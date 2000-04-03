Sex Differences
1st Edition
Developmental and Evolutionary Strategies
Description
Sex Differences serves as an advanced text for courses in evolutionary and human biology, psychology, and sexuality and gender studies. It also serves as a reference source for academic professionals in these disciplines. The book covers the evolution of sex and sex differences, and sex differences and sexual strategies in non-human and human animals. The final chapter addresses issues of sex and gender in interpersonal relationships, organizations and politics. Diagrams, graphs, charts, and tables illustrate key concepts; cartoons and photos provide visual breaks and an element of humor.
Key Features
- Examines sexual differences from a multi-level comparative approach
- Contains a thorough coverage of literature through 1998 and into 1999
- Illustrates pages with a generous use of cartoons, photos, figures, and diagrams
- Invites bonus learning with special interest boxes interspersed throughout text
- Presents a critical analysis
- Includes a combination of feminist and evolutionary thinking
Readership
Advanced courses in evolutionary biology, psychology, and/or sex differences; academic researchers in evolutionary psychology, evolutionary biology, anthropology, and sociology
Table of Contents
Part I: Theory:
Introduction:
Opening Comments.
An Explanatory Framework for Studying Sex and Gender Differences.
A Methodological Framework for Studying Sex and Gender Differences.
Closing Comments.
Chapter 2: Sexual Differentiation:
Opening Comments.
Sex versus Gender.
Abnormal Sexual Development.
Closing Comments.
Chapter 3: Evolution of Sex and Sex Differences:
Opening Comments.
Natural Selection.
Evolution of Sex.
Parenting Strategies.
Evolutionarily Stable Strategies.
Caveats on Adaptationism.
Closing Comments.
Sex as a Life-History Strategy:
Opening Comments.
Fundamental Sex Differences.
Sexual Selection.
Sex-Role Reversals.
Facultative Variation.
Closing Comments.
Part II: Nonhuman Systems:
Male Strategies and Tactics:
Opening Comments.
Finding, Attracting, and Evaluating Potential Mates.
Manipulating Other Males.
Alternative Tactics.
Paternal Investment.
Manipulating Mates.
Closing Comments.
Female Strategies and Tactics:
Opening Comments.
Attracting and Evaluating Potential Mates.
Manipulating Mates.
Thwarting Unwanted Mates.
Manipulating Other Females.
Maternal Investment.
Closing Comments.
Mating Systems:
Opening Comments.
Polygynous Mating Systems.
Monogamous Mating Systems.
Polyandrous, Cooperative, and Polygynandrous Mating Systems.
Facultative Strategies.
Other Systems.
Closing Comments.
Part III: Human Systems:
The Human Animal:
Opening Comments.
Our Primate Inheritance.
Genetics.
Behavior Genetics and Evolutionary Psychology.
Research Methods.
Difficulties in Human Research.
Closing Comments.
Women's Strategies and Tactics:
Opening Comments.
Our Primate Heritage.
Attracting and Evaluating Potential Mates.
Manipulating Mates.
Thwarting Unwanted Mates.
Manipulating Other Females.
Maternal Investment.
Closing Comments.
Men's Strategies and Tactics:
Opening Comments.
Our Primate Heritage.
Attracting and Evaluating Potential Mates.
Manipulating Other Males.
Alternative Tactics.
Paternal Investment.
Manipulating Mates.
Closing Comments.
Courtship, Mating, Marriage, and Parenting:
Opening Comments.
Polygyny.
Monogamy.
Polyandry and Polygnandry.
Facultative Strategies.
Closing Comments.
Sexual Politics:
Opening Comments.
Interpersonal Relationships.
Marriage and Family.
Workplace Issues.
Clinical Issues.
Religion and the State.
Politics.
Closing Comments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 3rd April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124874602
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301560
About the Author
Linda Mealey
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Queensland, Australia
Reviews
"...is a very useful as a reference work, one a reader can use to find out what has been said on a particular topic... useful for the professors as well as the students." --ARCHIVES OF SEXUAL BEHAVIOR
"Mealey's contribution is an authoritative, well-written, and useful textbook for advanced undergraduate students in the biological and social sciences, as well as for scientistst who want to become familiar with recent research on sex differences in human sociobiology." --THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
"...Linda Mealey's excellent textbook... the first and most comprehensive scientific book on sex differences... It should be a shame to conduct seminars or other courses in the future, and to ignore this book. For those who are familiar with evolutionary views it will be a must." --PSYCHOLOGY, EVOLUTION AND GENDER
"This highly informative, compelling and readable treatment of how males and females differ in their physical characteristics, mating strategies and parenting behaviors will forever change the way all of us think about why we are the way that we are." --PROFESSOR ROBERT HINDE, Cambridge University
"The layout is very reader-friendly, and Mealey's strong prose is exceptionally engaging, suggesting a fine sense of irony, a strong intellect, and a very broad knowledge of her subject matter. The book is a pleasure to read throughout. From the student's perspective, it is the perfect textbook... In summary, Sex Differences surpasses all earlier attempts at reaching the text book market in the field of evolutionary behavioral studies." -JOURNAL OF SEX RESEARCH
"Linda Mealey, professor of psychology at the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota, has written a graduate-level textbook. The book contains three parts. The first-"Theory"-would be better labeled "Basics," since it offers not only a superb overview of core concepts of selection and evolution, but also much empirical material on nonhuman species... The amount of literature reviewed for the book is vast... Mealey's text includes numerous well-chosen cartoons that lighten up the dense and information-laden text." --POPULATION AND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW
"...Linda Mealey is right on the mark... in her well-conceived and well-executed upper-division textbook on sex differences... Overall, the book is very good. It is usefully illustrated, has a good glossary, and is written in a laudably clear, organized, and engaging style. Mealey also shows great sensitivity to the political issues raised by her subject matter and is able to treat a wide array of implications and misconceptions while maintaining an objective tone." --EVOLUTION AND HUMAN BEHAVIOR