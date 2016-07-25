Septins, Volume 136
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Non-Opisthokont Septins: How Many There Are, How Little We Know About Them, and How We Might Learn More
Masayuki Onishi and John R. Pringle
2. Preparing Recombinant Yeast Septins and Their Analysis by Electron Microscopy
Aurélie Bertin and Eva Nogales
3. A FRET-Based Method for Monitoring Septin Polymerization and Binding of Septin-Associated Proteins
Elizabeth A. Booth and Jeremy Thorner
4. In Vitro Reconstitution of Septin Assemblies on Supported Lipid Bilayers
Andrew A. Bridges and Amy S. Gladfelter
5. Visualization of In Vivo Septin Ultrastructures by Platinum Replica Electron Microscopy
Katy Ong, Tatyana Svitkina and Erfei Bi
6. Assays for Genetic Dissection of Septin Filament Assembly in Yeast, From De Novo Folding Through Polymerization
Michael A. McMurray
7. Investigation of Septins Using Infection by Bacterial Pathogens
Sina Krokowski and Serge Mostowy
8. In Vivo Analysis of Septin Heteropolymer Rods and Higher-Order Structures in Filamentous Fungi
Amy Smith and Michelle Momany
9. Live Cell Imaging of Septin Dynamics in Ustilago maydis
Sebastian Baumann, Sabrina Zander, Stefanie Weidtkamp-Peters and Michael Feldbrügge
10. Ashbya gossypii as a Model System to Study Septin Organization by Single-Molecule Localization Microscopy
Charlotte Kaplan, Chenlu Yu and Helge Ewers
11. Visualizing Septins in Early Drosophila Embryos
Manos Mavrakis
12. Purification of Recombinant Human and Drosophila Septin Hexamers for TIRF Assays of Actin-Septin Filament Assembly
Manos Mavrakis, Feng-Ching Tsai and Gijsje H. Koenderink
13. Investigation of Septin Biology In Vivo Using Zebrafish
Alexandra Willis, Maria Mazon Moya and Serge Mostowy
14. Fluorescence Microscopy of Actin- and Microtubule-Associated Septins in Mammalian Cells
Elias T. Spiliotis, Eva P. Karasmanis and Lee Dolat
15. Immunofluorescent Staining of Septins in Primary Cilia
Moshe S. Kim, Carol D. Froese, Hong Xie and William S. Trimble
16. Methods for Immunoblot Detection and High-Resolution Subcellular Mapping of Septin Subunits in Mammalian Nervous Systems
Laxmi Kumar Parajuli, Natsumi Ageta-Ishihara, Hiroshi Ageta, Yugo Fukazawa and Makoto Kinoshita
17. Visualizing Septin and Cell Dynamics in Mammalian Brain Slices
Hidenori Ito, Rika Morishita, Hidenori Tabata and Koh-ichi Nagata
18. Small Molecule Perturbations of Septins
Lydia R. Heasley and Michael A. McMurray
19. Septin Crystallization for Structural Analysis
Napoleão Fonseca Valadares and Richard Charles Garratt
Description
Septins provides established septin and molecular and developmental biologists and researchers new to the field with proven, state-of-art techniques and relevant historical background and theory to aid efficient design and effective implementation of experimental methodologies. Topics include the purification of septin proteins from diverse systems, their visualization in live cells, and their analysis by a variety of cutting-edge microscopy approaches.
Key Features
- Provides the latest information on septins
- Includes both established and new technologies
- Brings together specialists from the field who contribute their expertise
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 25th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128039984
Praise for the Series:
"The series is invaluable for workers at all levels of cell biology." --Nature
About the Serial Volume Editors
Amy Gladfelter Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Gladfelter studied Molecular Biology at Princeton University, spending her freshman year researching electrophysiology on mammalian tissue with Dr. Simon Lewis at UTMB-Galveston, followed by genetics with Toby Bradshaw at University of Washington. Dr Gladfelter worked at Princeton in Bonnie Bassler’s lab studying bioluminescence in marine bacteria in the early days of quorum sensing.
She then went on to graduate school at Duke University, drawn back toward the strong microbial and fungal genetics program. Here she began working with budding yeast S. cerevisiae in Danny Lew’s lab. Her thesis work focused on understanding how cells polarize and began with a focus on Cdc42 signaling. By analyzing a variety of Cdc42 mutants, she found a subset with defects in assembly of septin proteins. This began an interest in this understudied aspect of the cytoskeleton that continues to this day in her own lab and is the theme of this volume.
With the encouragement of a few key mentors, she went abroad to do a post-doc in Basel, Switzerland at the Biozentrum to work in the lab of Peter Philippsen. Peter had just tamed a new model system-a filamentous fungus-called Ashbya that provided many wide open questions and intriguing cell biology. Here, she began studying the problem of how nuclei sharing a common cytoplasm can divide autonomously, a problem that seeded the projects in her independent group at Dartmouth.
Dr Gladfelter began her lab at Dartmouth in 2006, focusing on understanding how cytosol is compartmentalized and revisited her old passion for the septin cytoskeleton. Much of the work in the lab takes advantage of different fungal model systems-including budding and fission yeast, Neurospora crassa as well as Ashbya. Recently the lab has begun work on several mammalian multinucleated cells including muscle. She has varied collaborations with modelers, biophysicists and microscopy developers. In particular, her work has been especially enriched by collaborations during the summer at the Marine Biological lab in Woods Hole, MA. In 2015, she was awarded the American Society of Cell Biology WICB mid-career award for research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biological Sciences, Dartmouth College, USA