Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 30: Seismology is an eight-chapter text that provides seismological data observed during the International Geophysical Year (IGY). The resolution to include seismology in the IGY program has considerably stimulated seismic researches and accelerated the development of nets of seismic stations in many countries. After a brief introduction to seismological stations and equipment, this book goes on dealing with the approved proposal of the U.S.S.R. to establish three seismological stations in the Arctic zone and recommended to other nations that maintain seismological stations in that zone. A chapter presents the microseismological activities observed in various regions, emphasizing their geographical differences. Other chapters present a summary of special seismic crustal studies during the IGY to examine Earth's crust and Antarctic structures. The final chapters contain data on long period waves and the Lg phase, as well as the measurements of the Earth's crust strain. This book will be of value to geophysicists and researchers in the field.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. La Seismicite de L'antarctique

2.1 Les stations séismologiques

2.2 Liste des épicentres déterminés pendant l'AGI au Sud du 40e degré de latitude Sud

2.3 La séismicité de l'Antarctique et des régions subantarctiques

2.4 Séismicité locale

2.5 Inscriptions indéterminables

2.6 Travaux séismologiques concernant l'Antarctique

2.7 Conclusions

3. Seismicity of the Arctic

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Knowledge before the IGY

3.3 Work during the IGY as here

3.4 Discussion

3.5 Prospects for the Future

4. Microseisms

4.1 Microseisms in the Western Atlantic Region

4.2 Microseisms in the Eastern Atlantic Region

4.3 Microseisms in the North-Western Pacific Region

4.4 Microseismic Observations in India during the IGY

4.5 Microseismic Observations in Japan

4.6 Microseisms Investigations in Australia

5. The Structure of the Earth's Crust

5.1 Summary of Special Seismic Crustal Studies during the IGY

5.2 Crustal Thickness in Australia

5.3 The Canadian IGY programme of Crustal Studies

5.4 Seismic Crustal Studies in Finland

5.5 Etudes de la croûte terrestre faites pendant l'AGI par les séismologues français

5.6 Seismic Investigations of the Earth's Crust in the Western Part of Germany

5.7 Research on Crustal Structure in Hungary

5.8 Etudes concernant la constitution de la croûte terrestre sous le territoire de la Roumanie

5.9 The United States Program of Seismic Crustal Studies During the IGY

5.10 Crustal Studies in the U.S.S.R. During the IGY

6. Seismic Investigations of Antarctic Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Summary of pre-IGY Seismic Investigations on Ice

6.3 IGY Ice-Thickness Determinations and Related Work

6.4 Evidence from Seismic Surface Waves on Antarctic CrustalSstructure

6.5 Appendix: Additional Data

7. Long Period Waves and the Lg Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Abstracts of Papers Based Directly on Data from the IGY LP and Lg Programs

7.3 Abstracts of Papers in Preparation Based Directly on Data from the IGY LP and Lg Programs

7.4 Abstracts of Certain Papers Based Indirectly on the IGY LP and Lg Programs

7.5 Abstracts of Certain Papers in Preparation Based Indirectly on the IGY LP and Lg Programs

7.6 Conclusions

8. Measurements of Strain in the Earth's Crust

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Measuring Microscope

8.3 Tidal Strain Recorder

8.4 Santiago Operation

8.5 Nana Operation

8.6 New Recorders



