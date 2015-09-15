Selective Anatomy Vol 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131237977, 9788131242568

Selective Anatomy Vol 2

1st Edition

Preparatory manual for undergraduates

Authors: Vishram Singh
eBook ISBN: 9788131242568
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237977
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th September 2015
Page Count: 318
Description

The book has been written by virtue of the completely restructured curriculum of anatomy. It is designed into two volumes especially to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate medical courses. It is also useful to dental, paramedical, and nursing students.

Key Features

Volume II includes complete syllabus of Paper II – Thorax, Gross Anatomy (Abdomen and Lower Limb), General Embryology, and Genetics

¨       Contain topics on lungs, heart, esophagus, abdomen, thigh, leg and foot, joints of lower limb, general embryology, genetics

¨       Presents the text in question-answer format which helps the student in quick learning and revision

¨       Easy to understand, more emphasis on systemize presentation of information and relevant from examination point of view

¨       Four-color, easy-to-draw illustrations during examination

¨       Tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Syllabus

Section I: THORAX

1. Thoracic Cavity

2. Mediastinum and Pleura

3. Lungs

4. Pericardium and Heart

5. Superior Vena Cava, Aorta, Pulmonary Trunk, and Thymus

6. Trachea, Esophagus, Thoracic Duct, and Azygos Vein

Section II: ABDOMEN

7. Anterior Abdominal Wall

8. Male External Genital Organs

9. Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum

10. Stomach and Spleen

11. Liver Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus

12. Duodenum, Pancreas and Portal Vein

13. Small and Large Intestines

14. Kidney, Ureter, and Suprarenal Glands

15. Diaphragm, Muscles of Posterior Abdominal Wall, and Great Vessels of Abdomen

16. Pelvic Muscles and Vessels

17. Pelvic Viscera

18. Perineum

Section III: LOWER LIMB

19. Osteology

20. Thigh

21. Gluteal Region, Back of Thigh, and Popliteal Fossa

22. Leg and Foot

23. Joints of the Lower Limb

Section IV: GENERAL EMBRYOLOGY

24. General Embryology

Section V: GENETICS

25. Genetics

Index

About the Author

Vishram Singh

Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.

