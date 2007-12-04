Security and Loss Prevention - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123725257, 9780080554006

Security and Loss Prevention

5th Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Philip Purpura
eBook ISBN: 9780080554006
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725257
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th December 2007
Page Count: 600
Description

Security and Loss Prevention, Fifth Edition, encompasses the breadth and depth of considerations involved in implementing general loss prevention concepts and security programs within an organization.

It presents proven strategies to prevent and reduce incidents of loss due to legal issues, theft and other crimes, fire, accidental or intentional harm from employees as well as the many ramifications of corporate mismanagement. It contains a brand new terrorism chapter, along with coverage on background investigations, protection of sensitive information, internal threats, and considerations at select facilities (nuclear, DoD, government and federal). Author Philip Purpura once again demonstrates why students and professionals alike rely on this best-selling text as a timely, reliable resource.

This book is an ideal resource for criminal justice and security academic programs, physical security professionals, retail security professionals, security managers, security consultants, law enforcement professionals, investigations professionals, risk and contingency planning professionals.

Key Features

  • Covers the latest professional security issues surrounding Homeland Security and risks presented by threats of terrorism
  • Recommended reading for ASIS International's prestigious CPP Certification
  • Cases provide real-world applications

Readership

Criminal justice and security academic programs, physical security professionals, retail security professionals, security managers, and security consultants.

In addition, law enforcement professionals, investigations professionals, risk and contingency planning professionals.

Table of Contents

Dedication

About the Author

Preface

Acknowledgments

PART I. Introduction to Security and Loss Prevention

1. The History of Security and Loss Prevention: A Critical Perspective

Why Critical Thinking?

How Can We Think Critically?

Why Think Critically about the History of Security and Loss Prevention?

Security and Loss Prevention Defined

History

Early Civilizations

MORE CONTEMPORARY TIMES

Case Problems

2. The Business, Careers, and Challenges of Security and Loss Prevention

Introduction

METRICS

THE SECURITY INDUSTRY

Careers: Loss Prevention Services and Specialists

The Limitations of the Criminal Justice System: Implications for Loss Prevention Practitioners

Challenges of the Security Industry

Case Problems

PART II. Reducing the Problem of Loss

3. Foundations of Security and Loss Prevention

The Security and Loss Prevention Profession

Methods for Protection Programs

Standards and Regulations

Evaluation of Loss Prevention Programs

Proprietary Security

Case Problems

4. Law

Introduction

Judicial Systems

Origins of Law

Tort Law and Controls Over Private Security

Legal Theory of Premises Security Claims

Contract Law

Civil Justice Procedures

Administrative Law

Criminal Justice Procedures

Case Problems

THE DECISION FOR “YOU BE THE JUDGE”

5. Internal and External Relations

Internal and External Relations

Internal Relations

External Relations

Special Problems

Case Problems

6. Applicant Screening and Employee Socialization

Introduction

Employment Law

Screening Methods

Employee Socialization

Case Problems

The Decision for “You Be the Judge”

7. Internal Threats and Countermeasures

Introduction

INTERNAL THEFT

Management Countermeasures

Physical Security Countermeasures

Case Problems

8. External Threats and Countermeasures

Introduction

Methods of Unauthorized Entry

Countermeasures

Case Problems

9. Services and Systems: Methods Toward Wise Purchasing Decisions

Introduction

Pitfalls when Purchasing Security Services and Systems

Purchasing Security Services

Purchasing Security Systems

Outsourcing

Case Problem

The Decision for “You Be the Judge”

10. Investigations

Introduction

Types of Investigations

LAW

Evidence

Interviewing and Interrogation

Information Sources

Identity Theft

Investigative Leads

Surveillance

Information Accuracy

Report Writing

Testimony

Case Problems

11. Accounting, Accountability, and Auditing

Introduction

Accounting

Accountability

Auditing

FRAUD

Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance

Case Problems

12. Risk Management, Business Continuity, and Emergency Management

Risk Management

Insurance

The Decision for “You Be the Judge #1”

The Decision for “You Be the Judge #2”

13. Life Safety, Fire Protection, and Emergencies

Life Safety

Fire Protection

Emergencies

Case Problems

14. Safety in the Workplace

Introduction

Accident Statistics and Costs

History of Safety Legislation

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Safety Strategies

Case Problems

PART III. Special Problems and Countermeasures

15. Terrorism and Homeland Security

Terrorism

Homeland Security

Private Sector

Case Problems

16. Protecting Critical Infrastructures, Key Assets, and Borders

Critical Infrastructure

Critical Infrastructure Sectors

Border and Transportation Security

Transportation Sectors

Mass Transit Systems

Highways, Trucking, and Intercity Busing

Maritime

Postal and Shipping

Pipelines

Case Problems

17. Loss Prevention at Businesses and Institutions

Introduction

Loss Prevention at Retail Businesses

Robbery and Burglary

Shopping Mall Strategies

Banks and Financial Businesses

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Institutions

Case Problems

18. Topics of Concern

Workplace Violence

Personnel Protection

Substance Abuse in the Workplace

Information Security

Communications Security

Case Problems

19. Your Future in Security and Loss Prevention

Security and Loss Prevention in the Future

Education

Loss Prevention Education: Today and Tomorrow

Research

Training

Employment

Case Problems

Index

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080554006
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725257

About the Author

Philip Purpura

Philip P. Purpura has been a criminal justice educator for more than 20 years. He has directed criminal justice, security, and paralegal programs, and has practical experience as a security consultant, expert witness, security manager, corporate investigator, and police officer. Mr. Purpura is the author of several other textbooks and numerous articles published in newsletters, magazines, and journals.

Reviews

The first edition of the work has been called: "An example of true expertise...a well-regarded textbook that has been updated with a post-9-11 perspective."--Security Management "An outstanding introduction to loss prevention concepts and security management implementation."--Crime & Justice International

Ratings and Reviews

