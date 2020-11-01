COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Semiconductor Quantum Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237731

Semiconductor Quantum Science and Technology, Volume 105

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Steven Cundiff Mack Kira
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128237731
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents

1. Scaling Single Photon Sources in a Photonic Integrated Circuit
Pei-Cheng Ku
2. Microcavity Exciton Polaritons
Long Zhang
3. Ultrastrong Coupling in Semiconductors
Junichiro Kono
4. Quantum integrated photonic circuits
Stephan Reitzenstein
5. Quantum Optics with Quantum Dots
Manfred Bayer
6. Valley exciton in monolayer semiconductors and moiré superlattices
Wang Yao
7. Generation of quantum states of light
Glen Solomon
8. Coherent control of a quantum dot ensemble
Takeshi Suzuki
9. Chapter Title to be confirmed
Shuo Sun
10. Quantum spectroscopy with semiconductors
Mackillo Kira and Steven Cundiff
11. High-fidelity quantum-light sources
Pascale Senellart
12. Cluster states
David Gershoni

Description

Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Semiconductor Quantum Science and Technology

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of  diamond and quantum applications

About the Serial Volume Editors

Steven Cundiff

Steven Cundiff is at University of Michigan, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, USA

Mack Kira

