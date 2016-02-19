Sexuality in the Later Years: Roles and Behavior pulls together evidence from the anthropological, psychological, social, and physiological disciplines and represents an effort to present a coherent picture of sexual roles and behavior in the later years. This work does not pretend to answer all questions that could be raised concerning sexuality and aging but attempts rather to concentrate on issues that have been relatively neglected, primarily options, potentials, and possibilities for the individualization and humanization of sex roles and sexual behavior of older persons. The book is organized into five parts. Part I examines concepts of sexuality in the later years, including cultural attitudes and behaviors towards sexuality, psychological and sociological perspectives, and a life-span model of sex-role development. Part II on life-styles deals with the impact of aging on the sexuality of those who are unmarried in later life; the relationship between interpersonal intimacy and adaptation to stress throughout adult life; and the range of sexual orientations in the later years, along with their incidence, their contributions to social adaptation, and the particular constraints surrounding them. Part III discusses issues in research and therapy while Part IV considers views of sexuality and aging in other countries, namely Canada and Sweden. Part V inquires into the problems associated with transitions in the later part of the life cycle of love.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 Introduction: Beyond Intercourse and Orgasm

Significant Numbers, Significant Capacities, and Needs

Historical Perspective of Human Sexuality: Youth and Age

Human Sexuality: The Search for Facts

Beyond Orgasm: Changing Person and Relationships

Summary

References

I Concepts of Sexuality in the Later Years

2 The Cross-Cultural and Historical Context

Introduction

Cross-Cultural Data

Tribal, Agrarian, and Industrialized Societies

Where We Now Stand

References

3 The Physiological Perspective

Introduction

Societal Perceptions

Significance for the Individual

Research

Climacteric

Sensual, Sexual Persons

Pathology: Consequences for Sexual, Sensual Activity

Potentiation of Sexual Capacities and Interests

Summary

References

4 The Sociological Perspective

Introduction

Limitations of Behavioral Research

Sociological Perspective on the Sexuality of Older Persons

Constraints on Sexuality in the Later Years

A Broader Look at Sexuality in the Later Years

Implications

Conclusions

References

5 Gender Identity: a Life-Span View of Sex-Role Development

Introduction

A Model of Sex-Role Development

Gender Identity and Mental Health

Conclusions

References

II Life-Styles: Changing Roles and Behavior

6 Old and Alone: The Unmarried in Later Life

Introduction

Widowed and Divorced

Never-Married

Attitudes toward Sexuality: a Function of Social and Psychological Factors

Conclusions

Summary

References

7 Intimacy and Adaptation

Introduction

Developmental Perspective

Level of Intimacy: Its Mediating Impact on Adaptation to Stress

An Examination of the "Buffering Effect" of Intimacy

Definition and Operationalization

Results

Discussion and Conclusion

References

8 Long-Term Care Institutions

Introduction

Evolution of the Nursing Home

Stereotype of the Sexless Elder

Societal Attitudes and Laws

Institutionalized Elders: A Changing Population of the 1960s and 1970s

Summary

References

9 Range of Alternatives

Introduction

An Overview of Sexual Orientations

Sexualities in the Later Years

Constraints on Sexualities in the Later Years

Implications of the Review

References

III Issues in Research and Therapy

10 Research: Status, Gaps, and Design

Introduction

Current Developments

Data Collection

Sources of Data

Medical Education

Therapeutic Approaches

Suggestions

References

11 Dysfunction: Origins and Therapeutic Approaches

Introduction

The Male: Libidinal and Potency Dysfunction

The Female

Research in the United Kingdom

References

IV A View from Other Countries

12 Continuity of Self-Actualization: Womanhood in the Climacterium and Old Age

Introduction

Perception of Menopause: "Traditional" and "Modern" Woman

Psychological Consequences of Maladaptation to Menopause

Image and Reality of Old Age: "Traditional" and "Modern" Woman

Conclusion

References

13 Institutional Life: The Canadian Experience

Introduction

Statistical Trends in Canada

Societal Attitudes and Obstacles to Sexually Active Elders

Sexuality and the Institution

Implications for Professionals

Conclusions

References

14 A View from Sweden

Introduction

Sexual Embarrassment for the Elderly

The Legacy of Taboos

Need and Satisfaction Continue between Partners

Institutionalized Elderly

Changing Attitudes and Values

V Future Perspectives

15 Beyond Generativity: Toward a Sensuality of Later Life

Introduction

Love, Work, and die Life Course

The Sensuality of Later Life: Locker Room Truths and Their Consequences

References

Index