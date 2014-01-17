Security Careers
3rd Edition
Skills, Compensation, and Career Paths
Description
The third edition of Security Careers is the authoritative reference for current job descriptions and pay practices of security, compliance, and ethics occupations. The job descriptions and compensation ranges in this report are drawn from research from the Foushée Group, which has been conducting this research since 1980.
Security Careers includes more than 75 job descriptions for security-related positions, which range from the entry-level security guard to the top global corporate executive. It also provides four years of compensation trend data to give a thorough understanding of competitive pay practices across the industry. This book can be used by anyone who manages security personnel or by security professionals who want to develop their careers.
Security Careers is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- Fills the need for solid information based on accurate job descriptions and surveys of industry compensation professionals
- Created for hands-on use: readers may use the job descriptions in their own hiring and staffing plans
- Sheds light on compensation practices and shows security executives how to influence them
Readership
Security professionals, for help defining their roles, responsibilities, value, and career path opportunities; security or business managers, for staff planning to fill existing or new positions and to validate pay structures; career counselors in the military and law enforcement fields; and human resources and compensation departments
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Authors
Introduction
Chapter 1. Helping the Industry Help Itself
Chapter 2. The Role and Responsibilities of the Security Leader
Compare yourself against the security leader of the future
The history of the security role and a shift in the skills required
Chapter 3. Managing Compensation
Compensation philosophy of the organization
Definition of wage and salary programs
Components of compensation
The role of the compensation group
Base wage and salary programs
Compensation surveys
Compensation survey participation
Survey statistics
Defining a “Benchmark Compensation Survey”
Overview of a wage and salary grade structure
Broadbanding grade structure
Managing without a grade structure
Determining the salary compa-ratio
Managing changes in employee job responsibilities
Planning and developing your compensation budget
Chapter 4. Security Job Descriptions
Preparing a job description
Top global security executive
Second level global security executive
Top security executive, international
Senior regional manager, international security
Regional manager, international security
Manager, international investigation
Top security executive, domestic
Senior manager, threat analysis
Senior threat analyst IV
Senior manager, protective services (headquarters)
Senior protective services agent IV
Protective services agent III
Protective services agent II
Protective services agent I
Director, computer, network and information security
Manager, computer and information security
Senior computer and information security specialist IV
Computer and information security specialist III
Computer and information security specialist II
Computer and information security specialist I
Manager, network security
Senior network security specialist IV
Network security specialist III
Network security specialist II
Network security specialist I
Manager, domestic investigation
Supervisor, domestic investigation
Senior investigator IV
Investigator III
Investigator II
Investigator I
Senior regional manager, domestic security
Regional manager, domestic security
Manager, business unit security
Senior business unit security manager IV
Business unit security manager III
Business unit security manager II
Business unit security manager I
Manager, emergency preparedness/disaster recovery
Senior emergency preparedness specialist IV
Emergency preparedness specialist III
Senior nuclear accountability specialist IV
Nuclear accountabilities specialist III
Senior manager, product protection security
Manager, product protection security
Senior product protection security specialist IV
Product protection security specialist III
Product protection security specialist II
Product protection security specialist I
Security clearance specialist II
Physical security systems specialist III
Physical security systems specialist II
Senior manager, product protection programs
Manager, corporate security programs
Manager, security systems and training
Senior security training and awareness specialist IV
Security training and awareness specialist III
Manager, classified security projects
Senior classified security specialist IV
Classified security specialist III
Manager, protective forces, armed/unarmed
Officer in charge, protective forces, armed
Security officer 3, armed
Security officer 2, armed
Security officer 1, armed
Manager, physical security, unarmed
Supervisor, physical security, unarmed
Security guard 3, unarmed
Security guard 2, unarmed
Security guard 1, unarmed
Console operators
Top compliance and ethics executive (senior compliance/ethics officer—global)
Corporate manager, compliance and ethics (domestic only)
Manager, regulatory compliance
Business unit manager, compliance and ethics
Senior compliance and ethics specialist
Compliance and ethics specialist
Chapter 5. Position Compensation Trends
Compensation trend charts
Chapter 6. Career Resources
Associations
Trade Publications
Job Listing Sites for Security and Law Enforcement Professionals
Certifications
About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 17th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128001998
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128001042
About the Author
Stephen Walker
Mr. Walker is the senior partner of the Foushée Group, Inc. He has more than 18 years of experience in the management consulting field. He specializes in incentive plan design and implementation, salary and wage administration program development, and compensation survey design and development.
In the field of compensation, Mr. Walker has managed projects in a variety of industries including high technology, engineering services, information systems, national laboratories, pharmaceutical, energy, and venture capital. He has worked with senior management to review and develop compensation programs that are designed to serve the business objectives and management philosophies unique to each organization.
Mr. Walker holds a BS in business administration, and is a former Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He is a frequent lecturer to professional and business groups, author, faculty member for the Security Executive Council, and is a member of a variety of human resources and compensation organizations. In 2009, Mr. Walker was voted one of the most influential people in security by Security magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Subject matter expert faculty, Security Executive Council; senior partner of the Foushée Group, Inc.
James Foushée
Mr. Foushée has over 30 years of experience in the management consulting profession. Currently, he is the managing director of the Foushée Group, Inc., which he founded in 1980 to provide consulting services in all aspects of compensation program design and in organization analysis, planning, and structuring. The firm serves a wide variety of high technology manufacturing, transportation, retail/wholesale, and financial services companies. Client companies range from start-up and emerging firms to Fortune 500 corporations.
For the past 30 years, the firm's staff has focused its efforts in the research of pay practices of environmental, health, safety, security, ethics, and business conduct occupations. Their experience in this endeavor has provided them with a unique expertise to produce America’s only comprehensive studies of compensation practices in the environmental, health and safety, and security and compliance fields.
Mr. Foushée holds graduate degrees in business management and psychology. He is a frequent lecturer to professional and business groups and is active in a variety of professional and civic organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and managing director of the Foushée Group, Inc.
Reviews
"...quite detailed in the illustration of the various positions within the industry and is businesslike in its narrative on these jobs." --Security Management
"... so welcome as a source, whether you are approaching security management as a second career after the military; someone already in corporate security asked for advice or looking to mentor or put something back into the industry; or for corporations looking to hire..." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014