Sedation and Monitoring in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

In this issue an impressive group of contributors at the forefront of sedation research has been assembled to provide endoscopists and dedicated nursing personnel alike a comprehensive review of important topics in the field sedation and analgesia. A discussion on the pharmacology and agents used to provide moderate and deep sedation provides the basic framework that is a crucial element in determining the driving force behind the developments in sedation and analgesia. An evidence-based approach on the use of unsedated endoscopy is also provided. Other topics included the use of propofol, patient-controlled sedation and analgesia, extended physiologic monitoring, risk management, and quality assurance as they apply to the spectrum of sedation in the endoscopy suite. Sedation and analgesia in the pediatric patient is also addressed.