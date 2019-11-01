Semi-empirical Neural Network Modeling and Digital Twins Development

Chapter 1: Examples of statements of problems and functions

1.1. Problems for Ordinary Differential Equations

1.1.1 Porous Catalyst

1.1.2 Chemical Reactor

1.1.3 Stiff Differential Equation

1.1.4 Differential-Algebraic Problem

1.2. Problems for Partial Differential Equations for Domains with Fixed Boundaries

1.2.1 The Laplace Equation on Plane (Including L-Region) and in Space

1.2.2 The Poisson Problem

1.2.3 The Schrodinger Equation with Piecewise Potential (Quantum Dot)

1.2.4 The Nonlinear Schrodinger Equation

1.2.5 Heat Transfer in Vessel-Tissue System

1.3 Problems for Partial Differential Equations for Domains with Variable Boundaries

1.3.1 The Stefan Problem

1.3.2 Variable Pressure Calibrator (with Optimized Working Camera)

1.4 Inverse and Other Ill-Posed Tasks

1.4.1 Inverse Problem of Modeling Migratory Flows

1.4.2 Reconstructing Solutions for the Laplace Equation According to Measurement Data

1.4.3 Problem of Time Reversal for Heat Equation

1.4.4. Problem of Determining Boundary Condition

1.4.5. Problem of Temperature Field Continuation Based on Measurement Data

1.4.6. Air Pollution in Tunnel

Chapter 2: Selection of Functional Basis (Set of Bases)

2.1. Comparison of Functional Bases for Approximate Solution of Ordinary Differential Equations

2.2. Perceptron: Type of Tasks for which It Is Recommended to Apply with Specific Examples

2.3. RBF-Networks: Type of Tasks for which It Is Recommended to Apply with Specific Examples

2.4 Heterogeneous Networks Based on Perceptron and RBF

2.5. Multilayer Perceptron and RBF Networks with Time Delays

Chapter 3: Methods of Selection of Parameters and Structure for Neural Network Model

3.1. Structural Algorithms

3.2. Optimization Methods

3.3. Methods in Generalized Formulation

3.4. Methods for Refinement of Models of Objects Described by Differential Equations

Chapter 4: Results of Computational Experiments

4.1. Solving Problems for Ordinary Differential Equations

4.2. Solving Problems for Partial Differential Equations for Domains with Fixed Boundaries

4.3. Solving Problems for Partial Differential Equations for Domains with Variable Boundaries

4.4. Solution of Inverse and Other Ill-Posed Problems

Chapter 5: Methods for Constructing Multilayer Semi-Empirical Models

5.1 General Description of Methods

5.1.1 Explicit Methods

5.1.2 Implicit Methods

5.2. Application of Methods for Ordinary Differential Equations

5.2.1. Stiff Differential Equation

5.2.2 The Mathieu Equation

5.2.3 Nonlinear Equation of Pendulum

5.2.4 Porous Catalyst

5.2.5 Sagging Hemp Rope

5.3 Application of Methods for Partial Differential Equations

5.3.1 Heat Equation

5.3.2. Problem of Deflection of Cloth under Weight

Bibliography

Appendices: Applications, Neural Network Technology, Thesaurus