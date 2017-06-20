Semiconductors for Photocatalysis, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of Semiconductor Photoelectrodes
1. Charge Carrier Dynamics in Metal Oxide Photoelectrodes for Water Oxidation
Andreas Kafizas, Robert Godin and James R. Durrant
2. Photophysics and Photochemistry at the Semiconductor/Electrolyte Interface for Solar Water Splitting
Xiaogang Yang and Dunwei Wang
3. III–V Semiconductor Photoelectrodes
Georges Siddiqi, Zhenhua Pan and Shu Hu
4. III-Nitride Semiconductor Photoelectrodes
Katsushi Fujii
5. Rare Earth Containing Materials for Photoelectrochemical Water Splitting Applications
Jennifer Leduc, Yakup Goenuellue, Aida Raauf, Thomas Fischer and Sanjay Mathur
Part II: Nanostructured Photocatalysts and Photoelectrodes
6. Artificial Photosynthesis on III-Nitride Nanowire Arrays
Sheng Chu, Xianghua Kong, Srinivas Vanka, Hong Guo and Zetian Mi
7. Light-Induced Water Splitting Using Layered Metal Oxides and Nanosheets
Takayoshi Oshima, Miharu Eguchi and Kazuhiko Maeda
8. Nanostructured Photoelectrodes via Template-Assisted Fabrication
Rowena Yew, Siva Krishna Karuturi, Hark Hoe Tan and Chennupati Jagadish
9. Nanostructured Semiconductors for Bifunctional Photocatalytic and Photoelectrochemical Energy Conversion
Songcan Wang, Jung-Ho Yun and Lianzhou Wang
10. Facet Control of Photocatalysts for Water Splitting
Jian Pan and Gang Liu
11. Black Titanium Dioxide for Photocatalysis
Yan Liu and Xiaobo Chen
12. Effective Charge Carrier Utilization in Visible-Light-Driven CO2 Conversion
Xiaoxia Chang, Tuo Wang and Jinlong Gong
Description
Semiconductors for Photocatalysis, Volume 97 covers the latest breakthrough research and exciting developments in semiconductor photocatalysts and electrodes for water splitting and CO2 reduction. It includes a broad range of materials such as metal-oxides, metal-nitrides, silicon, III-V semiconductors, and the emerging layered compounds. New to this volume are chapters covering the Fundamentals of Semiconductor Photoelectrodes, Charge Carrier Dynamics in Metal Oxide Photoelectrodes for Water Oxidation, Photophysics and Photochemistry at the Semiconductor/Electrolyte Interface for Solar Water Splitting, V Semiconductor Photoelectrodes, III-Nitride Semiconductor Photoelectrodes, and Rare Earth Containing Materials for Photoelectrochemical Water Splitting Applications.
In addition, the design and modeling of photocatalysts and photoelectrodes and the fundamental mechanisms of water splitting and CO2 reduction is also discussed.
Key Features
- Features the latest breakthroughs and research and development in semiconductor photocatalysis, solar fuels, and artificial photosynthesis
- Covers a broad range of topics, including a wide variety of materials and many important aspects of solar fuels
- Includes in-depth discussions on materials design, growth and synthesis, engineering, characterization, and photoelectrochemical studies
Readership
Students and researchers working in the fields of photocatalysis, solar fuels, electrochemistry, and renewable energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128117279
About the Serial Editors
Zetian Mi Serial Editor
Zetian Mi is a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received the Ph.D. degree in Applied Physics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2006. Prof. Mi’s teaching and research interests are in the areas of III-nitride nanostructures, LEDs, lasers, integrated photonics, solar fuels, and artificial photosynthesis. He has published 10 book chapters, 9 patent and patent applications, more than 180 journal papers, and ~ 250 conference papers / presentations on these topics. He had been a faculty member at McGill University from 2007 to 2016, where he had received several awards, including the Hydro-Québec Nano-Engineering Scholar Award in 2009, the William Dawson Scholar Award in 2011, the Christophe Pierre Award for Research Excellence in 2012, and the Engineering Innovation Award in 2105. He also received the Young Investigator Award from the 27th North American Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Conference in 2010 and the Young Scientist Award from the International Symposium on Compound Semiconductors in 2015. Prof. Mi served as the Associate Editor of IEEE J. Lightwave Technol. as well as the Chair of many international conferences regularly, including the General Chair of IEEE Photonics Society Summer Topicals Meeting, 2016-2017, Program Chair of 30th North American Conference in 2013, and Co-Chair of International Symposium on Semiconductor Light Emitting Devices in 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Lianzhou Wang Serial Editor
Lianzhou Wang is currently Professor and ARC Future Fellow in School of Chemical Engineering and Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, and Director of Nanomaterials Centre, the University of Queensland. Lianzhou’s research focuses on the synthesis, characterisation and application of functional nanomaterials for use in renewable energy conversion/storage systems, including photocatalytsts, low cost solar cells, and rechargeable batteries. In the last ten years' time, as a Chief Investigator, he has succeeded in winning a large number of competitive grants, including 19 Australian Research Council grants and >20 research projects from other agencies such as CSIRO, Queensland Government, Corporative Research Centre, and industry, totaling the funding of excess $18 million Australian dollars. Lianzhou has contributed 10 book chapters, >250 original journal publications, 11 patents and over 60 plenary/keynote/invited presentations. He has been actively involved in organising more than 25 conferences and is severing as Associate Editor of Journal of Nanoparticle Research and Science Bulletin and is also on Editorial Broad of three other international journals. Lianzhou has won some prestigious Fellowships/awards including STA Fellowship of Japan, ARC Queen Elizabeth II Fellowship (2006), UQ Research Excellence Award of 2008, Scopus Young Researcher Award of 2011 (Engineering and Technology category, Australian Universities), ARC Future Fellowship of 2012, and ARC College of Experts for 2016-2018. He is the elected fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Queensland, Australia
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia