclusions
References
II Life-Styles: Changing Roles and Behavior
6 Old and Alone: The Unmarried in Later Life
Introduction
Widowed and Divorced
Never-Married
Attitudes toward Sexuality: a Function of Social and Psychological Factors
Conclusions
Summary
References
7 Intimacy and Adaptation
Introduction
Developmental Perspective
Level of Intimacy: Its Mediating Impact on Adaptation to Stress
An Examination of the "Buffering Effect" of Intimacy
Definition and Operationalization
Results
Discussion and Conclusion
References
8 Long-Term Care Institutions
Introduction
Evolution of the Nursing Home
Stereotype of the Sexless Elder
Societal Attitudes and Laws
Institutionalized Elders: A Changing Population of the 1960s and 1970s
Summary
References
9 Range of Alternatives
Introduction
An Overview of Sexual Orientations
Sexualities in the Later Years
Constraints on Sexualities in the Later Years
Implications of the Review
References
III Issues in Research and Therapy
10 Research: Status, Gaps, and Design
Introduction
Current Developments
Data Collection
Sources of Data
Medical Education
Therapeutic Approaches
Suggestions
References
11 Dysfunction: Origins and Therapeutic Approaches
Introduction
The Male: Libidinal and Potency Dysfunction
The Female
Research in the United Kingdom
References
IV A View from Other Countries
12 Continuity of Self-Actualization: Womanhood in the Climacterium and Old Age
Introduction
Perception of Menopause: "Traditional" and "Modern" Woman
Psychological Consequences of Maladaptation to Menopause
Image and Reality of Old Age: "Traditional" and "Modern" Woman
Conclusion
References
13 Institutional Life: The Canadian Experience
Introduction
Statistical Trends in Canada
Societal Attitudes and Obstacles to Sexually Active Elders
Sexuality and the Institution
Implications for Professionals
Conclusions
References
14 A View from Sweden
Introduction
Sexual Embarrassment for the Elderly
The Legacy of Taboos
Need and Satisfaction Continue between Partners
Institutionalized Elderly
Changing Attitudes and Values
V Future Perspectives
15 Beyond Generativity: Toward a Sensuality of Later Life
Introduction
Love, Work, and die Life Course
The Sensuality of Later Life: Locker Room Truths and Their Consequences
References
Index
