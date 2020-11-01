Semiconductor Quantum Science and Technology, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Scaling Single Photon Sources in a Photonic Integrated Circuit
Pei-Cheng Ku
2. Microcavity Exciton Polaritons
Long Zhang
3. Ultrastrong Coupling in Semiconductors
Junichiro Kono
4. Quantum integrated photonic circuits
Stephan Reitzenstein
5. Quantum Optics with Quantum Dots
Manfred Bayer
6. Valley exciton in monolayer semiconductors and moiré superlattices
Wang Yao
7. Generation of quantum states of light
Glen Solomon
8. Coherent control of a quantum dot ensemble
Takeshi Suzuki
9. Chapter Title to be confirmed
Shuo Sun
10. Quantum spectroscopy with semiconductors
Mackillo Kira and Steven Cundiff
11. High-fidelity quantum-light sources
Pascale Senellart
12. Cluster states
David Gershoni
Description
Semiconductors and Semimetals series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Semiconductors and Semimetals series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Semiconductor Quantum Science and Technology
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of diamond and quantum applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128237731
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Steven Cundiff
Steven Cundiff is at University of Michigan, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, USA
Mack Kira
