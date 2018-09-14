Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641470, 9780323641487

Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Martin Jennifer Badeaux
eBook ISBN: 9780323641487
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641470
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Sepsis: Special Considerations, Management, and Treatment for

Diverse Patient Populations

Summary of the 2016 International Surviving Sepsis Campaign: A Clinician’s Guide

Early Administration of Intravenous Fluids in Sepsis: Pros and Cons

Beyond the Intensive Care Unit: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in Critically Ill Patients

Emerging Adjunctive Approach for the Treatment of Sepsis: Vitamin C and Thiamine

Hit or Miss? A Review of Early-Onset Sepsis in the Neonate

Simulation to Manage the Septic Patient in the Intensive Care Unit

Cardiogenic Shock in the Septic Patient: Early Identification and Evidence-Based Management

Hospital Costs Associated with Sepsis Compared with Other Medical Conditions

Special Considerations for the Septic Patient Going to the Operating Room

Early Identification and Management of the Septic Patient in the Emergency Department

Sepsis in the Obstetric Client 　

Sepsis in the Burn Patient

Description

In Collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Jan Foster, Drs. Martin and Badeaux have created an issue where top authors in critical care nursing provide current updates on sepsis care and management. Authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: International Sepsis Guidelines 2016; Pros and Cons of Early Administration of Intravenous Fluids;  PTSD After ICU Stay;  Role of Vitamin C and Carbon Monoxide in Sepsis;  Neonatal Sepsis; Use of Etomidate in the Septic Patient;  Simulation to Manage the Septic Patient in the ICU;  Cardiogenic Shock Complicating Sepsis management;  Hospital Costs associated with Sepsis Compared to other Medical Conditions; Special Considerations for the Septic Patient Going to the Operating Room;  Management of the Septic Patient in the Emergency Room; and Management of Sepsis in the Obstetrical Patient. Reader will come away with the information they need to improve patient outcomes.

About the Authors

Jennifer Martin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterans Administration

Jennifer Badeaux Author

