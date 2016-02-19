Semiconductor Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118130, 9781483155142

Semiconductor Circuits

1st Edition

Worked Examples

Authors: J. R. Abrahams G. J. Pridham
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483155142
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 220
Description

Semiconductor Circuits: Worked Examples is a companion volume to Semiconductor Circuits: Theory, Design and Experiment. This book is a presentation of many questions at the undergraduate and technical level centering on the transistor. The problems concern basic physical theories of energy bands, covalent bond, and crystal lattice. Questions regarding the intrinsic property and impurity of semiconductors are also asked after the book presents a brief discussion of semiconductors.
This book addresses the physical principles of semiconductor devices by presenting questions and worked examples on the pn junction, the effect of impurity content on a pn junction, and the pnp transistor. Other problems presented in the book pertain to the construction and characteristics of transistors, equivalent circuits, voltage amplifiers, and power amplifiers. Some problems require the students to make sketches of circuitry, for example, that of an LC transistor oscillator; while other problems require the student to draw and discuss the circuit of three-input AND gate, using diodes. This book then gives a couple of problems on special applications concerning the diode.
This text is suitable for teachers and students of technical courses, especially those concerned with electronic circuitry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary of Terms

1 Basic Physical Theory

2 Physical Principles of Semiconductor Devices

3 Construction and Characteristics of Transistors

4 Equivalent Circuits

5 Rectifiers and Stabilizers

6 Voltage Amplifiers

7 Power Amplifiers

8 Oscillator Circuits

9 Pulse and Computing Circuits

10 Photo-electric Applications

11 Special Applications

About the Author

J. R. Abrahams

G. J. Pridham

About the Editor

N. Hiller

