Semiconductor Gas Sensors
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. Basic concepts
1. Fundamentals of semiconductor gas sensors
2. Conduction mechanism in semiconducting metal oxide sensing films: impact on transduction
3. The effect of electrode-oxide interfaces on semiconductor gas sensors
4. Introduction to semiconductor gas sensors: a blocks scheme description
Part II. New materials
5. One- and two-dimensional metal oxide nanostructures for chemical sensing
6. Hybrid materials with carbon nanotubes for gas sensing
7. Carbon nanomaterials functionalized with macrocyclic compounds for sensing vapours of aromatic VOCs
8. Sensors based on single layer graphene
9. Photoluminescence-based InGaN/GaN nanowire gas sensors
10. Rare-earth doped oxide materials for photoluminescence based gas sensors
Part III. Methods and devices
11. Recent progress in silicon carbide field effect gas sensors
12. Semiconducting direct thermoelectric gas sensors
13. Dynamic Operation of Semiconductor Sensors
14. Micromachined semiconductor gas sensors
15. Integrated CMOS-based sensors for gas and odour detection
Semiconductor Gas Sensors, Second Edition, summarizes recent research on basic principles, new materials and emerging technologies in this essential field. Chapters cover the foundation of the underlying principles and sensing mechanisms of gas sensors, include expanded content on gas sensing characteristics, such as response, sensitivity and cross-sensitivity, present an overview of the nanomaterials utilized for gas sensing, and review the latest applications for semiconductor gas sensors, including environmental monitoring, indoor monitoring, medical applications, CMOS integration and chemical warfare agents. This second edition has been completely updated, thus ensuring it reflects current literature and the latest materials systems and applications.
- Includes an overview of key applications, with new chapters on indoor monitoring and medical applications
- Reviews developments in gas sensors and sensing methods, including an expanded section on gas sensor theory
- Discusses the use of nanomaterials in gas sensing, with new chapters on single-layer graphene sensors, graphene oxide sensors, printed sensors, and much more
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Physicists, Chemists, and Environmental engineers
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025598
About the Editors
Raivo Jaaniso Editor
Raivo Jaaniso is a Senior Scientist in the Institute of Physics, University of Tartu, Estonia.
University of Tartu, Estonia
Ooi Kiang Tan Editor
Ooi Kiang Tan is Professor of Microelectronics in the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technical University, Singapore.
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore