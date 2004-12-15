He joined CII in 1968, a Company which later merged with Groupe Bull. In his role of system architect and later as Chief Scientist, he initiated many key projects.

He has a wide range of teaching experience during his 20 years at Université Paris 6 (Compiler Construction, Software Engineering) and for more than 10 years, as an Associate Professor, at CNAM (System Architecture and System Integration).

He has written several papers and a book on server architectures "Serveurs Multiprocesseurs, clusters et architectures parallèles" Eyrolles (Paris april 2000).

He can be reached at www.chevance.com (email: rjc@chevance.com).