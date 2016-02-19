Semiconductor Circuits
1st Edition
Theory, Design and Experiment
Description
Semiconductor Circuits: Theory, Design and Experiment details the information that are essential in designing and modifying circuits involving transistors and related semiconductor devices. The main concern of the book is the practical aspects of designing transistor circuits. The title first covers the physical theory of semiconductors, which includes the production of pn junctions, and the characteristics and equivalent circuits of transistors. Next, the selection covers the design of circuits, such as oscillator circuits, pulse circuits, and computing circuits. The last part of the text deals with experiment with semiconductors. The book will be of great use to students of electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Acknowledgements
- Part I: THEORY OF SEMICONDUCTORS
- Chapter 1: Basic Physical Theory
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 The Atom
- 1.2 Electron Orbits
- 1.3 Types of Elements
- 1.4 Atomic Binding
- 1.5 Electron Energy Levels
- 1.6 Fermi Level
- 1.7 Energy Levels in Conductors
- 1.8 Hall Effect in Conductors
- 1.9 Contact Potential between Metals
- 1.10 Energy Levels in Insulators
- 1.11 Energy Levels in Intrinsic Semiconductors
- 1.12 Energy Levels in Extrinsic Semiconductors
- Questions for Chapter 1
- Chapter 2: Physics of Semiconductor Devices
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 The pn Junction
- 2.2 pn Junction with Zero Bias
- 2.3 pn Junction with Forward Bias
- 2.4 pn Junction with Reverse Bias
- 2.5 The Zener Diode
- 2.6 The Tunnel (Esaki) Diode
- 2.7 Metal–Semiconductor Diodes
- 2.8 The pnp Transistor
- 2.9 The npn Transistor
- Questions for Chapter 2
- Chapter 3: Construction and Characteristics of Transistors
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Preparation of Crystal
- 3.3 Alloying
- 3.4 Grown Junctions
- 3.5 Diffusion
- 3.6 Epitaxial and Planar Techniques
- 3.7 Encapsulation
- 3.8 D.C. Characteristics
- 3.9 Leakage Currents
- 3.10 Current Gain
- 3.11 Power Dissipation
- Questions for Chapter 3
- Chapter 4: Equivalent Circuits
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 Common Base, Low Frequency, Equivalent T Circuit
- 4.2 Common Base, High Frequency, Equivalent T Circuit
- 4.3 Common Emitter, Low Frequency, Equivalent T Circuit
- 4.4 Common Emitter, Hybrid π Equivalent Circuit
- 4.5 Common Collector Equivalent T Circuit
- 4.6 h Parameters
- 4.7 Relation between h and T Parameters
- 4.8 Z Parameters
- 4.9 Relation between Z and T Parameters
- 4.10 Y Parameters
- 4.11 Relation between Y and T Parameters
- Questions for Chapter 4
- Part II: DESIGN OF CIRCUITS
- Chapter 5: Rectifiers and Stabilizers
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Semiconductor Diodes
- 5.2 Half-wave Rectifier
- 5.3 Full-wave Rectifier
- 5.4 Voltage Multipliers
- 5.5 Diode Voltmeters
- 5.6 Diode Stabilizer
- 5.7 Transistor-Diode Stabilizers
- 5.8 Stabilizer Design Example
- 5.9 The Silicon Controlled Rectifier
- 5.10 Applications of the Thyristor
- Questions for Chapter 5
- Chapter 6: Voltage Amplifiers
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Basic Amplifier Circuits
- 6.2 D.C. Biasing and Stabilization
- 6.3 Feedback Resistor Stabilization
- 6.4 Base Resistor and Emitter Bias Stabilization
- 6.5 Potential Divider and Emitter Bias Stabilization
- 6.6 Analysis and Design of Circuits Using Load Lines
- 6.7 Analysis of Circuits Using the T Equivalent Circuit
- 6.8 Comparison of Transistor Circuits
- 6.9 R.C. Coupling of Transistor Stages
- 6.10 Drift Transistor
- 6.11 R.F. Amplifiers
- 6.12 D.C. Amplifiers
- Questions for Chapter 6
- Chapter 7: Power Amplifiers
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Classification of Power Amplifiers
- 7.2 Class A Power Amplifier
- 7.3 Common Emitter Push-pull Amplifier
- 7.4 Design Example—Transformer-coupled Push-pull Amplifier
- 7.5 Transformer-less Audio Amplifiers
- 7.6 Servo System Amplifiers
- 7.7 Class C High Frequency Amplifiers
- Questions for Chapter 7
- Chapter 8: Oscillator Circuits
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 L.C. Feedback Oscillator
- 8.2 R.C. Oscillators
- 8.3 Negative Resistance Oscillators
- 8.4 Crystal Controlled Transistor Oscillators
- 8.5 Inverters and Converters
- Questions for Chapter 8
- Chapter 9: Pulse and Computing Circuits
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Astable Multivibrator
- 9.3 Monostable Multivibrator
- 9.4 Bistable Multivibrator
- 9.5 Binary and Decade Counters
- 9.6 Ring Counter with pnpn Transistors
- 9.7 Digital Computing Operations
- 9.8 Diode Gate Circuits
- 9.9 Transistor-Resistor Logic
- 9.10 All-transistor Switching
- Questions for Chapter 9
- Chapter 10: Photo-electric Applications
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 Types of Semiconductor Photocells
- 10.2 Photo-conductive Cells and Their Applications
- 10.3 Photo-diode Circuit
- 10.4 The Photo-transistor
- 10.5 Construction of Silicon Solar Cells
- 10.6 Electrical Properties of Solar Cells
- Questions for Chapter 10
- Chapter 11: Special Applications
- Publisher Summary
- 11.1 Amplitude Modulation
- 11.2 Amplitude Demodulation (Detection and Frequency Changing)
- 11.3 Frequency Modulation
- 11.4 Electronic Switching Circuits
- 11.5 Ferrite Core Driving Circuits
- 11.6 D.C. Motor Control
- Questions for Chapter 11
- Part III: EXPERIMENTS WITH SEMICONDUCTORS
- Chapter 12: Laboratory Demonstrations: Semiconductor Characteristics and Circuits
- Publisher Summary
- 12.1 Comparison of Metal and Semiconductor Diodes
- 12.2 Transistor Characteristics
- 12.3 Characteristic of a Silicon Controlled Rectifier
- 12.4 Phase Control of a Silicon Controlled Rectifier
- 12.5 Characteristic of a Zener Diode
- 12.6 Stabilizing Action of a Zener Diode
- 12.7 Demonstration of Hall Effect
- Chapter 13: Experiments with Semiconductor Circuits
- Publisher Summary
- 13.1 Variation of Current Gain with Frequency and Emitter Current
- 13.2 Common Emitter Amplifier
- 13.3 The Emitter Follower
- 13.4 The Tuned Collector Oscillator
- 13.5 Transistor R.C. Oscillators
- 13.6 Multivibrator Circuits
- 13.7 A Semiconductor Modulator
- Chapter 14: Design Experiments
- Publisher Summary
- 14.1 Single-stage Audio Amplifier
- 14.2 Simple D.C. Stabilizer
- 14.3 Power Stabilizer Circuits
- 14.4 Frequency Modulation, with a Varactor
- 14.5 Semiconductor Gate Circuits
- 14.6 Push-pull Driver Amplifier Stage
- Appendix A: Answers to Numerical Questions
- Appendix B: References for Further Reading
- Appendix C: Proof of is
- Appendix D: Classification of Symbols
- Index
