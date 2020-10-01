Security in IoT Social Networks takes a deep dive into various modes of security threats and related security risks with particular focus on real-world social and financial effects.

Analyzing and mining on enormously vast networks is a vital part of exploiting Big Data. This book provides insight into the technological aspects of modeling, searching and mining for corresponding research issues, and designing and analyzing models for resolving such challenges. This book can help in the growth of new start-ups as well as research directions concerning security mechanisms and protocols for social information networks.

It also covers the topic of structural and analysis of large social information networks and elucidates the models and algorithms along with its fundamental properties. Moreover, this book includes smart solutions based on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning for enhancing the performance of the social information network security protocols and models.

This book is a detailed guide and reference material for academicians, professionals, and young researchers. The wide range of topics provides extensive information and data for future research and challenges in present-day social information networks.