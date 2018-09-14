Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Sepsis: Special Considerations, Management, and Treatment for
Diverse Patient Populations
Summary of the 2016 International Surviving Sepsis Campaign: A Clinician’s Guide
Early Administration of Intravenous Fluids in Sepsis: Pros and Cons
Beyond the Intensive Care Unit: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder in Critically Ill Patients
Emerging Adjunctive Approach for the Treatment of Sepsis: Vitamin C and Thiamine
Hit or Miss? A Review of Early-Onset Sepsis in the Neonate
Simulation to Manage the Septic Patient in the Intensive Care Unit
Cardiogenic Shock in the Septic Patient: Early Identification and Evidence-Based Management
Hospital Costs Associated with Sepsis Compared with Other Medical Conditions
Special Considerations for the Septic Patient Going to the Operating Room
Early Identification and Management of the Septic Patient in the Emergency Department
Sepsis in the Obstetric Client
Sepsis in the Burn Patient
Description
In Collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Jan Foster, Drs. Martin and Badeaux have created an issue where top authors in critical care nursing provide current updates on sepsis care and management. Authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: International Sepsis Guidelines 2016; Pros and Cons of Early Administration of Intravenous Fluids; PTSD After ICU Stay; Role of Vitamin C and Carbon Monoxide in Sepsis; Neonatal Sepsis; Use of Etomidate in the Septic Patient; Simulation to Manage the Septic Patient in the ICU; Cardiogenic Shock Complicating Sepsis management; Hospital Costs associated with Sepsis Compared to other Medical Conditions; Special Considerations for the Septic Patient Going to the Operating Room; Management of the Septic Patient in the Emergency Room; and Management of Sepsis in the Obstetrical Patient. Reader will come away with the information they need to improve patient outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641487
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641470
About the Authors
Jennifer Martin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterans Administration