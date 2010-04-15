Seven Deadliest Network Attacks identifies seven classes of network attacks and discusses how the attack works, including tools to accomplish the attack, the risks of the attack, and how to defend against the attack. This book pinpoints the most dangerous hacks and exploits specific to networks, laying out the anatomy of these attacks including how to make your system more secure. You will discover the best ways to defend against these vicious hacks with step-by-step instruction and learn techniques to make your computer and network impenetrable.

The book consists of seven chapters that deal with the following attacks: denial of service; war dialing; penetration testing; protocol tunneling; spanning tree attacks; man-in-the-middle; and password replay. These attacks are not mutually exclusive and were chosen because they help illustrate different aspects of network security. The principles on which they rely are unlikely to vanish any time soon, and they allow for the possibility of gaining something of interest to the attacker, from money to high-value data. This book is intended to provide practical, usable information. However, the world of network security is evolving very rapidly, and the attack that works today may (hopefully) not work tomorrow. It is more important, then, to understand the principles on which the attacks and exploits are based in order to properly plan either a network attack or a network defense.

Seven Deadliest Network Attacks will appeal to information security professionals of all levels, network admins, and recreational hackers.