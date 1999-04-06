Security Systems and Intruder Alarms

An alarm system and total security coverage is today essential for every factory, business and shop. This book is a comprehensive guide to evaluating security needs, planning and purchasing a system, and managing a security system. It is essential reading for business managers, premises managers, shop owners, shopping centre managers, and security professionals.

As well as a complete guide to alarm systems, including their installation, Vivian Capel explores all areas of security that should concern businesses, encompassing fire, fraud, liability claims, shoplifting, violence to staff and computer crime.

The second edition is a long awaited revision that brings this popular guide up to date with the latest technology and recent developments in security strategy, such as the applications of CCTV. In addition, a case study has been added which provides the reader with an opportunity to test their own knowledge and judgement- solutions are provided at the end of the chapter!