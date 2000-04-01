Seepage and Groundwater - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419750, 9780080870045

Seepage and Groundwater, Volume 13

1st Edition

Authors: M.A. Mariño J.N. Luthin
eBook ISBN: 9780080870045
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 488
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870045

Reviews

@qu:...designed for use as an undergraduate text in groundwater and seepage courses in civil engineering, agricultural engineering, hydrology, and soil and water science curricula, but it can also be used as a text in introductory seepage-and-drainage and groundwater courses at the graduate level... useful also to practising engineers, hydrologists, and agriculturalists in the area of groundwater and seepage problems. @source: Civil Engineering

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M.A. Mariño Author

J.N. Luthin Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.