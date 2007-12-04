Security and Loss Prevention
5th Edition
An Introduction
Security and Loss Prevention, Fifth Edition, encompasses the breadth and depth of considerations involved in implementing general loss prevention concepts and security programs within an organization.
It presents proven strategies to prevent and reduce incidents of loss due to legal issues, theft and other crimes, fire, accidental or intentional harm from employees as well as the many ramifications of corporate mismanagement. It contains a brand new terrorism chapter, along with coverage on background investigations, protection of sensitive information, internal threats, and considerations at select facilities (nuclear, DoD, government and federal). Author Philip Purpura once again demonstrates why students and professionals alike rely on this best-selling text as a timely, reliable resource.
This book is an ideal resource for criminal justice and security academic programs, physical security professionals, retail security professionals, security managers, security consultants, law enforcement professionals, investigations professionals, risk and contingency planning professionals.
- Covers the latest professional security issues surrounding Homeland Security and risks presented by threats of terrorism
- Recommended reading for ASIS International's prestigious CPP Certification
- Cases provide real-world applications
Criminal justice and security academic programs, physical security professionals, retail security professionals, security managers, and security consultants.
In addition, law enforcement professionals, investigations professionals, risk and contingency planning professionals.
PART I. Introduction to Security and Loss Prevention
1. The History of Security and Loss Prevention: A Critical Perspective
Why Critical Thinking?
How Can We Think Critically?
Why Think Critically about the History of Security and Loss Prevention?
Security and Loss Prevention Defined
History
Early Civilizations
MORE CONTEMPORARY TIMES
Case Problems
2. The Business, Careers, and Challenges of Security and Loss Prevention
Introduction
METRICS
THE SECURITY INDUSTRY
Careers: Loss Prevention Services and Specialists
The Limitations of the Criminal Justice System: Implications for Loss Prevention Practitioners
Challenges of the Security Industry
Case Problems
PART II. Reducing the Problem of Loss
3. Foundations of Security and Loss Prevention
The Security and Loss Prevention Profession
Methods for Protection Programs
Standards and Regulations
Evaluation of Loss Prevention Programs
Proprietary Security
Case Problems
4. Law
Introduction
Judicial Systems
Origins of Law
Tort Law and Controls Over Private Security
Legal Theory of Premises Security Claims
Contract Law
Civil Justice Procedures
Administrative Law
Criminal Justice Procedures
Case Problems
THE DECISION FOR “YOU BE THE JUDGE”
5. Internal and External Relations
Internal and External Relations
Internal Relations
External Relations
Special Problems
Case Problems
6. Applicant Screening and Employee Socialization
Introduction
Employment Law
Screening Methods
Employee Socialization
Case Problems
The Decision for “You Be the Judge”
7. Internal Threats and Countermeasures
Introduction
INTERNAL THEFT
Management Countermeasures
Physical Security Countermeasures
Case Problems
8. External Threats and Countermeasures
Introduction
Methods of Unauthorized Entry
Countermeasures
Case Problems
9. Services and Systems: Methods Toward Wise Purchasing Decisions
Introduction
Pitfalls when Purchasing Security Services and Systems
Purchasing Security Services
Purchasing Security Systems
Outsourcing
Case Problem
The Decision for “You Be the Judge”
10. Investigations
Introduction
Types of Investigations
LAW
Evidence
Interviewing and Interrogation
Information Sources
Identity Theft
Investigative Leads
Surveillance
Information Accuracy
Report Writing
Testimony
Case Problems
11. Accounting, Accountability, and Auditing
Introduction
Accounting
Accountability
Auditing
FRAUD
Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Case Problems
12. Risk Management, Business Continuity, and Emergency Management
Risk Management
Insurance
The Decision for “You Be the Judge #1”
The Decision for “You Be the Judge #2”
13. Life Safety, Fire Protection, and Emergencies
Life Safety
Fire Protection
Emergencies
Case Problems
14. Safety in the Workplace
Introduction
Accident Statistics and Costs
History of Safety Legislation
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Safety Strategies
Case Problems
PART III. Special Problems and Countermeasures
15. Terrorism and Homeland Security
Terrorism
Homeland Security
Private Sector
Case Problems
16. Protecting Critical Infrastructures, Key Assets, and Borders
Critical Infrastructure
Critical Infrastructure Sectors
Border and Transportation Security
Transportation Sectors
Mass Transit Systems
Highways, Trucking, and Intercity Busing
Maritime
Postal and Shipping
Pipelines
Case Problems
17. Loss Prevention at Businesses and Institutions
Introduction
Loss Prevention at Retail Businesses
Robbery and Burglary
Shopping Mall Strategies
Banks and Financial Businesses
Educational Institutions
Healthcare Institutions
Case Problems
18. Topics of Concern
Workplace Violence
Personnel Protection
Substance Abuse in the Workplace
Information Security
Communications Security
Case Problems
19. Your Future in Security and Loss Prevention
Security and Loss Prevention in the Future
Education
Loss Prevention Education: Today and Tomorrow
Research
Training
Employment
Case Problems
Index
600
- 600
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
4th December 2007
- 4th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9780080554006
- 9780080554006
9780123725257
- 9780123725257
Philip Purpura
Philip P. Purpura has been a criminal justice educator for more than 20 years. He has directed criminal justice, security, and paralegal programs, and has practical experience as a security consultant, expert witness, security manager, corporate investigator, and police officer. Mr. Purpura is the author of several other textbooks and numerous articles published in newsletters, magazines, and journals.
The first edition of the work has been called: "An example of true expertise...a well-regarded textbook that has been updated with a post-9-11 perspective."--Security Management "An outstanding introduction to loss prevention concepts and security management implementation."--Crime & Justice International