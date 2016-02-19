Selected Topics in the History of Biochemistry, Volume 36

One of the most exciting developments in biological sciences has been their merging with chemistry and physics resulting in the new disciplines of biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology. As the developments of these new disciplines has been so rapid many of the key discoveries have occurred within the life-time of a number of prominent scientists in the field. The chapters in this and in future volumes are meant to complement with personal recollections by these scientists, the History of Biochemistry in this series (vols. 30-33 by M. Florkin and Vol. 34 by P. Laszlo). These bibliographic and autobiographic chapters convey to the reader lively, albeit at times subjective, views on both the scientific and social environments of the authors. The editor cosidered it presumptuous to give the authors narrow guidelines or to suggest changes in the chapters he received. The contributions assembled in this volume will convey the flavour of each author's particular personality.