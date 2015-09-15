Selective Anatomy Vol 2
1st Edition
Preparatory manual for undergraduates
The book has been written by virtue of the completely restructured curriculum of anatomy. It is designed into two volumes especially to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate medical courses. It is also useful to dental, paramedical, and nursing students.
Volume II includes complete syllabus of Paper II – Thorax, Gross Anatomy (Abdomen and Lower Limb), General Embryology, and Genetics
¨ Contain topics on lungs, heart, esophagus, abdomen, thigh, leg and foot, joints of lower limb, general embryology, genetics
¨ Presents the text in question-answer format which helps the student in quick learning and revision
¨ Easy to understand, more emphasis on systemize presentation of information and relevant from examination point of view
¨ Four-color, easy-to-draw illustrations during examination
¨ Tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge
Section I: THORAX
1. Thoracic Cavity
2. Mediastinum and Pleura
3. Lungs
4. Pericardium and Heart
5. Superior Vena Cava, Aorta, Pulmonary Trunk, and Thymus
6. Trachea, Esophagus, Thoracic Duct, and Azygos Vein
Section II: ABDOMEN
7. Anterior Abdominal Wall
8. Male External Genital Organs
9. Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum
10. Stomach and Spleen
11. Liver Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus
12. Duodenum, Pancreas and Portal Vein
13. Small and Large Intestines
14. Kidney, Ureter, and Suprarenal Glands
15. Diaphragm, Muscles of Posterior Abdominal Wall, and Great Vessels of Abdomen
16. Pelvic Muscles and Vessels
17. Pelvic Viscera
18. Perineum
Section III: LOWER LIMB
19. Osteology
20. Thigh
21. Gluteal Region, Back of Thigh, and Popliteal Fossa
22. Leg and Foot
23. Joints of the Lower Limb
Section IV: GENERAL EMBRYOLOGY
24. General Embryology
Section V: GENETICS
25. Genetics
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 15th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242568
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237977
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.