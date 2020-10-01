Security in IoT Social Networks
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Security Issues and Technical Challenges in IoT-enabled Social Networks
2. Emerging Social IoT Applications and Security Assurance
3. Optimized Security Models and deep learning for Social IoT Networks
4. Key Agreement and Social IoT networks
5. Biometrics and Authentication Methods in the IoT Era
6. Forensic Analysis in Social IoT Applications
7. Recommender IoT Systems – Security Threats and Mechanisms
8. Enabling Cyber-Physical Technologies for Social IoT Networks
9. Deception Detection for Fake Injections in IoT Networks
10. Social Networking for medical and health care application
Description
Security in IoT Social Networks takes a deep dive into various modes of security threats and related security risks with particular focus on real-world social and financial effects.
Analyzing and mining on enormously vast networks is a vital part of exploiting Big Data. This book provides insight into the technological aspects of modeling, searching and mining for corresponding research issues, and designing and analyzing models for resolving such challenges. This book can help in the growth of new start-ups as well as research directions concerning security mechanisms and protocols for social information networks.
It also covers the topic of structural and analysis of large social information networks and elucidates the models and algorithms along with its fundamental properties. Moreover, this book includes smart solutions based on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning for enhancing the performance of the social information network security protocols and models.
This book is a detailed guide and reference material for academicians, professionals, and young researchers. The wide range of topics provides extensive information and data for future research and challenges in present-day social information networks.
Key Features
- Provides several characteristics of social, network and physical security associated with the social information networks
- Presents the security mechanisms and events related to social information networks
- Covers emerging topics such as network information structures like online social networks, heterogeneous and homogeneous information networks, and modern information networks
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and professionals in the fields of computer science, systems engineering, telecommunication systems and smart cities technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128215999
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fadi Al-Turjman Editor
Prof. Dr. Fadi Al-Turjman received his Ph.D. in computer science from Queen’s University, Canada, in 2011. He is a full professor and a research center director at Near East University, Nicosia. Prof. Al-Turjman is a leading authority in the areas of smart/intelligent, wireless, and mobile networks. His publication spans over 250 publications in journals, conferences, patents, and books, in addition to numerous keynotes and plenary talks at flagship venues. He also received the prestigious Best Research Paper Award from Elsevier Computer Communications Journal for the period 2015-2018, in addition to the Top Researcher Award for 2018 at Antalya Bilim University, Turkey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering Department, Near East University, Nicosia, Turkey
B.D. Deebak Editor
B.D Deebak is presently working as Associate Professor in the department of Computational Intelligence, School of Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, India. He previously associated with GMR Institute of Technology, Rajam (AP) as Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. He also associated with Middle East Technical University (METU) Northern Cyprus Campus during 2016-2017. He received his B.Tech. (IT) from Anna University in 2006, M.E. (Embedded System and Computing) from RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur in 2009, and Ph.D. from SASTRA University, Thanjavur in 2016. His areas of research include Multimedia Networks, Network Security and Machine Learning. He collaborated with Middlesex University and King’s College London during Post-Doc tenure period in the project known as Newton Fund under British Council. His current research interests include computer networks, wireless communication systems, wireless sensor networks, Multimedia Networks, Routing and Security.
Affiliations and Expertise
B.D Deebak is presently working as Associate Professor in the department of Computational Intelligence, School of Computer Science and Engineering at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, India