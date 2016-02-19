Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232676, 9781483275918

Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: E. P. Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483275918
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1943
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Semimicro Quantitative Organic Analysis focuses on the analytical phase of research and chemistry of natural products, as well as analysis of gases and methods used in identifying iodine and other substances.
The manuscript first offers information on the determination of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, and the use of Kjeldahl and Dumas methods in the determination of nitrogen. The book also ponders on the determination of halogens, including the use of ethanolamine-sodium, Carius, and sodium peroxide fusion methods and the Liepert volumetric method for iodine.
The publication discusses the determination of sulfur and phosphorus, as well as the alkali-nitrate fusion method for converting organic phosphorus to orthophosphate and Woy's procedure for weighing phosphorus as phosphomolybdic anhydride. The text also reviews the determination of methoxyl and ethoxyl and acetyl groups; determination of neutralization equivalent and molecular weights; and determination of volatile fatty acids.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in the chemistry of natural products.

Table of Contents


Contents

I. Introduction

II. The Determination of Carbon and Hydrogen

III. The Determination of Nitrogen by the Kjeldahl Method

IV. The Dumas Method for the Determination of Nitrogen

V. The Determination of Halogens

VI. The Determination of Sulfur

VII. The Determination of Phosphorus

VIII. The Determination of Methoxyl and Ethoxyl Groups

IX. The Determination of Acetyl Groups

X. The Determination of the Neutralization Equivalent

XI. The Determination of Molecular Weights

XII. The Determination of Volatile Fatty Acids

XIII. Some Useful Tables

Table XII, Gravimetric Factors

Table XIII, Barometric Corrections for Temperature

Table XIV, Atomic and Molecular Formulas and Some of Their Multiples

Table XV, The Carbon and Hydrogen Percentage and Molecular Weights of A Series of CHO Compounds From C15 To C32

Table XVI, 5-Place Logarithm Table

Index


Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2043
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483275918

About the Author

E. P. Clark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.