Semantics in Business Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558609174, 9780080498126

Semantics in Business Systems

1st Edition

The Savvy Manager's Guide

Authors: Dave McComb
eBook ISBN: 9780080498126
Paperback ISBN: 9781558609174
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 10th September 2003
Page Count: 397
Table of Contents

Introduction. Semantics in Business - a Description. Semantics in Business Systems. Databases, Data Modeling and Semantics. Metadata and Semantics. Interpreting Meaning. Business Rules and Making Meaning. Uncovering Meaning - Methodologies. Understanding Meaning - Visualization Techniques. XML and Semantics. Semantic Based EAI and SI. The Semantic Web. Web Services and Semantics. Getting Started. Appendices.

Description

Semantics in Business Systems begins with a description of what semantics are and how they affect business systems. It examines four main aspects of the application of semantics to systems, specifically: How do we infer meaning from unstructured information, how do application systems make meaning as they operate, how do practitioners uncover meaning in business settings, and how do we understand and communicate what we have deduced? This book illustrates how this applies to the future of application system development, especially how it informs and affects Web services and business rule- based approaches, and how semantics will play out with XML and the semantic Web. The book also contains a quick reference guide to related terms and technologies. It is part of Morgan Kaufmann's series of Savvy Manager's Guides.

Key Features

  • Presents an easy and enjoyable introduction to semantics in the context of business IT systems.
  • Articulates the business value of semantics, while providing relevant introductory technical background.
  • Describes the semantic underpinnings of data modeling, business rules, enterprise integration, and Web services.
  • Contains a handy quick-reference guide to technologies and terminology.
  • For more information, links, and discussions, go to www.savvymanagers.com.

Readership

IT managers, analysts, consultants

Details

No. of pages:
397
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080498126
Paperback ISBN:
9781558609174

About the Authors

Dave McComb Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Semantic Arts, Inc., Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S.A.

