Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass I, Volume 78

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.
This book is a comprehensive survey of the current state of science and technology in the field of chalcogenide semiconductor glasses. While the majority of the book deals with properties of chalcogenide glass, chapters also deal with industrial applications, synthesis and purification of chalcogenide glass, and glass structural modification.
The first individual or collective monograph written by Eastern European scientists known to Western readers regarding structural and chemical changes in chalcogenide vitreous semiconductors(CVS)
Chapters written by B.G. Kolomiets who discovered the properties of chalcogenide glass in 1955
Provides evidence and discussion for problems discussed by authors from opposing positions.
Researchers, academics and professionals in materials science, physical chemistry and microelectronics
- 306
- English
- © Academic Press 2004
- 10th May 2004
- Academic Press
- 9780080525266
Robert Fairman Editor
Beaverton, USA
Boris Ushkov Editor
ELMA, Moscow, Russia