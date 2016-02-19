Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis focuses on the analytical phase of research and chemistry of natural products, as well as analysis of gases and methods used in identifying iodine and other substances.

The manuscript first offers information on the determination of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, and the use of Kjeldahl and Dumas methods in the determination of nitrogen. The book also ponders on the determination of halogens, including the use of ethanolamine-sodium, Carius, and sodium peroxide fusion methods and the Liepert volumetric method for iodine.

The publication discusses the determination of sulfur and phosphorus, as well as the alkali-nitrate fusion method for converting organic phosphorus to orthophosphate and Woy's procedure for weighing phosphorus as phosphomolybdic anhydride. The text also reviews the determination of methoxyl and ethoxyl and acetyl groups; determination of neutralization equivalent and molecular weights; and determination of volatile fatty acids.

The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in the chemistry of natural products.