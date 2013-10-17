Seismic Data Analysis Techniques in Hydrocarbon Exploration
1st Edition
Description
Seismic Data Analysis Techniques in Hydrocarbon Exploration explains the fundamental concepts and skills used to acquire seismic data in the oil industry and the step-by-step techniques necessary to extract the sections that trap hydrocarbons as well as seismic data interpretation skills.
It enhances the ability to interpret seismic data and use that data for basin evaluation, structural modeling of a fault, reservoir characterization, rock physics analysis, field development, and production studies.
Understanding and interpreting seismic data is critical to oil and gas exploration companies. Arming young geoscientists with a reference that covers the key principles of seismic data analysis will enhance their job knowledge, skills and performance. A fundamental grasp of seismic data enhances employability and aids scientists in functioning effectively when working with seismic data in industry.
Key Features
- Edited by a team of petroleum geoscientists with more than 30 years of experience in hydrocarbon exploration and data analysis at O&G companies.
- More than 200 figures, photographs, and illustrations aid in the understanding of the fundamental concepts and techniques used to acquire seismic data
- Takes an easy-to-follow, step-by-step approach to presenting the techniques and skills used to extract the geologic sections from acquired seismic data.
- Enhances the geoscientist’s effectiveness when using seismic data for field development and other exploration and production studies
Readership
Primary audience includes exploration geoscientists and seismologists in O&G. Secondary audience includes students at the upper undergraduate/graduate levels.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Introduction
Things to Learn When You Read ‘The Practical Handbook’
I: Basic Sedimentology and Seismic Data Acquisition
Chapter 1. Sedimentation and Oil/Gas Formation
Abstract
Geologic Timescale of the Earth
Basin Formation
Rock Types
Oil and Gas Formation
Oil and Gas Traps
Chapter 2. Understanding Seismic Wave Propagation
Abstract
Types of Seismic Waves
Wave Parameters
Seismic Reflection
Critical Angle
Reflection Coefficient
Transmission Coefficient
Understanding Convolution
Cross-Correlation
Autocorrelation
Time Domain
Frequency Domain
Fourier Transform
Inverse Fourier Transform
Chapter 3. Understanding Seismic Exploration
Abstract
Seismic Data Acquisition
Onshore Seismic Source
Onshore Seismic Recording
Seismic Trace
Fold of Coverage
How to Calculate Fold of Coverage
Marine Seismic Survey
Offshore Seismic Source
Marine Seismic Data Recording
Two-Dimensional Seismic Data (2D)
Problem with 2D Seismic Data
3D Seismic Data
Benefits of 3D Survey
4D (3D-Time Lapse) Seismic Surveys
Benefits of 4D Survey
Similarity Between the Baseline and the Monitor 3D Surveys
Difference Between the Baseline and the Monitor 3D Survey
Ocean Bottom Node (OBN)
Objective of OBN Survey
OBN Seismic Source
Receiver
Uses of OBN Survey
Comparison Between OBN and OBC (3D Streamer Survey)
Recording Seismic Data on Tape
Recording Multi-Channel Seismic Data
Issues with Recording Multi-Channel Seismic Data
Difference Between Multiplexed and De-Multiplexed
Standard Way Seismic Data Is Stored
Chapter 4. Understanding Noise in Seismic Record
Abstract
Types of Noise on Seismic Record
Random Noise
Source-Generated Noise
Further Reading
II: Detailed Seismic Data Processing Techniques
Chapter 5. Understanding the Detail Seismic Processing Techniques Used to Convert the Acquired Seismic Data into the Geologic Section of the Earth
Abstract
What is Seismic Data Processing
Transcription
Observer Log
Spherical Divergence
Automatic Gain Control (AGC)
Refraction Statics
Statics Correction
Datum and Floating Datum
Noise Attenuation
Trace Editing
Polarity Reversal
Chapter 6. Understanding CMP Binning and Sorting
Abstract
CMP Binning
Sorting
How Data in a Seismic Line Are Sorted
Chapter 7. Understanding Deconvolution
Abstract
Deconvolution Process
Different Kinds of Wavelet Generated by Seismic Sources
Minimum-Phase Wavelet
Zero-Phase Wavelet
Mixed-Phase Wavelet
How to Estimate the Source Wavelet Use for Deconvolution
Inverse Filter
Parameters That Control Deconvolution
Types of Deconvolution
Chapter 8. Understanding Sample Data
Abstract
Sample Data
Sample Periods/Rate
Frequencies Content of Seismic Data at Various Sample Periods
Aliasing
Nyquist Frequency
Resampled Seismic Data
Seismic Bandwidth
When Are the Acquired Seismic Data Resampled in the Processing Sequence?
Filtering
Let’s Define Some Important Concept Relating to Filtering
Spatial Resampling
Chapter 9. Understanding NMO, Velocity Analysis DMO, and Stacking
Abstract
Normal Move-Out
How to Determine the Magnitude of Correction Required to Flatten the Hyperbolic Event
NMO Correction
Dynamic Correction
NMO Stretch
Different Kinds of Seismic Velocities
The Dix Formula
Velocity Analysis
Potential Problems in Velocity Picking
Quality Control of Picked Velocities
Velocity Field
DIP Move-Out
Super Gathering
Mute
CMP/CDP Stacking
Different Stacking Methods
Chapter 10. Understanding Multiple Reflections
Abstract
Characteristics of Multiple Reflections
Problems Cause by Multiples
De-Multiple Technique
FK De-Multiple
Parabolic Transform De-Multiple
Chapter 11. Understanding Residual Statics
Abstract
Residual Statics Correction
How to Build a Pilot Trace Section
Chapter 12. Understanding Seismic Migration
Abstract
Migration Velocity
Understanding Geologic Structures on Seismic Sections
Time Migration
Depth Migration
Difference Between Time and Depth Migrations
Pre-Stack Migration
Post-Stack Migration
Comparison Between Post-Stack and Pre-Stack Migrations
Final Filter Applied to Seismic Data
Further Reading
III: Seismic Data Interpretation Methodology
Chapter 13. Understanding Seismic Interpretation Methodology
Abstract
Objective of Seismic Data Interpretation
Understanding the Seismic Data
Data Set Used for Seismic Interpretation
Comparison between Seismic and Well Data
Well Log Correlation
Well-to-Seismic Tie
Synthetic Seismogram
Understanding Velocity
Time-to-Depth Conversion Technique
Fault Picking
Fault Slice
Seismic Horizon Interpretation and Mapping
What Is a Horizon?
Seismic Horizon Mapping
How to Generate Time Structure Map
Depth Conversion
Chapter 14. Understanding Reflection Coefficient
Abstract
Reflection Coefficient at Normal Incidence
Reflection Coefficient at an Angle
Poisson’s Ratio
Understanding Seismic Amplitude
Reservoir Impedance Contrast and Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators
Propagating Seismic Velocity Values in Media
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 17th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200296
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200234
About the Author
Enwenode Onajite
Enwenode Onajite, author of ‘Seismic Data Analysis Techniques in Hydrocarbon Exploration’. Formerly a research reservoir geophysicist with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited (SPDC). He is now an independent research reservoir geophysicist and is available for opportunities in the oil and gas industry. He is an Associate member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Research Reservoir Geophysicist, Associate Member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and Member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), Nigeria
Reviews
"…the book probably belongs on every beginning geophysical student’s bookshelf or at least in the department library...readers will gain an appreciation for the factors that might limit the accuracy of a seismic interpretation."--The Leading Edge, January 2015
“This book was recommended by my professor this semester for the course in Engineering and Exploration Geophysics and I must say - This is the best book I’ve seen around. The book talks to the reader. A job well done”. -- Jubril Davis, North Carolina State University, USA
"As far as exploration geophysics is concerned, it’s one of the best books I read in my life. The book covers in a very simple comprehensive manner, all geophysicist should keep in his library for reference. Expecting similar type of books in the future.” -- Vishnu Rajanbabu, Sr.Geophysicist/Seismic Interpreter at Reliance BP Exploration & Production Ltd, India
“This book would be a great benefit for all those concerned with seismic data analysis”. -- Mourad Wassef, CEO at Petromina Energy, Egypt