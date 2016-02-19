Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 5
1st Edition
Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Albert C. Beer
eBook ISBN: 9780080863948
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 548
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863948
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. K. Willardson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
BELL AND HOWELL RESEARCH CENTER PASADENA, CALIFORNIA
Albert C. Beer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
BATTELLE COLUMBUS LABORATORIES COLUMBUS, OHIO
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.