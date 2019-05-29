Self-assessment Questions for Clinical Molecular Genetics
1st Edition
Description
Review Questions of Clinical Molecular Genetics presents a comprehensive study guide for the board and certificate exams presented by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG). It provides residents and fellows in genetics and genomics with over 1,000 concise questions, ranging from topics in cystic fibrosis, to genetic counseling, to trinucleotide repeat expansion disorders. It puts key points in the form of questions, thus challenging the reader to retain knowledge. As board and certificate exams require knowledge of new technologies and applications, this book helps users meet that challenge.
Key Features
- Includes over 1,0000 multiple-choice, USMLE style questions to help readers prepare for specialty exams in Clinical Cytogenetics and Clinical Molecular Genetics
- Designed to assist clinical molecular genetic fellows, genetic counselors, medical genetic residents and fellows, and molecular pathologist residents in preparing for their certification exam
- Assists trainees on how to follow guidelines and put them in practice
Readership
Clinical geneticists in training (clinical molecular genetic fellows, clinical cytogenetic fellows, clinical biochemistry fellows); Medical genetic residents/fellows, Pathology residents/fellows (molecular pathology, laboratory medicine), Genetic counselor students
Table of Contents
- ACMGG Guidelines, CAP Checklists
2. Connective Tissue and Skeletal Diseases
3. Cystic Fibrosis
4. General Molecular Genetic Knowledge
5. Genetic Counseling
6. Hematological Disorders
7. Hereditary Cancer Syndromes
8. Lysosomal Storage Disorders
9. Metabolic disorders
10. Molecular Genetics in Malignancies
11. Molecular Genetic Nomenclatures
12. Neuromuscular Disorders
13. Other Common Genetic syndromes
14. Pharmacogenetics
15. Trinucleotide Repeat Expansion Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099681
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099674
About the Author
Haiying Meng
Dr. Haiying Meng earned her MD from West China University of Medical Sciences, specializing in Forensic Medicine, and her PhD in Forensic Genetics from Sichaun University, China. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale Child Health Research Center and has held several positions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Wright State University in Ohio. Dr. Meng is currently Medical Director of Cytogenetics and Molecular Biology at Baystate Health Center.
Dr. Meng has published over 50 abstracts and peer-reviewed journal articles and currently serves on the editorial boards of both Journal of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in the Post Genomic Era and ISRN (International Scholarly Research Network) Genetics. In addition to delivering numerous lectures and national presentations, Dr. Meng has written over 1,000 review questions to help genetic counselors, medical genetic residents/fellows, molecular pathologists, and medical students study for the board exam, which is the basis of this project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Currently affiliated with Quest Diagnostics as a Technical Director of Clinical Cytogenetics and Genomics Technical Director of Clinical Molecular Oncology, Chantilly, VA, United States