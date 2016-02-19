Semiconductor Lasers and Herterojunction LEDs
1st Edition
Description
Semiconductor Lasers and Heterojunction LEDs presents an introduction to the subject of semiconductor lasers and heterojunction LEDs. The book reviews relevant basic solid-state and electromagnetic principles; the relevant concepts in solid state physics; and the p-n junctions and heterojunctions. The text also describes stimulated emission and gain; the relevant concepts in electromagnetic field theory; and the modes in laser structures. The relation between electrical and optical properties of laser diodes; epitaxial technology; binary III-V compounds; and diode fabrication are also considered. The book further tackles the heterojunction devices of alloys other than GaAs-AlAs; the devices for special applications; distributed-feedback lasers; and the transient effects in laser diodes. Students taking courses in semiconductor lasers and heterojunction LEDs will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1.1 Background
1.2 Outline
References
Chapter 1 Resume of Relevant Concepts in Solid State Physics
1.1 Crystal Structure
1.2 Bonding and Band Structure
1.3 Dopants
1.4 Electron Distribution and Density of States
1.5 Electron-Hole Pair Formation and Recombination
1.6 Minority Carrier Diffusion
1.7 Radiative Recombination Processes Other than Band-to-Band
1.8 Nonradiative Recombination Processes
References
Chapter 2 p-n Junctions and Heterojunctions
2.1 Current-Voltage Characteristics
2.2 Junction Capacitance
2.3 Heterojunctions
2.4 Light-Current Relationships in Spontaneous Emission
2.5 Diode Frequency Response as Limited by Carrier Lifetime
References
Chapter 3 Stimulated Emission and Gain
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Optical Gain in the Two-Level Atomic System
3.3 Optical Gain in a Direct Bandgap Semiconductor
3.4 The Fabry-Perot Cavity and Threshold Condition
3.5 Laser Transitions
References
Chapter 4 Relevant Concepts in Electromagnetic Field Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Maxwell's Equations
4.3 Complex Dielectric Constant
4.4 Boundary Conditions
4.5 Poynting's Theorem
4.6 Vector Wave Equation
4.7 Plane Waves
4.8 Plane Wave Reflection and Transmission at Plane Boundaries
References
Chapter 5 Modes in Laser Structures: Mainly Theory
5.1 Laser Topology and Modes
5.2 Waveguide Equations
5.3 Wave Definitions
5.4 Slab Waveguides
5.5 Slab Waveguide Mode Characteristics
5.6 Propagation in a Dissipative/Gain Medium
5.7 Three-Dimensional Modes in Practical Structures
5.8 Five-Layer Slab Waveguide Modes
5.9 Modal Facet Reflectivity
5.10 Mode Selection in Laser Structures
References
Chapter 6 Laser Radiation Fields
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Radiation from Slab Waveguides
6.3 Boundary Solution of the Radiation Fields
6.4 Modal Radiation Patterns from Slab Waveguides
6.5 Radiation of Three-Layer Slab Modes
6.6 Radiation from Two-Dimensional Waveguides
References
Chapter 7 Modes in Laser Structures: Mainly Experimental
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Double-Heterojunction Lasers
7.3 Four-Heterojunction Lasers
7.4 Asymmetrical Structures—Single-Heterojunction (Close-Confinement) Lasers
7.5 Large Optical Cavity Lasers—Symmetrical and Asymmetrical Structures
7.6 Experimental/Theoretical Radiation Patterns (Transverse Modes)
7.7 Lateral "s" Modes
7.8 Summary
References
Chapter 8 Relation between Electrical and Optical Properties of Laser Diodes
8.1 Carrier Confinement and Injected Carrier Utilization
8.2 Threshold Current Density and Differential Quantum Efficiency
8.3 Temperature Dependence of Jth
8.4 Optical Anomalies and Radiation Confinement Loss in Asymmetrical Heterojunction Lasers
References
Chapter 9 Epitaxial Technology
9.1 Liquid Phase Epitaxy
9.2 Vapor Phase Epitaxy
9.3 Molecular Beam Epitaxy
9.4 Lattice Mismatch Effects
9.5 Substrate Considerations
References
Chapter 10 Binary III-V Compounds
10.1 Gallium Arsenide
10.2 Gallium Phosphide
10.3 Gallium Antimonide
10.4 Indium Arsenide
10.5 Indium Phosphide
10.6 Aluminum Arsenide and Aluminum Phosphide
References
Chapter 11 Ternary and Quaternary III-V Compounds
11.1 General Considerations
11.2 Phase Diagrams—Introduction
11.3 Principal Ternary Alloys
11.4 Quaternary Compounds
References
Chapter 12 Diode Fabrication and Related Topics
12.1 Junction Formation and Layer Characterization
12.2 Some Key Properties of AlχGa1-χAs Relevant to Device Design
12.3 Active Junction Area Definition
12.4 Thermal Dissipation of Laser Diodes
References
Chapter 13 Heterojunction Devices of Alloys Other than GaAs-AlAs
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IV- VI Compound Lasers
13.3 III-V Compound Lasers
13.4 Summary
References
Chapter 14 Devices for Special Applications
14.1 High Peak Power, Pulsed Operation Laser Diodes
14.2 Fiber Concepts Relevant to Optical Communications
14.3 Near-Infrared CW Laser Diodes of (AlGa)As
14.4 High Radiance Light-Emitting Diodes
14.5 Visible Emission Laser Diodes
14.6 General Purpose Heterojunction LEDs
References
Chapter 15 Distributed-Feedback Lasers
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Coupled Mode Analysis
15.3 Solution of Coupled Modes
15.4 GaAs-(AlGa)As DFB Lasers
References
Chapter 16 Device Reliability
16.1 Facet (Catastrophic) Degradation
16.2 Internal Damage Mechanisms
16.3 Technology of Reliable Devices
References
Chapter 17 Transient Effects in Laser Diodes
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Turn-On Effects
17.3 Continuous Oscillations
17.4 Oscillations Related to Nonuniform Population Inversion
17.5 Diode Modulation
17.6 Summary
References
Appendix A Physical Constants
Appendix B Gain in Strong Fields and Lateral Multimoding
B.l Introduction
B.2 Spatial Modulation of the Gain and Multimoding
B.3 Optically Induced Saturation of Transition Probabilities
B.4 Spontaneous Power in the Lasing Region
B.5 Summary
Appendix C Pressure Effects o n Heterojunction Laser Diodes
C.l Uniaxial Stress
C.2 Hydrostatic Stress
Appendix D Atmosphere Attenuation of GaAs Laser Emission
Appendix E Single Mode Emission Line Width
Index
