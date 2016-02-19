Sex Facts and Attitudes
1st Edition
A Sound Discussion of the Physical and Emotional Aspects of Sex Addressed to All Adults Who Have Any Responsibility for the Sex Education of Children or Youth
Description
Sex Facts and Attitudes is a five-chapter text that discusses the physical and emotional aspects of sex addressed to all adults who have any responsibility for the sex education of children or youth. Chapter 1 describes the interrelationship between sex education, attitude, love, and experience. Chapter 2 surveys the capacity or ""assets"" of adults to relate sex education to young ones. This chapter focuses on the influence of adult's emotion and experiences in giving sex advice. Chapter 3 discusses some basic facts about human reproduction, conception, pregnancy, and birth, while Chapter 4 describes the stages of physical growth and sexual development. Chapter 5 emphasizes the significance of open family communication in learning about sex. This book is of great value to experts and non-experts in the field of sex education.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. What is the Nature of Sex Education?
Attitudes are Catching
Love is Basic
Sex Education Comes through Many Experiences
Sex Education for the Times We Live in
Chapter 2. Your Assets in Sex Education
Learning from Your Own Experiences
Knowing Why You Feel as You Do about Sex
Getting along with the Younger Generation
Observing How Individuals Grow and Develop
Setting an Example
Knowing the Basic Facts about Sex
Talking about Sex
Brushing up on What You Know
Chapter 3. Information, Please!
The Human Plan for Reproduction
The Female Reproductive System
The Male Reproductive System
Conception, Prenatal Development, and Birth
Chapter 4. Toward Sexual Maturity
There are Stages of Sexual Development
But Individuals Differ
Sexual Development is Part of the Whole
Part 1: Infancy and Early Childhood
Part 2: Children from 9 to 12 Years
Part 3: The Years from 12 to 15
Part 4: Older Youth, from 16 to 21
Part 5: When Special Help is Needed
Chapter 5. Some Ways of Learning about Sex
Keeping Lines of Communication Open
Learning through the Experiences of Daily Life
New Baby in the Home or Neighborhood
Observing Other People, Bathing, Toileting
Taking Care of Pets
When Children Use "Those Words" about Sex
Marriage of an Older Brother or Sister
Observing a Pregnant Woman
Discovery of Personal Equipment
Finding Sex Objects in the Child's Possession
Scrawls and Scribbles in the Toilet
News Stories, Magazine Articles, Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures
Learning to Dance
Clothes That "Tease"
The Visit to the Family Physician
When Children Ask about Birth Control
A Cooperative Task
Details
- No. of pages:
- 78
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221403