Semiconducting III–V Compounds, Volume 1
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Semiconductors
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Crystal Structure and Binding
2.1 Crystal Structure
2.1a Properties of the Zinc-Blende Structure
2.1b Consequences of Lack of Inversion Symmetry: (111) and (111) Faces
2.1c Piezoelectric Effect
2.2 Binding
2.2a "Ionicity"
2.2b Atomic Arrangement
2.2c Cleavage
2.2d Infra-Red, Lattice Absorption
2.2e Spin-Orbit Splitting
2.2f Width of the Forbidden Band
2.2g Electronegativity and Conclusions on Binding
2.2h Strength of Binding
References
Chapter 3 Band Structure
3.1 Introduction: Significance of the Band Structure
3.2 Band Structure from Theory
3.2a Symmetry
3.2b Spin-Orbit Effects
3.2c One-Dimensional Model
3.2d Herman's Perturbation Method
3.3 Cyclotron Resonance and the Diamagnetic Landau Effect
3.4 Band Structure of Indium Antimonide
3.4a Conduction Band
3.4b Valence Band
3.4c Theory
3.5 Band Structure of Indium Arsenide
3.5a Conduction Band
3.5b Valence Band
3.6 Band Structure of Indium Phosphide
3.6a Conduction Band
3.6b Valence Band
3.7 Band Structure of Gallium Antimonide
3.7a Conduction Band
3.8 Band Structure of Gallium Arsenide
3.8a Theory
3.8b Conduction Band
3.8c Valence Band
3.9 Band Structure of Gallium Phosphide
3.10 Band Structure of Aluminum Antimonide
3.11 Band Structure of Boron Nitride
3.12 Summary of Probable Band Structures of III-V Compounds
References
Chapter 4 Impurities and Defects
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Donors and Acceptors
4.2a Hydrogen-Like Model of Impurities
4.3 Indium Antimonide
4.3a Donor Levels
4.3b Acceptor Levels: Impurity Band
4.4 Indium Arsenide
4.5 Indium Phosphide
4.6 Gallium Antimonide
4.7 Gallium Arsenide
4.8 Gallium Phosphide
4.9 Aluminum Antimonide
4.10 Mixed Crystals
4.11 Diffusion
4.12 Dislocation Cracks
References
Chapter 5 Preparation
5.1 Compound Formation
5.2 Purification of the Elements
5.3 Methods of Preparation
5.4 Apparatus
5.4a Indium Antimonide
5.4b Gallium Antimonide
5.4c Aluminum Antimonide
5.4d Indium Arsenide
5.4e Gallium Arsenide
5.4f Indium Phosphide
5.4g Gallium Phosphide
5.5 Residual Impurities
5.6 Floating-Zone Purification
References
Chapter 6 Electrical Properties
6.1 Scattering Processes
6.1a Lattice Scattering by Acoustic Modes
6.1b Lattice Scattering by Optical Modes
6.1c Impurity Scattering
6.1d Carrier-Carrier Scattering
6.1e Mobility in III-V Compounds
6.2 Carrier Transport Properties
6.2a Consequences of a Large Mobility Ratio
6.2b Indium Antimonide
6.2c Indium Arsenide
6.2d Indium Phosphide
6.2e Gallium Antimonide
6.2f Gallium Arsenide
6.2g Gallium Phosphide
6.2h Aluminum Antimonide
6.2i Boron Phosphide
6.2j Mixed Crystals
6.3 Dependence of the Electrical Properties on Magnetic Field
6.3a Indium Antimonide
6.3b Indium Arsenide
6.3c Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide and Aluminum Antimonide
References
Chapter 7 Optical Properties and Photoelectric Effects
7.1 Optical Properties
7.1a The Absorption Edge
7.1b The Effects of Free Carriers
7.1c Lattice Absorption
7.1d Refractive Index
7.2 Photoelectric Effects
7.2a Recombination Mechanisms
7.2b The Measurement of Carrier Lifetime
7.2c Indium Antimonide
7.2d Indium Arsenide
7.2e Gallium Antimonide
7.2f Gallium Arsenide
7.2g Other Compounds
7.3 Radiation Emission
References
Chapter 8 Applications
8.1 Junction Applications
8.1a Variable Capacitance Diodes
8.1b Microwave Rectifiers
8.1c Switching Diodes
8.1d Tunnel Diodes
8.1e Transistors
8.2 Galvanomagnetic Applications
8.2a The Hall Effect Magnetometer
8.2b The Susceptibility Meter
8.2c The Measurement of Electric Current and Power
8.2d The Hall Effect Multiplier
8.2e The Hall Effect Amplifier
8.2f The Magnetoresistance Oscillator and Amplifier
8.2g The Magnetoresistance Displacement Transducer
8.3 Optical Applications
8.3a Infra-Red Photocells
8.3b Solar Batteries
8.3c Optical Filters
References
Index
Description
Semiconducting III-V Compounds deals with the properties of III-V compounds as a family of semiconducting crystals and relates these compounds to the monatomic semiconductors silicon and germanium. Emphasis is placed on physical processes that are peculiar to III-V compounds, particularly those that combine boron, aluminum, gallium, and indium with phosphorus, arsenic, and antimony (for example, indium antimonide, indium arsenide, gallium antimonide, and gallium arsenide).
Comprised of eight chapters, this book begins with an assessment of the crystal structure and binding of III-V compounds, focusing on the properties of the zinc-blende structure as well as processes ranging from ionicity and infrared lattice absorption to electronegativity. The reader is then introduced to the band structure of III-V compounds and its theoretical aspects, along with cyclotron resonance and the diamagnetic Landau effect. Subsequent chapters discuss impurities and defects; optical and electrical properties; photoelectric effects; and preparation and applications of III-V compounds.
This monograph will be of interest to physicists.
