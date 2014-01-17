The third edition of Security Careers is the authoritative reference for current job descriptions and pay practices of security, compliance, and ethics occupations. The job descriptions and compensation ranges in this report are drawn from research from the Foushée Group, which has been conducting this research since 1980.

Security Careers includes more than 75 job descriptions for security-related positions, which range from the entry-level security guard to the top global corporate executive. It also provides four years of compensation trend data to give a thorough understanding of competitive pay practices across the industry. This book can be used by anyone who manages security personnel or by security professionals who want to develop their careers.

Security Careers is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.