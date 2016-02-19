Semiotic Mediation
1st Edition
Sociocultural and Psychological Perspectives
Description
Semiotic Mediation: Sociocultural and Psychological Perspectives provides the theoretical and empirical direction toward the synthesis of the subjective, developmental, or cognitive aspects of semiotic processes in a psychological context, and the historical, institutional, and ideological grounding of sign systems in sociocultural contexts.
The book is divided into three sections that show the theoretical rationale and empirical consequences of cross-disciplinary research into semiotic processes. Part I provides a comprehensive theoretical foundation, with analysis and exegesis of work on semiotic mediation by theorists such as Peirce, Vygotsky, Bakhtin, Whorf, Saussure, and Frege. Part II presents empirical case studies that range across the fields of developmental psychology, cultural anthropology, sociolinguistics, and history of religion. Linking together these diverse data bases and research methodologies are crosscutting concerns with four dimensions of semiotic mediation. The third part is a section comprised of commentaries on the organization and themes of metasemiotic representation. The concluding chapter sketches the philosophical history of the notion of semiotic mediation and then synthesizes the volume's empirical studies in terms of directions for future research.
Anthropologists, psycholinguists, psychosociologists, and linguistics experts will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Beyond Symbolic Anthropology: Introducing Semiotic Mediation
Introduction
Fundamental Semiotic Concepts
Four Traditions in Semiotic Studies: Four Theories of Semiotic Mediation
Conclusion: An Integrative Approach
Notes
References
Part I Theoretical Approaches to Semiotic Mediation
2. Signs' Place in Medias Res: Peirce's Concept of Semiotic Mediation
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
The Fundamental Model of Semiotic Mediation
Semiotic Mediation and the Correlates of the Sign
Thirdness as Mediation
Sign as Medium of Communication
Notes
References
3. The Semiotic Mediation of Mental Life: L. S. Vygotsky and M. M. Bakhtin
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Properties of Mediational Means
Decontextualized Semiotic Mediation
Contextualized Semiotic Mediation
Inner Speech
Revising Vygotsky's Approach in Light of Bakhtin
Conclusion
Notes
References
4. Whorf's View of the Linguistic Mediation of Thought
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
The Linguistic Analysis of Experience
The Influence of Languages on Thought
Assessment of Whorf's Views
Notes
References
5. Peirce, Frege, Saussure, and Whorf: The Semiotic Mediation of Ontology
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Peirce
Frege
Saussure
A Comparison: Saussure, Peirce, and Frege
Whorf
Performativity, Mind-Body Dualism, and Mental Events
Conclusion
Notes
References
Part II Case Studies in Semiotic Mediation
6. Times of the Signs: Modalities of History and Levels of Social Structure in Belau
Editors' Introduction
From Metahistory to Ethnohistory
Dynamic Stability of Village Stones
Grave Pavements and Houses
Personal Paths and Money Exchanges
Recapitulation and Ethnographic Conclusions
Comparative Coda on Historicizing Signs: Ashanti and Tahiti
History as Semiotic Mediation
Notes
References
7. Parallelism and Framing Devices in a Late Antique Ascent Text
Editors' Introduction
The Efficacy of Ritual Language
The Maaseh Merkabah Ascent Text
Formulaic Parallelism and Pragmatic Extension
The Sounds of Magical Words
Dialogic Frame and Reported Speech: Teaching as Experiencing
Semantics and Pragmatics of Ritual Texts
Notes
References
8. Metapragmatics in Child Language
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Language and Metalanguage
Metapragmatics and Reported Speech
The Forms and Functions of Quotations
Children's "Awareness" of Language
Reported Speech in Children's Narrative Discourse
Pragmatics and Metapragmatics in Child Development
Notes
References
9. Text, Schooling, and the Growth of Mind
Editors' Introduction
Literacy and Schooling
Functional Differentiation of Language
Text and the Written Language Norms
Implications for Cognitive Development
Note
References
10. Language and the Culture of Gender: At the Intersection of Structure, Usage, and Ideology
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Gender as a Category of Reference and Predication
Indexing Participant Gender in Communication
Gender and Statistical Indexes of Social Stratification
A Parallel: Personal Deictics in English
Indexical/Referential Ideological Metaphors and Prescriptions for Reform
References
11. Legal Ideology and Linguistic Theory: Variability and Its Limits
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
A Semiotic Foundation
Two Legal Theories: The Legal Realists and H. L. A. Hart
Trends in Anglo-American Legal and Linguistic Ideologies
Ideology and Practice: A Semiotic Perspective
Notes
References
12. On the Nature of the Sociolinguistic Sign: Describing the Javanese Speech Levels
Editors' Introduction
Introduction
Structure and Function of the Javanese Speech Levels
The Speech Levels in Use
Comparing Sociolinguistic Models
Semiotics, Pragmatic Salience, and the Linguistic Sign
Notes
References
13. The Semiotics of Two Speech Styles in Shokleng
Editors' Introduction
Introduction to the Study of Speech Styles
Markedness and Speech Styles
Shokleng Ritual Wailing
Shokleng Origin-Myth Telling
Evaluation of Hypothesis on Markedness Relations
The Linguistico-Cultural Matrix
Conclusion
Notes
References
Part III Metacommentaries on Semiotic Mediation
14. Mead's Mediations: Some Semiotics from the Sepik, by Way of Bateson, on to Bali
Introduction
Like Literature, Like Culture
Who Did What to Whom . . .
Across Cultures and Husbands
OK, "Meadiations"
Concluding Indeterminant Questions
Notes
References
15. Semiotic Mediation: Ancestral Genealogy and Final Interpretant
Introduction
Revolt Against Experiential Determinism
Revolt Against Transcendental Universalism
Revolt Against Semiotic Transparency
Final Interpretant of Semiotic Mediation
Notes
References
Index
