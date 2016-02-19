Selected Water Problems in Islands and Coastal Areas
1st Edition
With Special Regard to Desalination and Groundwater
Selected Water Problems in Islands and Coastal Areas serves as a guideline for implementing, at the policy and decision-making level, the rational and economic use of water resources. This book focuses on groundwater management and the possible utilization of desalination facilities, specifically in arid or semi-arid coastal areas. Organized into five parts encompassing 63 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the forecasts of water supply requirements. This text then explores the necessary regulations of both surface and groundwater in coastal areas and islands with limited water resources. Other chapters consider the curative measures in the case of recurring salination by using artificial or increased natural infiltration. This book discusses as well the techniques to be used for artificial infiltration into aquifers using deep wells to avoid clogging. The final chapter deals with the problems of communal installations, water supply, drainage and waste disposal. This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
List of Contributors
Conclusions and Recommendations
I Optimal Management of Groundwater Resources and Its Relationship to Surface Waters
(a) Rocks with Pore Permeability
Introductory Report
Groundwater Conditions and Water Supply in the Coastal Region of Belgium
Method for Modeling an Aquifer and the Evaluation of the Base Flow of Rivers
Measurement of Flow Rates in Different Wells on the Island of Gran Canaria, Using the Single Well Method and Radioactive Tracer
The Exploitation of Coastal Aquifers in Tunisia: Problems and Prospects
Chloride Content of Surface Water as a Result of Geologic Processes and Groundwater Flow in a Coastal Area in the Netherlands
Study of the Coastal Aquifer near Koksijde, Belgium, and Effects of Its Recovery
Aquifer Models and Their Applications
A Review of United Nations Water Resources Activities in Coastal Areas and Islands
Methodology of the Study of Coastal Fresh-Water Aquifers with a View to Their Optimum Utilization
Prevention of Salt Intrusion in a Coastal Aquifer and Artificial Recharge: The Gapeau Aquifer at Hyeres (France)
Withdrawals from a Coastal Aquifer and Monitoring of Water Quality: Sector of Saint Tropez, Valley of the Mole and the Giscle (France)
Water Resources Management and Project Planning in the Canary Islands
Optimal Management of Groundwater Resources and Its Relationship to Surface Waters in Greece: Rocks with Pore Permeability
Optimal Management of Groundwater Resources and Its Relationship to Surface Waters: Coastal Groundwater State of Research in France in 1978
(b) Rocks with Fissured Permeability
Introductory Report
Water Resources Management in the Island of Majorca
Pumping Tests in High Permeability Coastal Aquifers with Sea Water Intrusion Problems
Water Resources of Minorca: Evaluation, Exploitation and Control
On the Water Supply of Islands and Coastal Regions
Some Considerations on the Natural and Artificial Recharge of Groundwater
Groundwater Resources in Sicily: Present Position and Research Prospects
Diversion and Exploitation of Saline Sources in Meliones (Malaga) to Avoid Salination of the Guadalhorce River
Groundwater in Coastal Areas of the Republic of Ireland
Selected Problems in Water Management in Malta
Groundwater Conditions in the Catalonian Coastal Aquifers
Study and Capture of Fresh Water in a Fissured or Karstic Milieu Situated on a Seacoast
Investigations of Underground Waters on the Sea Bed along the Eastern Adriatic Coast
Study of Water Resources in Volcanic Islands: Experience in the Canary Islands
II Groundwater Quality Control and Protection Areas
Introductory Report
Measures of Protection of Groundwater
Some Examples of the Influence of the Climate on the Bacteriological Quality of Groundwater
The European Community's Groundwater Protection Program
Water Supply and Waste Water Disposal on the Island of Anholt
Protection of Groundwater Purity
Groundwater Quality Control and Protection in the Netherlands
Proposal for the Management of Groundwater as a Common Heritage
III Water Demand Policies under Limited Water Resources Conditions
Introductory Report
Alternative Supply to Different Sectors of the Distribution Network: Las Palmas De Gran Canaria Water Supply During the Last Twenty Years
How to Tackle Water Problems in Connexion with Countries Similar to Malta with Small Surface Area and Little Rainfall
Methods of Reducing Water Waste in Water Works Provided with Adequate Reserves, under Normal Supply Conditions
IV Desalination
(a) Technological Progress
Introductory Report
Desalination against Water Shortage in Porto Torres Petrochemical Factory
Sea Water Desalination as an Integrative Source of Natural Water Supplies for Southern Italy Coastal Areas
High Temperature Desalination with Sulphate Removal Pretreatment
(b) Operation and Economic Aspects of Management
Introductory Report
Research Program of the Department of Hydraulic Works
Sea Water Desalination - Specific Energy Consumption for Different Processes
Distillation Plants Built by the Ministry of Public Works and the Future Outlook
Combined Production of Electricity and Water: Evaluation of the Prospects of Desalination Plants with Low Heat Consumption
Technical and Economic Evaluation of Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Desalting Plant Construction and Operation: An Experience in Connexion with Heat Recovery from Solid Waste Incinerating Plants
Water Supply by Vapor Compression Desalination Plants: Experiences and Results After Some Years of Operation in the Islands of Lampedusa and Linosa
Disjunctive Water Desalination versus Water Transportation by Ship: a Case History — Water Supply to Ceuta from the Bay of Algeciras
The Combined Production of Electricity and Fresh Water on the Island of Texel
Energy Consumption in Desalination Plants
Operation and Management of the Las Palmas Desalination Plant from 1970 to 1977
V Waste Water Re-Use
Introductory Report
Artificial Recharge in the Coastal Aquifers near Barcelona
Current Position of Waste Water Re-Use in Spain and Short-Term Prospects
Re-Use of Treated Sewage for Sea Water Intrusion Control in Llano De Palma (Balearic Islands)
Use of Treated Municipal Sewage in an Integrated Steel Plant
Re-Use of Waste Water for Aquifer Recharge: Application on the Island of Porquerolles
Water Supply on the Islands of Porquerolles and Port-Cros
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189178