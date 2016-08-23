Self-Regulation and Ego Control
1st Edition
Description
Self-Regulation and Ego Control examines the physiological effects of depletion, the effects of psychological variables in self-control depletion effects, the role of motivational and goal states on self-control depletion effects, and a number of cognitive perspectives on self-control exertion. This insightful book begins with an introduction of self-control theories, ego depletion phenomena, and experimental examples of research in self-control, and concludes by delineating more inclusive and comprehensive models of self-regulation that can account for the full spectrum of findings from current research.
In recent years, researchers have had difficulty identifying the underlying resources responsible for depletion effects. Moreover, further research has identified several psychological and motivational factors that can ameliorate depletion effects. These findings have led many to question assumptions of the dominant strength model and suggest that capacity limitations alone cannot account for the observed effects of depletion. Self-Regulation and Ego Control facilitates discourse across researchers from different ideological camps and advances more integrated views of self-regulation based on this research.
Key Features
- Covers the neuropsychological evidence for depletion effects, highlighting the roles of reward, valuation, and control in self-regulation
- Reviews the roles of willpower, expectancies of mental energy change, and individual differences in the modulation of self-control exertion
- Highlights the effects of various states such as positive mood, power, implementation intentions, mindfulness, and social rejection as moderators of depletion
- Provides clarification of the distinctions between self-control in the context of goal-directed behavior versus related terms like self-regulation, executive control, and inhibition
- Details the overlap between mental and physical depletion, and the potential interplay and substitutability of resources
- Challenges the view that depletion reflects capacity limitations and includes newer models that take a more motivational account of resource allocation
- Facilitates discourse across researchers from different ideological camps within the field.
- Informs and enriches future research and advances more integrated views of self-regulation
Readership
Researchers and students in social, cognitive, and clinical psychology, and neuroscienctists with an interest in self-regulation and self-control. Clinicians and researchers who work in addictions, eating disorders, and motivational and sensitivity training will serve as a secondary market.
Table of Contents
Preface
Edward R. Hirt
1. Valuation as a mechanism of self-control and ego depletion
Elliot T. Berkman
2. Decoupling Goal Striving from Resource Depletion by Forming Implementation Intentions
Frank Wieber and Peter M. Gollwitzer
3. Facilitating and Undermining Energy: Research on Vitality and Depletion from Self-Determination Theory
Richard M. Ryan
4. Moderators of the Ego Depletion Effect and What They May Tell Us About the Self-Control Resource
Malte Friese and David D. Loschelder
5. Taming the Impulsive Beast: Understanding the Link Between Self-Regulation and Aggression
C. Nathan DeWall and David Chester
6. Cognitive Control Perspectives on Depletion and Self-Control
Michael David Robinson and Ben Wilkowski
7. Linking Diverse Resources for Action Control
E.J. Masicampo and Michael L. Slepian
8. Self-Control and Motivation: Integration and Application
Mark Muraven and Benjamin C. Ampel
9. Implicit Theories About Willpower
Veronika Job
10. Ego Depletion From the Impulse Side of Things
Brandon Schmeichel
11. Neural Bases of Ego Depletion
Dylan D. Wagner and Todd Heatherton
12. How Depletion Operates in a Unified Model of Self-Control
Hiroki Patrick Kotabe and Wilhelm Hofmann
13. What Does Ego Depletion Reveal About Self-Control?
Jessica Carnevale and Kentaro Fujita
14. Ultimate and Proximate Causes of Ego Depletion
Zoe Francis and Michael Inzlicht
15. A Strategic Effort-Allocation Perspective on Self-Regulation
Daniel C. Molden, Chin Ming Hui and Abigail A. Scholer
16. Does Willpower Exist?
Roy Baumeister
17. On the Relation Between Mental and Physical Self-Regulation
Patrick Michael Egan
18. Goal Defense Mechanisms in Response to Ego Depletion
Lile Jia
19. The Truth of Perception: The Consequences of Perceived Mental Fatigue for Self-Control Performance
Joshua John Clarkson, Otto Ashley and Roseann Hassey
20. Restoration Effects Following Depletion: Adventures in The Uncanny Resilience of Man
Edward R. Hirt
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 23rd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128018507
About the Editor
Edward R. Hirt
Edward Hirt grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned his B.S. from the University of Dayton and completed his PhD at Indiana University, under the mentorship of Steven J. (Jim) Sherman. After positions at Penn State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he returned to Indiana University, where he is now Professor. He has served as Associate Editor of both JPSP and JESP. His research interests include self-regulation, self-protective behavior, social cognition, and judgment/decision making. An avid sports fan, he finds creative ways to work sports into his research and teaching.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Indiana University
Joshua Clarkson
Dr. Joshua John Clarkson (Ph.D. in Social Psychology, Ph.D. in Marketing) is a consumer psychologist who specializes in the areas of self-control, persuasion, and expertise. His research has been published in various top-tier outlets within the domains of psychology and marketing, and his findings have been featured in media outlets from business magazines and news articles to pop-psychology books and edited academic volumes. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Cincinnati, OH, USA
Lile Jia
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, National University of Singapore