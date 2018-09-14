Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

In Collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Jan Foster, Drs. Martin and Badeaux have created an issue where top authors in critical care nursing provide current updates on sepsis care and management. Authors have written clinical reviews on the following topics: International Sepsis Guidelines 2016; Pros and Cons of Early Administration of Intravenous Fluids; PTSD After ICU Stay; Role of Vitamin C and Carbon Monoxide in Sepsis; Neonatal Sepsis; Use of Etomidate in the Septic Patient; Simulation to Manage the Septic Patient in the ICU; Cardiogenic Shock Complicating Sepsis management; Hospital Costs associated with Sepsis Compared to other Medical Conditions; Special Considerations for the Septic Patient Going to the Operating Room; Management of the Septic Patient in the Emergency Room; and Management of Sepsis in the Obstetrical Patient. Reader will come away with the information they need to improve patient outcomes.