Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology
1st Edition
Description
Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology deals with an issue that is becoming a new research trend in the field of food and bioproducts processing. The book fills in the gap of transfer knowledge between academia and industry by highlighting membrane techniques and applications for the separation of food components in bioresources, discussing separation mechanisms, balancing advantages and disadvantages, and providing relevant applications. Edited by Charis Galanakis, the book is divided in 13 chapters written by experts from the meat science, food technology and engineering industries.
Key Features
- Covers the 13 most relevant topics of functional macro and micro molecules separation using membrane technology in the food industry
- Brings the most recent advances in the field of membrane processing
- Presents the sustainability principles of the food industry and the modern bioeconomy frame of our times
Readership
Food technologists, Food and pharmaceutical industries, food agricultural, chemical and environmental engineers, professionals working in the food industry, Food engineers who work in the food industry and are seeking to develop new products, new applications or improve their by-products management
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Membrane Processes
Maria Norberta De Pinho and Miguel Minhalma
2. Separation of functional macro- and micro-molecules: from ultrafiltration to the border of nanofiltration
Charis M. Galanakis and Sonia Ancuta Socaci
3. Membrane filtration of biosurfactants
Paula Jauregi and Konstantina Kourmentza
4. Membrane technology for purification of enzymatically produced oligosaccharides
Andrés Córdova, Andrés Illanes and Carolina Astudillo-Castro
5. Pectin removal and clarification of juices
Sirshendu De
6. Recovery of polyphenols from olive mill wastewater
Roberto Castro-Muñoz Sr.
7. Lignin separation and fractionation by ultrafiltration
Jalel Labidi Sr.
8. Membrane separations in dairy industry
Gregory Martin
9. Current and future applications of nanofiltration in food processing
Alfredo Cassano
10. Electrodialysis-Based Separation Technologies in the Food Industry
Yaoming Wang, Chenxiao Jiang, Laurent Bazinet and Tongwen Xu
11. Osmotic driven membrane processes for separation of special food component
Katalin Belafi-Bako
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128150573
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150566
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece