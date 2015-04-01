Security Technology Convergence Insights
1st Edition
Description
Security technology convergence, which refers to the incorporation of computing, networking, and communications technologies into electronic physical security systems, was first introduced in the 1970s with the advent of computer-based access control and alarm systems. As the pace of information technology (IT) advances continued to accelerate, the physical security industry continued to lag behind IT advances by at least two to three years. Security Technology Convergence Insights explores this sometimes problematic convergence of physical security technology and information technology and its impact on security departments, IT departments, vendors, and management.
Key Features
- Includes material culled directly from author's column in Security Technology Executive
- Easy-to-read question and answer format
- Includes real-world examples to enhance key lessons learned
Readership
Security executives, information technology professionals, students in security or technology
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: What Is Security Convergence?
- Abstract
- Two Types of Convergence
- Security Convergence Collaboration
- The Introduction of the Term “Convergence”
- Four Categories of Convergence
- Mastering Convergence
- Integration of Physical Security and Logical Security
- Why Convergence Didn’t Really Disappear
- Chapter 2: Convergence Trends
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- The Value of Technology
- The Security Industry World Has Changed
- Convergence in Design: Virtual Construction
- Chapter 3: Physical Security and Information Technology Collaboration
- Abstract
- Collaboration between Physical Security and Information Technology
- How IT Can Help with Physical Security System Planning
- The Scope of Security Systems Integration
- Convergence Roles and Responsibilities
- Service-Level Agreements
- Security Video Requires Convergence Collaboration
- Data Security for Corporate Security Departments
- Financial Impact of Cyber Risk
- Protecting Information in Human Memory
- Network Protection for Security Systems
- Physical Security for Computing Systems
- Let IT Be Your Force Multiplier
- Security Patrols for Desktop Security
- Results
- Chapter 4: Education Training
- Abstract
- Return on Investment for Convergence Education and Training
- Certifications Relevant to Convergence
- Knowledge Gap: Customers and Security Integrators
- Learning About Internet Protocol-Based Systems
- Maximizing Your Progress in the New Year
- Chapter 5: Security Planning
- Abstract
- Convergence Initiatives: Timing Can Be Critical
- Convergence and Layers of Security
- Levels of Security
- Why Do I Need a Technology Roadmap?
- Chapter 6: Convergent Impacts on Security Design
- Abstract
- Power Over Ethernet
- Physical Security Information Management and DATA: What's the Difference?
- Impact: The Pace of Technology Development
- Technology Blinders
- Addressing Risks in Real Time
- Who Specified This?
- The Deadlocking Plunger Weakness
- Smart Projects
- Smart Perimeter Detection Projects
- Backup Power for Video Systems
- UPS Integration for Video
- Chapter 7: Standards Convergence
- Abstract
- Standards Can Provide Significant Benefits
- Lessons Learned: Physical Security and IT Collaboration
- Single Logical/Physical Access Card Standards
- Where Do Standards Lead?
- Strategic Match-Up
- Chapter 8: Convergence Initiatives
- Abstract
- Benefits of Access Card Convergence
- Security Cameras for Business Operations Use
- Sharing Security Technology with Business Units
- Automated Workforce Management
- Wireless Analog Opens Vulnerability
- Chapter 9: Managing Networked Technology Deployments
- Abstract
- Responsible Disclosure and Physical Security Risk
- Facing Up to Lock-and-Key Denial
- Prank—Or Bigger Threat?
- Wheels or Electrons?
- A Passion for Simple Network Management
- Log Me In, Scotty!
- Costly Cable Kinks
- Tech Projects Undermined By Poor Training and Documentation
- Read the Release Notes!
- Detecting the Gradual Loss of Video Network Capacity
- Ongoing Maintenance for Outdoor Security Cameras
- The Facility Code Access Control Vulnerability
- Caught on Video: Trees Stealing Video Disk Storage
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 1st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030011
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128028421
About the Author
Ray Bernard
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Principal Consultant, Ray Bernard Consulting Services, USA