Security Design Consulting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750676885, 9780080493053

Security Design Consulting

1st Edition

The Business of Security System Design

Authors: Brian Gouin
eBook ISBN: 9780080493053
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750676885
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd May 2007
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
35.99
30.59
4700.00
3995.00
51.95
44.16
52.73
44.82
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
29.99
25.49
45.95
39.06
37.95
32.26
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A crucial reference for the practicing or aspiring design consultant, Security Design Consulting brings you step by step through the process of becoming a security consultant, describing how to start the business, market services, write proposals, determine fees, and write a report. Specific elements of assessment, design and project management services as well as acquiring product and industry knowledge are all covered in detail. Concentrating on client-focused marketing and sales strategies as well as the crucial elements of preparing, running, and succeeding at the security consulting business, Security Design Consulting gives the reader a working knowledge of all the steps necessary to be a successful security design consultant and a smarter business owner. Security directors, architects and security management consultants will also find this reference invaluable in understanding the security design consultant’s important and growing role in an overall security program.

Key Features

  • Focuses on consulting in security design, not security management
  • Provides sample service agreements, specifications, and reports to use as models
  • Emphasizes the highest technical and ethical standards for this increasingly crucial profession

Readership

Electronic security/technical consultants, independent alarm and security business owners, security installers and technicians looking to start their own business, ASIS, electronic security regional sales managers and sales staff at larger congomerates - ADT, Brinks, etc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 THE PROFESSION OF SECURITY DESIGN CONSULTING Chapter 2 HOW TO GET STARTED Chapter 3 MARKETING Chapter 4 THE PROPOSAL Chapter 5 FEES AND BILLING Chapter 6 ASSESSMENT Chapter 7 SYSTEM DESIGN Chapter 8 DETERMINING WHAT PRODUCTS TO SPECIFY Chapter 9 DETERMINING TOTAL SYSTEM COST
Chapter 10 THE REPORT Chapter 11 PROJECT MANAGEMENT Chapter 12 FORENSIC CONSULTING Chapter 13 CONTINUING EDUCATION Appendix A SAMPLE PROPOSALS Appendix B SAMPLE SERVICE AGREEMENT Appendix C SAMPLE ASSESSMENT REPORTS Appendix D SAMPLE DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS Appendix E SAMPLE DESIGN DRAWINGS Appendix F SAMPLE AS-BUILT DRAWINGS

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080493053
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750676885

About the Author

Brian Gouin

Brian Gouin, PSP, CSC has been an independent security design consultant since 2001. He owns Strategic Design Services, LLC, based in Portland, CT, a firm specializing in assessment, design and project management services for electronic and physical security. Prior to becoming a consultant, Brian owned a successful security installation firm. His professional memberships include the American Society for Industrial Security, International (ASIS), the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) and the National Association of Chiefs of Police. Brian has served as a Director for the Board of the IAPSC as well as an item writer for both the PSP and CSC certifications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Strategic Design Services, LLC, Portland, CT

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.