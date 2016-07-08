Sedation and Monitoring in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword: Sedation for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: An Uneasy State of the Art
2. Preface: Sedation and Monitoring in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
3. Preprocedural Assessment for Sedation in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
4. Training and Competency in Sedation Practice in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
5. Endoscopic Sedation: Medicolegal Considerations
6. Non–Operating Room Anesthesia in the Endoscopy Unit
7. Endoscopist-Directed Propofol
8. Extended Monitoring during Endoscopy
9. Sedation and Monitoring in the Pediatric Patient during Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
10. Sedation Challenges: Obesity and Sleep Apnea
11. Sedation in the Ambulatory Endoscopy Center: Optimizing Safety, Expectations and Throughput
12. Quality Assurance in the Endoscopy Suite: Sedation and Monitoring
13. Computer-Assisted and Patient-Controlled Sedation Platforms
14. On the Horizon: The Future of Procedural Sedation
Description
In this issue an impressive group of contributors at the forefront of sedation research has been assembled to provide endoscopists and dedicated nursing personnel alike a comprehensive review of important topics in the field sedation and analgesia. A discussion on the pharmacology and agents used to provide moderate and deep sedation provides the basic framework that is a crucial element in determining the driving force behind the developments in sedation and analgesia. An evidence-based approach on the use of unsedated endoscopy is also provided. Other topics included the use of propofol, patient-controlled sedation and analgesia, extended physiologic monitoring, risk management, and quality assurance as they apply to the spectrum of sedation in the endoscopy suite. Sedation and analgesia in the pediatric patient is also addressed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 8th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448642
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448451
About the Authors
John Vargo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Pier C. and Renee A. Borra Family Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology and Hepatology; Vice Chairman, Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio