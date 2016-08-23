Self-Regulation and Ego Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128018507, 9780128018781

Self-Regulation and Ego Control

1st Edition

Editors: Edward R. Hirt Joshua Clarkson Lile Jia
eBook ISBN: 9780128018781
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128018507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2016
Page Count: 492
Description

Self-Regulation and Ego Control examines the physiological effects of depletion, the effects of psychological variables in self-control depletion effects, the role of motivational and goal states on self-control depletion effects, and a number of cognitive perspectives on self-control exertion. This insightful book begins with an introduction of self-control theories, ego depletion phenomena, and experimental examples of research in self-control, and concludes by delineating more inclusive and comprehensive models of self-regulation that can account for the full spectrum of findings from current research.

In recent years, researchers have had difficulty identifying the underlying resources responsible for depletion effects. Moreover, further research has identified several psychological and motivational factors that can ameliorate depletion effects. These findings have led many to question assumptions of the dominant strength model and suggest that capacity limitations alone cannot account for the observed effects of depletion. Self-Regulation and Ego Control facilitates discourse across researchers from different ideological camps and advances more integrated views of self-regulation based on this research.

Key Features

  • Covers the neuropsychological evidence for depletion effects, highlighting the roles of reward, valuation, and control in self-regulation
  • Reviews the roles of willpower, expectancies of mental energy change, and individual differences in the modulation of self-control exertion
  • Highlights the effects of various states such as positive mood, power, implementation intentions, mindfulness, and social rejection as moderators of depletion
  • Provides clarification of the distinctions between self-control in the context of goal-directed behavior versus related terms like self-regulation, executive control, and inhibition
  • Details the overlap between mental and physical depletion, and the potential interplay and substitutability of resources
  • Challenges the view that depletion reflects capacity limitations and includes newer models that take a more motivational account of resource allocation
  • Facilitates discourse across researchers from different ideological camps within the field.
  • Informs and enriches future research and advances more integrated views of self-regulation

Readership

Researchers and students in social, cognitive, and clinical psychology, and neuroscienctists with an interest in self-regulation and self-control. Clinicians and researchers who work in addictions, eating disorders, and motivational and sensitivity training will serve as a secondary market.

Table of Contents

Preface

  Edward R. Hirt

1. Valuation as a mechanism of self-control and ego depletion

  Elliot T. Berkman

2. Decoupling Goal Striving from Resource Depletion by Forming Implementation Intentions

  Frank Wieber and Peter M. Gollwitzer

3. Facilitating and Undermining Energy: Research on Vitality and Depletion from Self-Determination Theory

  Richard M. Ryan

4. Moderators of the Ego Depletion Effect and What They May Tell Us About the Self-Control Resource

  Malte Friese and David D. Loschelder

5. Taming the Impulsive Beast: Understanding the Link Between Self-Regulation and Aggression

  C. Nathan DeWall and David Chester

6. Cognitive Control Perspectives on Depletion and Self-Control

  Michael David Robinson and Ben Wilkowski

7. Linking Diverse Resources for Action Control

  E.J. Masicampo and Michael L. Slepian

8. Self-Control and Motivation: Integration and Application

  Mark Muraven and Benjamin C. Ampel

9. Implicit Theories About Willpower

  Veronika Job

10. Ego Depletion From the Impulse Side of Things

  Brandon Schmeichel

11. Neural Bases of Ego Depletion

  Dylan D. Wagner and Todd Heatherton

12. How Depletion Operates in a Unified Model of Self-Control

  Hiroki Patrick Kotabe and Wilhelm Hofmann

13. What Does Ego Depletion Reveal About Self-Control?

  Jessica Carnevale and Kentaro Fujita

14. Ultimate and Proximate Causes of Ego Depletion

  Zoe Francis and Michael Inzlicht

15. A Strategic Effort-Allocation Perspective on Self-Regulation

  Daniel C. Molden, Chin Ming Hui and Abigail A. Scholer

16. Does Willpower Exist?

  Roy Baumeister

17. On the Relation Between Mental and Physical Self-Regulation

  Patrick Michael Egan

18. Goal Defense Mechanisms in Response to Ego Depletion

  Lile Jia

19. The Truth of Perception: The Consequences of Perceived Mental Fatigue for Self-Control Performance

  Joshua John Clarkson, Otto Ashley and Roseann Hassey

20. Restoration Effects Following Depletion: Adventures in The Uncanny Resilience of Man

  Edward R. Hirt

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128018781
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128018507

About the Editor

Edward R. Hirt

Edward Hirt grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned his B.S. from the University of Dayton and completed his PhD at Indiana University, under the mentorship of Steven J. (Jim) Sherman. After positions at Penn State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he returned to Indiana University, where he is now Professor. He has served as Associate Editor of both JPSP and JESP. His research interests include self-regulation, self-protective behavior, social cognition, and judgment/decision making. An avid sports fan, he finds creative ways to work sports into his research and teaching.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Indiana University

Joshua Clarkson

Dr. Joshua John Clarkson (Ph.D. in Social Psychology, Ph.D. in Marketing) is a consumer psychologist who specializes in the areas of self-control, persuasion, and expertise. His research has been published in various top-tier outlets within the domains of psychology and marketing, and his findings have been featured in media outlets from business magazines and news articles to pop-psychology books and edited academic volumes. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Cincinnati, OH, USA

Lile Jia

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, National University of Singapore

