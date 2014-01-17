Security Careers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128001042, 9780128001998

Security Careers

3rd Edition

Skills, Compensation, and Career Paths

Authors: Stephen Walker James Foushée
eBook ISBN: 9780128001998
Paperback ISBN: 9780128001042
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th January 2014
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
99.95
84.96
75.95
64.56
107.23
91.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The third edition of Security Careers is the authoritative reference for current job descriptions and pay practices of security, compliance, and ethics occupations. The job descriptions and compensation ranges in this report are drawn from research from the Foushée Group, which has been conducting this research since 1980.

Security Careers includes more than 75 job descriptions for security-related positions, which range from the entry-level security guard to the top global corporate executive. It also provides four years of compensation trend data to give a thorough understanding of competitive pay practices across the industry. This book can be used by anyone who manages security personnel or by security professionals who want to develop their careers.

Security Careers is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • Fills the need for solid information based on accurate job descriptions and surveys of industry compensation professionals
  • Created for hands-on use: readers may use the job descriptions in their own hiring and staffing plans
  • Sheds light on compensation practices and shows security executives how to influence them

Readership

Security professionals, for help defining their roles, responsibilities, value, and career path opportunities; security or business managers, for staff planning to fill existing or new positions and to validate pay structures; career counselors in the military and law enforcement fields; and human resources and compensation departments

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Authors

Introduction

Chapter 1. Helping the Industry Help Itself

Chapter 2. The Role and Responsibilities of the Security Leader

Compare yourself against the security leader of the future

The history of the security role and a shift in the skills required

Chapter 3. Managing Compensation

Compensation philosophy of the organization

Definition of wage and salary programs

Components of compensation

The role of the compensation group

Base wage and salary programs

Compensation surveys

Compensation survey participation

Survey statistics

Defining a “Benchmark Compensation Survey”

Overview of a wage and salary grade structure

Broadbanding grade structure

Managing without a grade structure

Determining the salary compa-ratio

Managing changes in employee job responsibilities

Planning and developing your compensation budget

Chapter 4. Security Job Descriptions

Preparing a job description

Top global security executive

Second level global security executive

Top security executive, international

Senior regional manager, international security

Regional manager, international security

Manager, international investigation

Top security executive, domestic

Senior manager, threat analysis

Senior threat analyst IV

Senior manager, protective services (headquarters)

Senior protective services agent IV

Protective services agent III

Protective services agent II

Protective services agent I

Director, computer, network and information security

Manager, computer and information security

Senior computer and information security specialist IV

Computer and information security specialist III

Computer and information security specialist II

Computer and information security specialist I

Manager, network security

Senior network security specialist IV

Network security specialist III

Network security specialist II

Network security specialist I

Manager, domestic investigation

Supervisor, domestic investigation

Senior investigator IV

Investigator III

Investigator II

Investigator I

Senior regional manager, domestic security

Regional manager, domestic security

Manager, business unit security

Senior business unit security manager IV

Business unit security manager III

Business unit security manager II

Business unit security manager I

Manager, emergency preparedness/disaster recovery

Senior emergency preparedness specialist IV

Emergency preparedness specialist III

Senior nuclear accountability specialist IV

Nuclear accountabilities specialist III

Senior manager, product protection security

Manager, product protection security

Senior product protection security specialist IV

Product protection security specialist III

Product protection security specialist II

Product protection security specialist I

Security clearance specialist II

Physical security systems specialist III

Physical security systems specialist II

Senior manager, product protection programs

Manager, corporate security programs

Manager, security systems and training

Senior security training and awareness specialist IV

Security training and awareness specialist III

Manager, classified security projects

Senior classified security specialist IV

Classified security specialist III

Manager, protective forces, armed/unarmed

Officer in charge, protective forces, armed

Security officer 3, armed

Security officer 2, armed

Security officer 1, armed

Manager, physical security, unarmed

Supervisor, physical security, unarmed

Security guard 3, unarmed

Security guard 2, unarmed

Security guard 1, unarmed

Console operators

Top compliance and ethics executive (senior compliance/ethics officer—global)

Corporate manager, compliance and ethics (domestic only)

Manager, regulatory compliance

Business unit manager, compliance and ethics

Senior compliance and ethics specialist

Compliance and ethics specialist

Chapter 5. Position Compensation Trends

Compensation trend charts

Chapter 6. Career Resources

Associations

Trade Publications

Job Listing Sites for Security and Law Enforcement Professionals

Certifications

About Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128001998
Paperback ISBN:
9780128001042

About the Author

Stephen Walker

Mr. Walker is the senior partner of the Foushée Group, Inc. He has more than 18 years of experience in the management consulting field. He specializes in incentive plan design and implementation, salary and wage administration program development, and compensation survey design and development.

In the field of compensation, Mr. Walker has managed projects in a variety of industries including high technology, engineering services, information systems, national laboratories, pharmaceutical, energy, and venture capital. He has worked with senior management to review and develop compensation programs that are designed to serve the business objectives and management philosophies unique to each organization.

Mr. Walker holds a BS in business administration, and is a former Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He is a frequent lecturer to professional and business groups, author, faculty member for the Security Executive Council, and is a member of a variety of human resources and compensation organizations. In 2009, Mr. Walker was voted one of the most influential people in security by Security magazine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Subject matter expert faculty, Security Executive Council; senior partner of the Foushée Group, Inc.

James Foushée

Mr. Foushée has over 30 years of experience in the management consulting profession. Currently, he is the managing director of the Foushée Group, Inc., which he founded in 1980 to provide consulting services in all aspects of compensation program design and in organization analysis, planning, and structuring. The firm serves a wide variety of high technology manufacturing, transportation, retail/wholesale, and financial services companies. Client companies range from start-up and emerging firms to Fortune 500 corporations.

For the past 30 years, the firm's staff has focused its efforts in the research of pay practices of environmental, health, safety, security, ethics, and business conduct occupations. Their experience in this endeavor has provided them with a unique expertise to produce America’s only comprehensive studies of compensation practices in the environmental, health and safety, and security and compliance fields.

Mr. Foushée holds graduate degrees in business management and psychology. He is a frequent lecturer to professional and business groups and is active in a variety of professional and civic organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and managing director of the Foushée Group, Inc.

Reviews

"...quite detailed in the illustration of the various positions within the industry and is businesslike in its narrative on these jobs." --Security Management

"... so welcome as a source, whether you are approaching security management as a second career after the military; someone already in corporate security asked for advice or looking to mentor or put something back into the industry; or for corporations looking to hire..." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.