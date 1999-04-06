Security Systems and Intruder Alarms - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750642361, 9780080516905

Security Systems and Intruder Alarms

2nd Edition

Authors: Vivian Capel
eBook ISBN: 9780080516905
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642361
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th April 1999
Page Count: 301
Description

An alarm system and total security coverage is today essential for every factory, business and shop. This book is a comprehensive guide to evaluating security needs, planning and purchasing a system, and managing a security system. It is essential reading for business managers, premises managers, shop owners, shopping centre managers, and security professionals.

As well as a complete guide to alarm systems, including their installation, Vivian Capel explores all areas of security that should concern businesses, encompassing fire, fraud, liability claims, shoplifting, violence to staff and computer crime.

The second edition is a long awaited revision that brings this popular guide up to date with the latest technology and recent developments in security strategy, such as the applications of CCTV. In addition, a case study has been added which provides the reader with an opportunity to test their own knowledge and judgement- solutions are provided at the end of the chapter!

Key Features

  • New edition contains new information to bring this popular title up-to-date with latest developments
  • Excellent reference guide for security professionals, general managers, shop owners etc.
  • Useful for students following the relevant NVQ programmes from SITO

Readership

Security professionals, systems designers and installers

Table of Contents

Alarm system requirements; The basic alarm system; Control equipment; Sensors; Space protection sensors; Sounding the alarm; Closed- circuit television; General security; Planning a security system; Domestic systems; Preventing shoplifting; Violence against staff; Employee theft; Fire alarm systems; Public liability; Installing intruder alarms; Testing the intruder alarm; Fault finding and maintenance of alarms; The National Supervisory Council for intruder alarms; Installation and maintenance of fire alarms; Case study; Reference information; British standards; Index

No. of pages:
301
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080516905
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750642361

About the Author

Vivian Capel

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author, audio consultant

