Sex Facts and Attitudes is a five-chapter text that discusses the physical and emotional aspects of sex addressed to all adults who have any responsibility for the sex education of children or youth. Chapter 1 describes the interrelationship between sex education, attitude, love, and experience. Chapter 2 surveys the capacity or ""assets"" of adults to relate sex education to young ones. This chapter focuses on the influence of adult's emotion and experiences in giving sex advice. Chapter 3 discusses some basic facts about human reproduction, conception, pregnancy, and birth, while Chapter 4 describes the stages of physical growth and sexual development. Chapter 5 emphasizes the significance of open family communication in learning about sex. This book is of great value to experts and non-experts in the field of sex education.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1. What is the Nature of Sex Education?

Attitudes are Catching

Love is Basic

Sex Education Comes through Many Experiences

Sex Education for the Times We Live in

Chapter 2. Your Assets in Sex Education

Learning from Your Own Experiences

Knowing Why You Feel as You Do about Sex

Getting along with the Younger Generation

Observing How Individuals Grow and Develop

Setting an Example

Knowing the Basic Facts about Sex

Talking about Sex

Brushing up on What You Know

Chapter 3. Information, Please!

The Human Plan for Reproduction

The Female Reproductive System

The Male Reproductive System

Conception, Prenatal Development, and Birth

Chapter 4. Toward Sexual Maturity

There are Stages of Sexual Development

But Individuals Differ

Sexual Development is Part of the Whole

Part 1: Infancy and Early Childhood

Part 2: Children from 9 to 12 Years

Part 3: The Years from 12 to 15

Part 4: Older Youth, from 16 to 21

Part 5: When Special Help is Needed

Chapter 5. Some Ways of Learning about Sex

Keeping Lines of Communication Open

Learning through the Experiences of Daily Life

New Baby in the Home or Neighborhood

Observing Other People, Bathing, Toileting

Taking Care of Pets

When Children Use "Those Words" about Sex

Marriage of an Older Brother or Sister

Observing a Pregnant Woman

Discovery of Personal Equipment

Finding Sex Objects in the Child's Possession

Scrawls and Scribbles in the Toilet

News Stories, Magazine Articles, Radio, Television, and Motion Pictures

Learning to Dance

Clothes That "Tease"

The Visit to the Family Physician

When Children Ask about Birth Control

A Cooperative Task

