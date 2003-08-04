Seismic Waves and Rays in Elastic Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439303, 9780080540894

Seismic Waves and Rays in Elastic Media, Volume 34

1st Edition

Authors: M.A. Slawinski
eBook ISBN: 9780080540894
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439303
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th August 2003
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
121.55
21200.00
18020.00
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Elastic continua. Introduction to Part I. 1. Deformations. 2. Forces and balance principles. 3. Stress-strain equations. 4. Strain energy. 5. Material symmetry. II. Waves and rays. Introduction to Part II. 6. Equations of motion: Isotopic homogeneous continua. 7. Equations of motion: Anisotropic inhomogeneous continua. 8. Hamilton's ray equations. 9. Lagrange's ray equations. 10. Christoffel's equations. 11. Reflection and transmission. III. Variational formulation of rays. Introduction to Part III. 12. Euler's equations. 13. Fermat's principle. 14. Ray parameters. IV. Appendices. Introduction to Part IV. A. Euler's homogenous-function theorem. B. Legendre's transformation. C. List of symbols. Bibliography. Index. About the author.

Description

This book seeks to explore seismic phenomena in elastic media and emphasizes the interdependence of mathematical formulation and physical meaning. The purpose of this title - which is intended for senior undergraduate and graduate students as well as scientists interested in quantitative seismology - is to use aspects of continuum mechanics, wave theory and ray theory to describe phenomena resulting from the propagation of waves.

The book is divided into three parts: Elastic continua, Waves and rays, and Variational formulation of rays. In Part I, continuum mechanics are used to describe the material through which seismic waves propagate, and to formulate a system of equations to study the behaviour of such material. In Part II, these equations are used to identify the types of body waves propagating in elastic continua as well as to express their velocities and displacements in terms of the properties of these continua. To solve the equations of motion in anisotropic inhomogeneous continua, the high-frequency approximation is used and establishes the concept of a ray. In Part III, it is shown that in elastic continua a ray is tantamount to a trajectory along which a seismic signal propagates in accordance with the variational principle of stationary travel time.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540894
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080439303

Reviews

"The purpose of this title...is to use aspects of continuum mechanics, wave theory, and ray theory to describe phenomena resulting from the propagation of waves." -M.A. Slawinski, FIRST BREAK, Volume 23

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M.A. Slawinski Author

http://www.rug.nl/rechten/faculteit/vakgroepen/beof/ecof/mdw/WoerdmanE

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Earth Sciences, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John's, NF, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.