Security and Loss Prevention, Fifth Edition, encompasses the breadth and depth of considerations involved in implementing general loss prevention concepts and security programs within an organization.

It presents proven strategies to prevent and reduce incidents of loss due to legal issues, theft and other crimes, fire, accidental or intentional harm from employees as well as the many ramifications of corporate mismanagement. It contains a brand new terrorism chapter, along with coverage on background investigations, protection of sensitive information, internal threats, and considerations at select facilities (nuclear, DoD, government and federal). Author Philip Purpura once again demonstrates why students and professionals alike rely on this best-selling text as a timely, reliable resource.

This book is an ideal resource for criminal justice and security academic programs, physical security professionals, retail security professionals, security managers, security consultants, law enforcement professionals, investigations professionals, risk and contingency planning professionals.