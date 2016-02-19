Sense Organs Integration, and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
The Physiology of Crustacea, Volume II: Sense Organs, Integration, and Behavior focuses on the three components of self-regulation for crustaceans and examines the behavior that emerges therefrom. This book provides the physiology of the class Crustacea from a comparative point of view. Organized into chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the sensitivity to electromagnetic energy at wavelengths extending from the ultraviolet to the infrared, which is an important adaptive function in crustaceans. This text then explores the innervation of crustacean sensory hairs and describes the sensitivity among crustaceans to external changes in mechanical force by direct contact with solids or by fluid movement. Other chapters consider the two types of pigmentary effectors in crustaceans, namely, the chromatophores and the pigments of the compound eye. The final chapter deals with the four major categories in developing a comparative physiology. Physiologists, biochemists, and researchers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Chapter List, Volume I
Contributors and Chapter List, Volume II
Preface
Chapter 1. Light Sensitivity and Vision
I. General Sensitivity
II. Median Eyes
III. Lateral Eyes
A. Structural Pattern
B. Image Formation
C. Functional Units
D. Intensity Functions
E. Time and Space Functions
F. Wavelenght Functions
G. Polarized Light Sensitivity
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Mechanoreception
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. Touch
IV. Proprioception
A. Muscle Receptor Organ
B. Limb Proprioceptors
C. Comparative Aspects
V. Equilibrium Receptors
A. Receptor Structure and Distribution
B. Physiology
C. Comparative Aspects
VI. Hearing and Sound Production
A. Hearing and Vibration Reception
B. Sound Production
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Chemoreception and Thermoreception
I. Chemoreception
A. Introduction
B. The Receptor Organs
C. Functional Properties
D. Summary
II. Thermoreception
A. Introduction
B. Responses to Thermal Stimuli
C. Summary
References
Chapter 4. Pigmentary Effectors
I. Introduction
A. Chromatophores
B. Retinal Pigments
II. Chromatophores
A. Chromatophore Responses
B. Mechanisms Regulating Chromatophores
III. Retinal Pigments
A. General Morphology
B. Normal Photomechanical Changes
C. Regulation
IV. Comparisons with Other Animals
A. Insect Color Changes
B. Insect Retinal Pigments
C. Vertebrate Color Changes
V. General Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Light Production
I. Occurrence and Distribution of Luminescence
II. Types of Luminous Organs
A. Ostracoda
B. Copepoda
C. Malacostraca
III. Physical Nature of the Light
IV. Biochemistry of Light Production
A. Miscellaneous Observations
B. Cypridina Luciferin and Luciferase
V. Control of Luminescence
VI. Use of the Light
References
Chapter 6. The Neuromuscular System
I. Introduction
II. Efferent Nerve Fibers and Their Properties
III. Neuromuscular Connections
A. Histology
Β. Typical Response to Efferent Stimulation
C. Innervation Patterns in Different Crustacea
IV. Electrophysiology of Nerve-Muscle Preparations
A. Membrane Potential of Muscle Fibers
B. Electrical Changes Caused by Motor Axon Stimulation
C. Membrane Potential and Inhibition
D. Membrane Potential and Double Motor Innervation
E. Quadruple Motor Innervation
V. Processes between Nerve Impulse and Contraction
VI. Properties of Muscle Fibers
A. Anatomy
B. Metabolism and Biochemistry
VII. Comparison of Different Innervation Systems
A. Comparison of Slow Systems and Opener Systems
B. Comparison of Fats Systems
C. Comparison of Inhibitory Systems
VIII. Effects of Drugs and Ions
A. Drugs
B. Ions
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Reflexes and the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Histology
A. Sensory Fibers
B. Efferent Fibers
C. Interneurons
D. Synaptic Connections
III. Reflexes
A. Axon Reflexes
B. Simple Reflexes
C. Complex Reflexes
D. Effects of Surgical Interference
IV. Spontaneous Activity
V. Physiology of Central Units
A. Giant Fiber System
B. Transmission from Giant Fibers to Motor Fibers
C. Other Central Fibers Motor Aspect
D. Other Central Fibers Sensory Aspects
VI. Pharmacology
VII. General Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Neurohumors and Neurosecretion
I. Introduction
II. Acetylcholine
A. Evidence for the Ach System in Crustaceans
B. Function of Ach
III. Amines
IV. Factor I
V. Neurosecretory Systems
A. Sinus Gland System
B. Postcommissural and Pericardial Organs
VI. Neurosecretory Substances
A. Diversity and Chemical Nature
B. Storage and Release
C. Functions
VII. Comparisons and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Locomotion
I. Introduction
II. General Features
A. Biomechanics
B. Integration and Control of Locomotion
III. Types of Locomotion
A. Walking and Running
B. Climbing
C. Plowing through Mud or Sand
D. Burrowing
E. Jumping
F. Swimming
G. Escape Mechanisms
IV. Comparison with Other Animals
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Kinetic and Tactic Responses
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Mechanisms
A. Kineses
B. Taxes
III. Response to Light
A. Directional Response to Light
B. Photokineses
C. Phototaxes
D. Special Cases
IV. Response to Chemical Stimuli
V. Response to Mechanical Stimuli
A. Rheotaxis and Anemotaxis
B. Thigmokinesis
C. Geotaxis
VI. Response to Thermal Stimuli
VII. Response to Electrical Stimuli
VIII. Conclusions
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 11. Physiological Rhythms
I. General Introduction
II. Persistent Rhythms
A. Chromatophores and Color Change
B. Retinal-Pigment Migration
C. Spontaneous Motor Activity
D. Metabolic Rate
E. Other Phenomena
III. Properties of the Rhythmic Mechanism
A. Temperature Relations
B. Relationships to Light
C. Other Properties
IV. The Nature of the Frequency-Regulating Mechanism
V. General Conclusions and Summary
References
Chapter 12. Migrations
I. Introduction
II. Pelagic Migrations
A. Vertical Migration
B. Horizontal Migration
III. Benthic and Terrestrial Migrations
A. Description
B. Mechanisms
C. Initiating and Controlling Factors
D. Value to the Animal
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Complex Behavior
I. Introductions
II. Behavior Types
A. Individual Behavior
B. Behavior Toward Others
III. Analysis of Behavior
A. Components of Behavior
B. Behavioral Changes in Ontogeny
C. Behavior and Evolution
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Comparative Physiology
I. Introduction
II. The Comparative Process
III. Descriptive Comparisons
A. Within Individuals
B. Between Individuals of a Species
C. Between Crustaceans
D. Between Crustacea and Other Taxa
IV. Explanatory Comparisons
A. Genetic
B. Developmental
C. Adaptive
D. Evolutionary
V. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Systematic Index (including Synonymy)
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163323