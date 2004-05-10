Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521879, 9780080525266

Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass I, Volume 78

1st Edition

Glass Formation, Structure, and Simulated Transformations in Chalcogenide Glasses

Editors: Robert Fairman Boris Ushkov
eBook ISBN: 9780080525266
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th May 2004
Page Count: 306
Description

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.


This book is a comprehensive survey of the current state of science and technology in the field of chalcogenide semiconductor glasses. While the majority of the book deals with properties of chalcogenide glass, chapters also deal with industrial applications, synthesis and purification of chalcogenide glass, and glass structural modification.

Key Features

The first individual or collective monograph written by Eastern European scientists known to Western readers regarding structural and chemical changes in chalcogenide vitreous semiconductors(CVS)

Chapters written by B.G. Kolomiets who discovered the properties of chalcogenide glass in 1955

Provides evidence and discussion for problems discussed by authors from opposing positions.

Readership

Researchers, academics and professionals in materials science, physical chemistry and microelectronics

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080525266

About the Editors

Robert Fairman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Beaverton, USA

Boris Ushkov Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ELMA, Moscow, Russia

