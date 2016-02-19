Sex Chromosomes
Sex Chromosomes focuses on the study of sex chromosomes, including human chromosomal abnormalities, behavior and characteristics of chromosomes, and cell division.
The book first offers information on the chromosomal basis of sex determination, as well as development of the cell theory, mitosis, fertilization, meiosis, and discovery of sex chromosomes. The publication also ponders on the mitosis, meiosis, and formation of gametes. Discussions focus on the special characteristics of sex chromosomes, abnormalities of cell division, and sexual differentiation.
The manuscript reviews sex chromosomes in plants, Drosophila, and Lepidoptera. The book also examines sex-chromosome mechanisms that differ the classic type; sex chromosomes in fishes, amphibia, reptiles, and birds; and sex chromosomes in man. Discussions focus on normal human sex chromosomes, Turner's syndrome, Klinefelter's syndrome, true hermaphrodites, testicular feminization, and pseudohermaphrodites. Sex chromosomes in mammals other than man, including monotremata, marsupialia, insectivora, rodentia, and carnivora, are discussed. The publication is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of sex chromosomes.
Chapter 1. The Chromosomal Basis of Sex Determination
I. Introduction
II. The Development of the Cell Theory
III. Mitosis
IV. Fertilization
V. Meiosis
VI. The Beginning of Mendelian Genetics
VII. Linkage
VIII. Nondisjunction
IX. The Discovery of Sex Chromosomes
Chapter 2. Mitosis, Meiosis, and the Formation of Gametes
I. Introduction
II. Mitosis
III. Meiosis
IV. Special Characteristics of Sex Chromosomes
V. Some Abnormalities of Cell Division
VI. The Formation of Gametes
VII. Sexual Differentiation
Chapter 3. Sex Chromosomes in Plants
1. Introduction
II. Liverworts and Mosses
III. Flowering Plants
Chapter 4. Sex Chromosomes in Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. Sex Linkage
III. Nondisjunction of the X-chromosome
IV. Sex Determination
V. Gynandromorphs
VI. Cytological Investigations
VII. Salivary Gland Chromosomes
Chapter 5. Sex Chromosomes in Lepidoptera
I. Introduction
II. Abraxas grossulariata, the Currant Moth
III. Lymantria dispar, the Gypsy Moth
IV. The Silkworm, Bombyx mori
Chapter 6. Sex-Chromosome Mechanisms Which Differ from the Classic Type
I. Introduction
II. Multiple X-Chromosomes
III. Multiple Y-Chromosomes
IV. Sex Determination by Haploid Parthenogenesis
V. Sex Chromosomes Which Are Not Morphologically Differentiated
Chapter 7. Sex Chromosomes in Fishes, Amphibia, Reptiles, and Birds
I. Introduction
II. Sex Chromosomes in Fishes
III. Sex Chromosomes in Amphibia
IV. Sex Chromosomes in Reptiles
V. Sex Chromosomes in Birds
Chapter 8. Sex Chromosomes in Man
I. Introduction
II. Findings on Human Sex Chromosomes by Traditional Techniques
III. Normal Human Sex Chromosomes
IV. Klinefelter's Syndrome
V. Turner's Syndrome
VI. Female Patients with Multiple X-Chromosomes
VII. True Hermaphrodites
VIII. Pseudohermaphrodites
IX. Testicular Feminization
X. Males with XX Sex Chromosomes
XI. Males with XYY Sex Chromosomes
XII. Double Aneuploidy, Familial Aneuploidy, and Possible Causes of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities
XIII. Sex-Linkage in Man
Chapter 9. Sex Chromosomes in Mammals Other Than Man
I. Introduction
II. Monotremata
III. Marsupialia
IV. Insectivora
V. Chiroptera
VI. Lagomorpha
VIL Rodentia
VIII. Carnivora
IX. Proboscidae
X. Perissodactyla
XL Artiodactyla
XII. Primates
XIII. Chracteristics of Mammalian Sex Chromosomes
Chapter 10. Sex Chromatin
I. Introduction
II. Some Landmarks in the Development of the Sex Chromatin Concept
III. General Properties of Barr Bodies
IV. Number of Barr Bodies per Nucleus in Man
V. Barr Bodies of Abnormal Size
VI. Late Replicating X-Chromosomes in Man
VII. The Origin of the Barr Body
VIII. Drumsticks: General Characteristics and Incidence
IX. Drumsticks in Patients with Chromosomal Abnormalities
X. The Relationship of Drumsticks to Barr Bodies
XI. Sex Chromatin in Mammals Other Than Man
XII. Late-Replicating X-Chromosomes in Different Mammals
XIII. Sex Chromatin in Animals with Female Heterogamety
XIV. Some Practical Applications of Sex-Chromatin Determinations
XV. Some Theoretical Considerations Concerning Sex Chromatin
Chapter 11. Heterochromatin
I. Introduction
II. Origin of the Concept of Heterochromatin
III. Cytological Characteristics of Heterochromatin
IV. Physicochemical Characteristics of Heterochromatin
V. Genetic Effects of Heterochromatin
Chapter 12. The Function of the Sex Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Sex Differences in Mammals
III. Experimentally Administered Sex Hormones and Sex Reversals
IV. Some Speculations on the Possible Mode of Action of the Sex Chromosomes
© Academic Press 1967
