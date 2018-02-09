Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals
4th Edition
Description
An ideal resource for the classroom or clinical setting, Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 4th Edition provides a comprehensive, and highly visual approach to the sectional anatomy of the entire body. Side-by-side presentations of actual diagnostic images from both MRI and CT modalities and corresponding anatomic line drawings illustrate the planes of anatomy most commonly demonstrated by diagnostic imaging. Easy-to-follow descriptions detail the location and function of the anatomy, while clearly labeled images help you confidently identify anatomic structures during clinical examinations. In all, it’s the one reference you need to consistently produce the best possible diagnostic images.
Key Features
- Side-by-side presentation of anatomy illustrations and corresponding CT and MRI images clarifies the location and structure of sectional anatomy.
- More than 1,500 high-quality images and detailed line drawings demonstrate sectional anatomy for every body plane commonly imaged in the clinical setting.
- Updated summary tables are used to simplify and organize key information in each chapter.
- CT or MR images of special interest are featured on the opening page in each chapter to pique readers’ interest in the area about to be covered in the text.
- Reference drawings and corresponding scanning planes appear on appropriate pages with the actual images, so they are easily referenced for correlation between the scanning planes and the resulting images.
- Introductory chapter lays a foundation of the terminology that is related to sectional anatomy.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sectional Anatomy
Anatomic Positions and Planes
Terminology and Landmarks
Body Cavities
Abdominal and Pelvic Divisions
Image Acquisition
Image Display
Multiplanar Reformation and 3D Imaging
2. Cranium and Facial Bones
Cranium
Facial Bones
Temporomandibular Joint
Paranasal Sinuses
Orbit
3. Brain
Meninges
Ventricular System
Cerebrum
DiencephalonLimbic System
Brainstem
Cerebellum
Cerebral Vascular System
Cranial Nerves
4. Spine
Vertebral Column
Ligaments
Muscles
Spinal Cord
Plexuses
Vasculature
5. Neck
Organs
Muscles
Vascular Structures
6. Thorax
Bony Thorax
Pleural Cavities
Lungs
Lymphatic System Heart and Vasculature Great Vessels
Coronary Circulation
Off-Axis Cardiac Imaging
Azygos Venous System
Muscles
Breast
7. Abdomen
Abdominal Cavity Liver
Gallbladder and Biliary System Pancreas Spleen
Adrenal Glands Urinary System Stomach
Intestines
Abdominal Aorta and Branches
Inferior Vena Cava and Tributaries
Lymph Nodes
Muscles
8. Pelvis
Bony Pelvis
Muscles
Viscera
Vasculature
Lymph Nodes
9. Upper Extremity
Shoulder
Elbow
Wrist and Hand
Neurovasculature
10. Lower Extremity
Hip
Knee and Lower Leg
Ankle and Foot
Neurovasculature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 9th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323675567
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323414876
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595377
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595353
About the Author
Lorrie Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, CT/MRI Program Director, Boise State University, Boise, ID
Connie Petersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiography Program, Boise State University, Boise, ID