Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis focuses on the analytical phase of research and chemistry of natural products, as well as analysis of gases and methods used in identifying iodine and other substances.
The manuscript first offers information on the determination of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, and the use of Kjeldahl and Dumas methods in the determination of nitrogen. The book also ponders on the determination of halogens, including the use of ethanolamine-sodium, Carius, and sodium peroxide fusion methods and the Liepert volumetric method for iodine.
The publication discusses the determination of sulfur and phosphorus, as well as the alkali-nitrate fusion method for converting organic phosphorus to orthophosphate and Woy's procedure for weighing phosphorus as phosphomolybdic anhydride. The text also reviews the determination of methoxyl and ethoxyl and acetyl groups; determination of neutralization equivalent and molecular weights; and determination of volatile fatty acids.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in the chemistry of natural products.
Table of Contents
Contents
I. Introduction
II. The Determination of Carbon and Hydrogen
III. The Determination of Nitrogen by the Kjeldahl Method
IV. The Dumas Method for the Determination of Nitrogen
V. The Determination of Halogens
VI. The Determination of Sulfur
VII. The Determination of Phosphorus
VIII. The Determination of Methoxyl and Ethoxyl Groups
IX. The Determination of Acetyl Groups
X. The Determination of the Neutralization Equivalent
XI. The Determination of Molecular Weights
XII. The Determination of Volatile Fatty Acids
XIII. Some Useful Tables
Table XII, Gravimetric Factors
Table XIII, Barometric Corrections for Temperature
Table XIV, Atomic and Molecular Formulas and Some of Their Multiples
Table XV, The Carbon and Hydrogen Percentage and Molecular Weights of A Series of CHO Compounds From C15 To C32
Table XVI, 5-Place Logarithm Table
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2043
- Published:
- 1st January 1943
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275918