Seeds
2nd Edition
Ecology, Biogeography, and, Evolution of Dormancy and Germination
Description
The new edition of Seeds contains new information on many topics discussed in the first edition, such as fruit/seed heteromorphism, breaking of physical dormancy and effects of inbreeding depression on germination. New topics have been added to each chapter, including dichotomous keys to types of seeds and kinds of dormancy; a hierarchical dormancy classification system; role of seed banks in restoration of plant communities; and seed germination in relation to parental effects, pollen competition, local adaption, climate change and karrikinolide in smoke from burning plants.
The database for the world biogeography of seed dormancy has been expanded from 3,580 to about 13,600 species. New insights are presented on seed dormancy and germination ecology of species with specialized life cycles or habitat requirements such as orchids, parasitic, aquatics and halophytes. Information from various fields of science has been combined with seed dormancy data to increase our understanding of the evolutionary/phylogenetic origins and relationships of the various kinds of seed dormancy (and nondormancy) and the conditions under which each may have evolved. This comprehensive synthesis of information on the ecology, biogeography and evolution of seeds provides a thorough overview of whole-seed biology that will facilitate and help focus research efforts.
Key Features
- Most wide-ranging and thorough account of whole-seed dormancy available
- Contains information on dormancy and germination of more than 14,000 species from all the continents – even the two angiosperm species native to the Antarctica continent
- Includes a taxonomic index so researchers can quickly find information on their study organism(s) and
- Provides a dichotomous key for the kinds of seed dormancy
- Topics range from fossil evidence of seed dormancy to molecular biology of seed dormancy
- Much attention is given to the evolution of kinds of seed dormancy
- Includes chapters on the basics of how to do seed dormancy studies; on special groups of plants, for example orchids, parasites, aquatics, halophytes; and one chapter devoted to soil seed banks
- Contains a revised, up-dated classification scheme of seed dormancy, including a formula for each kind of dormancy
- Detailed attention is given to physiological dormancy, the most common kind of dormancy on earth
Readership
Plant scientists; ecologists; evolutionary biologists; plant and seed physiologists; researchers in crop science, agriculture, plant conservation strategies, and plant development, libraries, seedbank and seed testing facilities, and those propagating wild plants; and academics and students in these areas.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Chapter 1. Introduction
Purpose
Seed Germination Ecology
A Book on Seed Dormancy and Germination from a Different Perspective
Chapter 2. Ecologically Meaningful Germination Studies
Purpose
Definition of Seed Dormancy
Guidelines for Laboratory Studies on Germination Ecology
Germinating Seeds You Know Nothing About
Chapter 3. Types of Seeds and Kinds of Seed Dormancy
Purpose
Types of Seeds
Classification of Seed Dormancy
Overview of Classes of Seed Dormancy
Chapter 4. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Nondeep Physiological Dormancy
Purpose
Discovery of Dormancy Cycles
Changes in the State of Dormancy
The Dormancy Continuum
Environmental Factors Causing Changes in Dormancy States
Chapter 5. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Morphophysiological Dormancy
Purpose
Levels of Morphophysiological Dormancy
Chapter 6. Germination Ecology of Seeds with Physical Dormancy
Purpose
Germination Phenology
Internal Moisture Conditions of Seeds
Artificial Softening of Water-Impermeable Seed (or Fruit) Coat
Germination Requirements of Permeable Seeds
Environmental Control of Breaking Physical Dormancy
Long-Term Storage of Permeable Seeds
Seeds with Physical and Physiological Dormancy
Chapter 7. Germination Ecology of Seeds in the Persistent Seed Bank
Purpose
Aerial Seed Banks
Soil Seed Banks
Longevity of Seeds in the Soil
Impact of Animals on Water-Permeable Seeds Entering the Seed Bank
What Can Happen to Seeds in the Soil?
Effects of Seed Banks on Populations
Persistence of Communities
Restoration of Plant Communities
Chapter 8. Variation in Seed Dormancy and Germination within and between Individuals and Populations of a Species
Purpose
Inheritance of Seed Dormancy
Inheritance of Dormancy-Breaking and Germination Characteristics
Variation in Seed Germination Responses
Factors that Cause Preconditioning Effects
Changes In Seeds as a Result of the Preconditioning Environment
Variation in Seeds within a Species
Cleistogamy, Amphicarpy, Geocarpy and Seed Germination Ecology
Chapter 9. A Geographical Perspective on Germination Ecology: Tropical and Subtropical Zones
Purpose
Evergreen Rainforests
Tropical Mountains
Semievergreen Tropical Forests
Tropical Deciduous Forests
Tropical Dry Woodlands, Natural Savannas and Grasslands
Hot Semideserts and Deserts
Chapter 10. A Geographical Perspective on Germination Ecology: Temperate and Arctic Zones
Purpose
Sclerophyllous Woodlands with Winter Rain
Moist Warm Temperature Woodlands
Deciduous (Nemoral) Forests
Steppes or Grasslands of the Temperate Zones
Semideserts and Deserts with Cold Winters
Boreal Coniferous and Temperate Subalpine Zones
Arctic and Temperate-Zone Alpine Tundra
Mountains
Chapter 11. Germination Ecology of Plants with Specialized Life Cycles and/or Habitats
Purpose
Parasitic Plants
Myco-Heterotrophic Plants Other Than Orchids
Orchids
Carnivorous Plants
Aquatic (Nonsaline) Plants
Halophytes
Psammophytes of Nonsaline Soils
Chapter 12. Biogeographical and Evolutionary Aspects of Seed Dormancy
Purpose
World Biogeography of the Kinds of Seed Dormancy
Theoretical Considerations on the Evolution of Seed Dormancy
Paleoclimate as a Background for the Evolution of Seed Dormancy
Fossil History of Seeds as it Relates to Dormancy
Seed Dormancy and Phylogenetic Position of Family
Seed Dormancy and Presumed age of Plant Families
Seed Dormancy and Martin’s Family Tree of Seed Phylogeny
Type of Embryo and Presumed age of Plant Families
Origins and Relationships of Seed Dormancy Classes
References
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 13th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166837
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124166776
About the Author
Carol Baskin
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.
Jerry Baskin
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Researchers, students, and professionals will find it invaluable, particularly if they are interested in plant ecology, evolution, diversity, biogeography, or conservation . Summing Up: Highly recommended." --Choice