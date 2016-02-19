Semiconductor Circuits: Worked Examples is a companion volume to Semiconductor Circuits: Theory, Design and Experiment. This book is a presentation of many questions at the undergraduate and technical level centering on the transistor. The problems concern basic physical theories of energy bands, covalent bond, and crystal lattice. Questions regarding the intrinsic property and impurity of semiconductors are also asked after the book presents a brief discussion of semiconductors.

This book addresses the physical principles of semiconductor devices by presenting questions and worked examples on the pn junction, the effect of impurity content on a pn junction, and the pnp transistor. Other problems presented in the book pertain to the construction and characteristics of transistors, equivalent circuits, voltage amplifiers, and power amplifiers. Some problems require the students to make sketches of circuitry, for example, that of an LC transistor oscillator; while other problems require the student to draw and discuss the circuit of three-input AND gate, using diodes. This book then gives a couple of problems on special applications concerning the diode.

This text is suitable for teachers and students of technical courses, especially those concerned with electronic circuitry.