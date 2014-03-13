Seeds - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124166776, 9780124166837

Seeds

2nd Edition

Ecology, Biogeography, and, Evolution of Dormancy and Germination

Authors: Carol Baskin Jerry Baskin
eBook ISBN: 9780124166837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124166776
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th March 2014
Page Count: 1600
Description

The new edition of Seeds contains new information on many topics discussed in the first edition, such as fruit/seed heteromorphism, breaking of physical dormancy and effects of inbreeding depression on germination. New topics have been added to each chapter, including dichotomous keys to types of seeds and kinds of dormancy; a hierarchical dormancy classification system; role of seed banks in restoration of plant communities; and seed germination in relation to parental effects, pollen competition, local adaption, climate change and karrikinolide in smoke from burning plants.

The database for the world biogeography of seed dormancy has been expanded from 3,580 to about 13,600 species. New insights are presented on seed dormancy and germination ecology of species with specialized life cycles or habitat requirements such as orchids, parasitic, aquatics and halophytes. Information from various fields of science has been combined with seed dormancy data to increase our understanding of the evolutionary/phylogenetic origins and relationships of the various kinds of seed dormancy (and nondormancy) and the conditions under which each may have evolved. This comprehensive synthesis of information on the ecology, biogeography and evolution of seeds provides a thorough overview of whole-seed biology that will facilitate and help focus research efforts.

Key Features

  • Most wide-ranging and thorough account of whole-seed dormancy available
  • Contains information on dormancy and germination of more than 14,000 species from all the continents – even the two angiosperm species native to the Antarctica continent
  • Includes a taxonomic index so researchers can quickly find information on their study organism(s) and
  • Provides a dichotomous key for the kinds of seed dormancy
  • Topics range from fossil evidence of seed dormancy to molecular biology of seed dormancy
  • Much attention is given to the evolution of kinds of seed dormancy
  • Includes chapters on the basics of how to do seed dormancy studies; on special groups of plants, for example orchids, parasites, aquatics, halophytes; and one chapter devoted to soil seed banks
  • Contains a revised, up-dated classification scheme of seed dormancy, including a formula for each kind of dormancy
  • Detailed attention is given to physiological dormancy, the most common kind of dormancy on earth

Readership

Plant scientists; ecologists; evolutionary biologists; plant and seed physiologists; researchers in crop science, agriculture, plant conservation strategies, and plant development, libraries, seedbank and seed testing facilities, and those propagating wild plants; and academics and students in these areas.

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Chapter 1. Introduction

Purpose

Seed Germination Ecology

A Book on Seed Dormancy and Germination from a Different Perspective

Chapter 2. Ecologically Meaningful Germination Studies

Purpose

Definition of Seed Dormancy

Guidelines for Laboratory Studies on Germination Ecology

Germinating Seeds You Know Nothing About

Chapter 3. Types of Seeds and Kinds of Seed Dormancy

Purpose

Types of Seeds

Classification of Seed Dormancy

Overview of Classes of Seed Dormancy

Chapter 4. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Nondeep Physiological Dormancy

Purpose

Discovery of Dormancy Cycles

Changes in the State of Dormancy

The Dormancy Continuum

Environmental Factors Causing Changes in Dormancy States

Chapter 5. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Morphophysiological Dormancy

Purpose

Levels of Morphophysiological Dormancy

Chapter 6. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Physical Dormancy

Purpose

Germination Phenology

Internal Moisture Conditions of Seeds

Artificial Softening of Water-Impermeable Seed (or Fruit) Coat

Germination Requirements of Permeable Seeds

Environmental Control of Breaking Physical Dormancy

Long-Term Storage of Permeable Seeds

Seeds with Physical and Physiological Dormancy

Chapter 7. Germination Ecology of Seeds in the Persistent Seed Bank

Purpose

Aerial Seed Banks

Soil Seed Banks

Longevity of Seeds in the Soil

Impact of Animals on Water-Permeable Seeds Entering the Seed Bank

What Can Happen to Seeds in the Soil?

Effects of Seed Banks on Populations

Persistence of Communities

Restoration of Plant Communities

Chapter 8. Variation in Seed Dormancy and Germination within and between Individuals and Populations of a Species

Purpose

Inheritance of Seed Dormancy

Inheritance of Dormancy-Breaking and Germination Characteristics

Variation in Seed Germination Responses

Factors that Cause Preconditioning Effects

Changes In Seeds as a Result of the Preconditioning Environment

Variation in Seeds within a Species

Cleistogamy, Amphicarpy, Geocarpy and Seed Germination Ecology

Chapter 9. A Geographical Perspective on Germination Ecology: Tropical and Subtropical Zones

Purpose

Evergreen Rainforests

Tropical Mountains

Semievergreen Tropical Forests

Tropical Deciduous Forests

Tropical Dry Woodlands, Natural Savannas and Grasslands

Hot Semideserts and Deserts

Chapter 10. A Geographical Perspective on Germination Ecology: Temperate and Arctic Zones

Purpose

Sclerophyllous Woodlands with Winter Rain

Moist Warm Temperature Woodlands

Deciduous (Nemoral) Forests

Steppes or Grasslands of the Temperate Zones

Semideserts and Deserts with Cold Winters

Boreal Coniferous and Temperate Subalpine Zones

Arctic and Temperate-Zone Alpine Tundra

Mountains

Chapter 11. Germination Ecology of Plants with Specialized Life Cycles and/or Habitats

Purpose

Parasitic Plants

Myco-Heterotrophic Plants Other Than Orchids

Orchids

Carnivorous Plants

Aquatic (Nonsaline) Plants

Halophytes

Psammophytes of Nonsaline Soils

Chapter 12. Biogeographical and Evolutionary Aspects of Seed Dormancy

Purpose

World Biogeography of the Kinds of Seed Dormancy

Theoretical Considerations on the Evolution of Seed Dormancy

Paleoclimate as a Background for the Evolution of Seed Dormancy

Fossil History of Seeds as it Relates to Dormancy

Seed Dormancy and Phylogenetic Position of Family

Seed Dormancy and Presumed age of Plant Families

Seed Dormancy and Martin’s Family Tree of Seed Phylogeny

Type of Embryo and Presumed age of Plant Families

Origins and Relationships of Seed Dormancy Classes

References

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
1600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124166837
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124166776

About the Author

Carol Baskin

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.

Jerry Baskin

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Researchers, students, and professionals will find it invaluable, particularly if they are interested in plant ecology, evolution, diversity, biogeography, or conservation . Summing Up: Highly recommended." --Choice

