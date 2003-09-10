Semantics in Business Systems
1st Edition
The Savvy Manager's Guide
Table of Contents
Introduction. Semantics in Business - a Description. Semantics in Business Systems. Databases, Data Modeling and Semantics. Metadata and Semantics. Interpreting Meaning. Business Rules and Making Meaning. Uncovering Meaning - Methodologies. Understanding Meaning - Visualization Techniques. XML and Semantics. Semantic Based EAI and SI. The Semantic Web. Web Services and Semantics. Getting Started. Appendices.
Description
Semantics in Business Systems begins with a description of what semantics are and how they affect business systems. It examines four main aspects of the application of semantics to systems, specifically: How do we infer meaning from unstructured information, how do application systems make meaning as they operate, how do practitioners uncover meaning in business settings, and how do we understand and communicate what we have deduced? This book illustrates how this applies to the future of application system development, especially how it informs and affects Web services and business rule- based approaches, and how semantics will play out with XML and the semantic Web. The book also contains a quick reference guide to related terms and technologies. It is part of Morgan Kaufmann's series of Savvy Manager's Guides.
Key Features
- Presents an easy and enjoyable introduction to semantics in the context of business IT systems.
- Articulates the business value of semantics, while providing relevant introductory technical background.
- Describes the semantic underpinnings of data modeling, business rules, enterprise integration, and Web services.
- Contains a handy quick-reference guide to technologies and terminology.
- For more information, links, and discussions, go to www.savvymanagers.com.
Readership
IT managers, analysts, consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 10th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498126
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558609174
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dave McComb Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Semantic Arts, Inc., Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S.A.