Septins, Volume 136

1. The Non-Opisthokont Septins: How Many There Are, How Little We Know About Them, and How We Might Learn More

Masayuki Onishi and John R. Pringle

2. Preparing Recombinant Yeast Septins and Their Analysis by Electron Microscopy

Aurélie Bertin and Eva Nogales

3. A FRET-Based Method for Monitoring Septin Polymerization and Binding of Septin-Associated Proteins

Elizabeth A. Booth and Jeremy Thorner

4. In Vitro Reconstitution of Septin Assemblies on Supported Lipid Bilayers

Andrew A. Bridges and Amy S. Gladfelter

5. Visualization of In Vivo Septin Ultrastructures by Platinum Replica Electron Microscopy

Katy Ong, Tatyana Svitkina and Erfei Bi

6. Assays for Genetic Dissection of Septin Filament Assembly in Yeast, From De Novo Folding Through Polymerization

Michael A. McMurray

7. Investigation of Septins Using Infection by Bacterial Pathogens

Sina Krokowski and Serge Mostowy

8. In Vivo Analysis of Septin Heteropolymer Rods and Higher-Order Structures in Filamentous Fungi

Amy Smith and Michelle Momany

9. Live Cell Imaging of Septin Dynamics in Ustilago maydis

Sebastian Baumann, Sabrina Zander, Stefanie Weidtkamp-Peters and Michael Feldbrügge

10. Ashbya gossypii as a Model System to Study Septin Organization by Single-Molecule Localization Microscopy

Charlotte Kaplan, Chenlu Yu and Helge Ewers

11. Visualizing Septins in Early Drosophila Embryos

Manos Mavrakis

12. Purification of Recombinant Human and Drosophila Septin Hexamers for TIRF Assays of Actin-Septin Filament Assembly

Manos Mavrakis, Feng-Ching Tsai and Gijsje H. Koenderink

13. Investigation of Septin Biology In Vivo Using Zebrafish

Alexandra Willis, Maria Mazon Moya and Serge Mostowy

14. Fluorescence Microscopy of Actin- and Microtubule-Associated Septins in Mammalian Cells

Elias T. Spiliotis, Eva P. Karasmanis and Lee Dolat

15. Immunofluorescent Staining of Septins in Primary Cilia

Moshe S. Kim, Carol D. Froese, Hong Xie and William S. Trimble

16. Methods for Immunoblot Detection and High-Resolution Subcellular Mapping of Septin Subunits in Mammalian Nervous Systems

Laxmi Kumar Parajuli, Natsumi Ageta-Ishihara, Hiroshi Ageta, Yugo Fukazawa and Makoto Kinoshita

17. Visualizing Septin and Cell Dynamics in Mammalian Brain Slices

Hidenori Ito, Rika Morishita, Hidenori Tabata and Koh-ichi Nagata

18. Small Molecule Perturbations of Septins

Lydia R. Heasley and Michael A. McMurray

19. Septin Crystallization for Structural Analysis

Napoleão Fonseca Valadares and Richard Charles Garratt