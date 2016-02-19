Semiconductor Circuits: Theory, Design and Experiment details the information that are essential in designing and modifying circuits involving transistors and related semiconductor devices. The main concern of the book is the practical aspects of designing transistor circuits. The title first covers the physical theory of semiconductors, which includes the production of pn junctions, and the characteristics and equivalent circuits of transistors. Next, the selection covers the design of circuits, such as oscillator circuits, pulse circuits, and computing circuits. The last part of the text deals with experiment with semiconductors. The book will be of great use to students of electrical engineering.