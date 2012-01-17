Sensors for Mechatronics
1st Edition
Description
Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field combining Mechanical, Electronic, Computer, and other Engineering fields to develop intelligent processes and products. Based on thirty years of extensive work in industry and teaching, this book provides an overview of the sensors and sensor systems required and applied in mechatronics with an emphasis on understanding the physical principles and possible configurations of sensors rather than simply a discussion of particular types of sensors. Well illustrated with examples of commercially available sensors and of recent and future developments, this book offers help in achieving the best solution to various kinds of sensor problems encountered in mechatronics. In a clear and detailed manner, the author reviews the major types of transducers, presents a characterization of the state-of-the-art in sensing technology and offers a view on current sensor research. This book will be a vital resource for practicing engineers and students in the field.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of a wide variety of sensor concepts and basic measurement configurations encountered in the mechatronics domain
- Written by a recognized expert in the field who has extensive experience in industry and teaching
- Suitable for practicing engineers and those wanting to learn more about sensors in mechatronics
Readership
Students and Practitioners of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Applied Physics and Computer Science
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Sensors in Mechatronics
- 1.2. Selection of Sensors
- 2. Sensor Fundamentals
- 2.1. Physical Quantities
- 2.2. Sensor Classifications
- 3. Uncertainty Aspects
- 3.1. Sensor Specification
- 3.2. Sensor Error Reduction Techniques
- 4. Resistive Sensors
- 4.1. Resistivity and Resistance
- 4.2. Potentiometric Sensors
- 4.3. Strain Gauges
- 4.4. Piezoresistive Sensors
- 4.5. Magnetoresistive Sensors
- 4.6. Thermoresistive Sensors
- 4.7. Optoresistive Sensors
- 5. Capacitive Sensors
- 5.1. Capacitance and Permittivity
- 5.2. Basic Configurations of Capacitive Sensors
- 5.3. Interfacing
- 5.4. Applications
- 6. Inductive and Magnetic Sensors
- 6.1. Magnetic and Electromagnetic Quantities
- 6.2. Magnetic Field Sensors
- 6.3. Magnetic and Induction Based Displacement and Force Sensors
- 6.4. Applications
- 7. Optical Sensors
- 7.1. Electro-Optical Components
- 7.2. Optical Displacement Sensors
- 7.3. Interfacing
- 7.4. Applications
- 8. Piezoelectric Sensors
- 8.1. Piezoelectricity
- 8.2. Force, Pressure and Acceleration Sensors
- 8.3. Interfacing
- 8.4. Applications
- 9. Acoustic Sensors
- 9.1. Properties of the Acoustic Medium
- 9.2. Acoustic Sensors
- 9.3. Measurement Methods
- 9.4. Applications
- Appendix A. Symbols and Notations
- Appendix B. Relations Between Quantities
- Appendix C. Basic Interface Circuits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 17th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123944092
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123914972
About the Author
Paul Regtien
Prof. Dr. Ir. Paul Regtien received the M.Sc. degree in 1970 and the Ph.D. degree in 1981, both from the Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands. From 1995 to 2010 he was full professor in Measurement and Instrumentation at the University of Twente, The Netherlands. In this function he has published numerous articles on sensors and instrumentation. In 2006 he established his company Measurement Science Technology, The Netherlands. He has served many years the international measurement community as, among others, Board Member of the IOP journal Measurement Science and Technology and Vice President for Publications of IMEKO (International Measurement Confederation) and member of the advisory board for the Dutch Metrology Institute. In 2011 he started with the online e-journal Acta IMEKO and acted till the end of 2017 as Chief Editor of this journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Twente, The Netherlands