Set-Theoretic Topology
1st Edition
Description
Set-Theoretic Topology deals with results concerning set theoretic topology and indicates directions for further investigations. Topics covered include normality and conditions in abstract spaces, compactifications, cardinal invariance, mapping theory, product spaces, and metrization.
Comprised of 29 chapters, this volume begins with an example concerning the preservation of the Lindelöf property in product spaces, followed by a discussion on closed-completeness in spaces with a quasi-G? diagonal and with weak covering properties. The reader is then introduced to countably compact extensions of normal locally compact M-spaces; continuously semi-metrizable spaces; and closed discrete collections of singular cardinality. Subsequent chapters focus on open mapping theory; a selection-theoretic approach to certain extension theorems; semicompletable Moore spaces; and non-normal spaces. The book also considers complete mappings in base of countable order theory before concluding with an analysis of locally separable Moore spaces.
This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and specialists in the field of mathematics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
An Example Concerning the Preservation of the Lindelöf Property in Product Spaces
Closed-Completeness in Spaces with a Quasi-Gδ Diagonal
Closed-Completeness in Spaces with Weak Covering Properties
z-Embedding in βX x βY
A Note on δθ-Refinable Spaces
On Countably Compact Extensions of Normal Locally Compact M-Spaces
A Characterization of Continuously Semimetrizable Spaces
Density of Compactifications
The Pixley-Roy Topology on Spaces of Subsets
Separating Closed Discrete Collections of Singular Cardinality
Open Mapping Theory
Moore-Closed and Locally Moore-Closed Spaces
A Construction of a Quasi-Metric Souslin Space with a Point-Countable Base
On Generating Non-Orthocompact Spaces
The Alexandroff-Urysohn Metrization Theorem Revisited
G(m)-Spaces and Related Topics
Strong S and L Spaces Under MA
A Selection-Theoretic Approach to Certain Extension Theorems
Some Surprising Base Properties in Topology II
Some Results from A-Spaces
Some Observations on Semicompletable Moore Spaces
Normality and Separability of Moore Spaces
Orthocompactness is Normality in Finite Products of Locally Compact LOTS's
A Reduction of the Hereditarily Separable Non-Lindelöf Problem
First Countable Spaces with Caliber δ1 may or may not be Separable
Some Examples Concerning α-Bounded Spaces
Non-Normal Spaces
Complete Mappings in Base of Countable Order Theory
Locally Separable Moore Spaces
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263922