Set-Theoretic Topology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125849500, 9781483263922

Set-Theoretic Topology

1st Edition

Editors: George M. Reed
eBook ISBN: 9781483263922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 452
Description

Set-Theoretic Topology deals with results concerning set theoretic topology and indicates directions for further investigations. Topics covered include normality and conditions in abstract spaces, compactifications, cardinal invariance, mapping theory, product spaces, and metrization.

Comprised of 29 chapters, this volume begins with an example concerning the preservation of the Lindelöf property in product spaces, followed by a discussion on closed-completeness in spaces with a quasi-G? diagonal and with weak covering properties. The reader is then introduced to countably compact extensions of normal locally compact M-spaces; continuously semi-metrizable spaces; and closed discrete collections of singular cardinality. Subsequent chapters focus on open mapping theory; a selection-theoretic approach to certain extension theorems; semicompletable Moore spaces; and non-normal spaces. The book also considers complete mappings in base of countable order theory before concluding with an analysis of locally separable Moore spaces.

This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and specialists in the field of mathematics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

An Example Concerning the Preservation of the Lindelöf Property in Product Spaces

Closed-Completeness in Spaces with a Quasi-Gδ Diagonal

Closed-Completeness in Spaces with Weak Covering Properties

z-Embedding in βX x βY

A Note on δθ-Refinable Spaces

On Countably Compact Extensions of Normal Locally Compact M-Spaces

A Characterization of Continuously Semimetrizable Spaces

Density of Compactifications

The Pixley-Roy Topology on Spaces of Subsets

Separating Closed Discrete Collections of Singular Cardinality

Open Mapping Theory

Moore-Closed and Locally Moore-Closed Spaces

A Construction of a Quasi-Metric Souslin Space with a Point-Countable Base

On Generating Non-Orthocompact Spaces

The Alexandroff-Urysohn Metrization Theorem Revisited

G(m)-Spaces and Related Topics

Strong S and L Spaces Under MA

A Selection-Theoretic Approach to Certain Extension Theorems

Some Surprising Base Properties in Topology II

Some Results from A-Spaces

Some Observations on Semicompletable Moore Spaces

Normality and Separability of Moore Spaces

Orthocompactness is Normality in Finite Products of Locally Compact LOTS's

A Reduction of the Hereditarily Separable Non-Lindelöf Problem

First Countable Spaces with Caliber δ1 may or may not be Separable

Some Examples Concerning α-Bounded Spaces

Non-Normal Spaces

Complete Mappings in Base of Countable Order Theory

Locally Separable Moore Spaces

