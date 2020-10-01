Sensory Evaluation Practices
5th Edition
Resources
Description
Sensory Evaluation Practices, Fifth Edition, presents the latest developments and methods of sensory evaluation, including those on the front end of innovation, consumer acceptance/preference, multivariate statistical analysis, discrimination testing, descriptive analysis, sensory claims substantiation for advertising, and information management. Additionally, related social psychological methods, such as laddering, design thinking, emotional profiling, and applications of qualitative and consumer co-creation and immersive techniques are explored. This book will be an ideal reference for sensory professionals, technical managers, product specialists and research directors in the food, beverage, cosmetics, and other consumer products industries of all sizes.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the importance of scientific sensory methodology used to measure and understand consumer perception
- Illustrates the importance of planning, managing and communicating product sensory information in a way that is actionable to developers, marketers and legal counsel
- Presents how sensory science is becoming more influential at the front end of innovation
- Discusses measurement, the design of experiments, and how to understand key sensory drivers that most influence consumers
- Explores the global nature of products and how companies can benefit by having fundamental training programs in sensory and consumer science
- Contains demonstrated methods for test selection, application and measurement, and testing with the right consumer, including more typical usage environments
- Includes worked examples for interpreting and displaying results
- Features a new chapter on how to get your research published
Readership
Those working in product development, including sensory professionals, technical managers, product specialists and research directors in the food, beverage, cosmetics, and other consumer products industries of all sizes
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sensory Evaluation
2. The Organization and Operation of a Sensory Evaluation Program
3. Measurement
4. Test Strategy and Design of Experiments
5. Discrimination Testing
6. Descriptive Analysis
7. Consumer Affective Testing
8. Business Applications (Expanded)
9. How to Get Your Research Published
10. Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153345
About the Author
Heather Thomas
Heather A. Thomas is Chief, Data & Analytics, as a partner in Dragonfly SCI, Inc. Thomas received her B.S. in Food Science from U.C. Davis. She is co-author, with Stone and Sidel, of Hitting the Target: Sensory and Product Optimization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tragon Corporation, Redwood Shores, CA, USA
Rebecca Bleibaum
Rebecca N. Bleibaum, M.A., is President/Chief, Sensory Intelligence of Dragonfly SCI, Inc. a sensory and consumer insights research company in the San Francisco Bay Area, specializing in product testing and professional education. Bleibaum has over 25 years of experience in applied research from Tragon Corporation as their Chief Sensory Officer. She is co-developer and instructor of UC Davis Extension’s popular and long running “Applied Sensory & Consumer Science”. In 2016, she was awarded the prestigious UC Davis Extension Outstanding Service Award for her contributions and dedication to the University's continuing education program. (www.dragonflysci.net) Bleibaum is co-author of Sensory Evaluation Practices, Fourth Edition (2012), A Practical Guide to Comparative Advertising: Dare-to-Compare (est. 2018), previous Chair of ASTM International, Committee E-18 on Sensory Evaluation, has received five ASTM awards for contributions and the Award of Merit, has spoken at numerous professional events, and had given hundreds of impactful client presentations over the years in wine, beer, and a wide variety of FMCG products. Bleibaum’s goal is to teach the fundamentals of sensory and consumer science to entrepreneurial spirited teams to help them become more successful in the marketplace.
Affiliations and Expertise
President/Chief, Sensory Intelligence of Dragonfly SCI, Inc.
Herbert Stone
Herbert Stone, Ph.D. is Senior Advisor & Co-Founder of Tragon Corporation where he served as President from 1974-2008. A former Director of Stanford Research Institute’s (SRI) Food & Agricultural Sciences Department, Dr. Stone was President of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) from 2004-2005. With a Ph.D. from U.C. Davis, he has lectured worldwide, is the author of over 150 publications, and holds six patents. Dr. Stone founded Tragon® in 1974 with Joel L. Sidel. Dr. Stone serves as the Scientific Editor for the Sensory and Quality Section of the Journal of Food Science. He also serves on the Univ. of Massachusetts and UC Davis advisory boards and also serves as Adjunct Professor, Fuzhou University and Visiting Professor, Southern Yangtze University. He chairs the Sensory Science Scholarship Fund. He is the 2010 recipient of the ASTM E18 Peryam Award for contributions to the science of sensory evaluation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tragon Corporation, Redwood Shores, CA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
