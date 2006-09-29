Sediment Quality and Impact Assessment of Pollutants
1st Edition
Description
Volume 1 of the Sustainable Management of Sediment Resources mini-series is the first attempt to fill many of these gaps in knowledge and also in practice. The volume includes sections on:
- Sampling
- Characterization of contaminants in sediments being bioavailability the main issue
- Chemical analysis
- Biological analysis
- Effect directed analysis and toxicity
- Identification evaluation
- Benthos sediment quality assessment
- Modelling of pollutant fate and behaviour
- Sediment quality guidelines
This first volume is applicable to a wide audience, from students at the graduate level, to experienced researchers and laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government.
This volume also available as part of a 4-volume set, ISBN 0444519599. Discount price for set purchase.
Key Features
- A broad overview on sediment quality and impact assessment of pollutants
- Suitable for both newcomers to the field of sediment treatment and specialists alike
- Outlines practical examples of methods used in sediment quality analysis
Readership
Students at the graduate level as well as to experienced researchers and laboratory personnel in academia, industry and government
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Sampling of sediment and suspended matter (A. Parker et al.).
Chapter 2. Characterisation of contaminants in sediments - effects of bioavalability on impact
(J. Parsons et al.).
Chapter 3. Chemical analysis of contaminants in sediments (M. Petrovic et al.).
Chapter 4. Biological analysis (bioassays, biomarkers, biosensors) (P.-D. Hansen et al.).
Chapter 5. Effect directed analysis and toxicity identification evaluation (J.F. Bakker et al.).
Chapter 6. Benthos sediment quality assessments
T.A. DelValls et al.).
Chapter 7. Modelling of pollutant fate and behaviour in bed sediments (I.J. Allan, J.A. Stegemann).
Chapter 8. Sediment quality guidelines and weight of evidence assessments (M.D. Scrimshaw et al.).
Chapter 9. Soil protection, sediment monitoring and key recommendations (D. Barcelo, M. Petrovic).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 29th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466675
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519627
About the Editor
Damia Barcelo
Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..
Affiliations and Expertise
Inst. of Environmental Assessment and Water Research, Spain
Mira Petrovic
Affiliations and Expertise
Catalan Institute for Water Research ICRA, Spain