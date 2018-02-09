An ideal resource for the classroom or clinical setting, Sectional Anatomy for Imaging Professionals, 4th Edition provides a comprehensive, and highly visual approach to the sectional anatomy of the entire body. Side-by-side presentations of actual diagnostic images from both MRI and CT modalities and corresponding anatomic line drawings illustrate the planes of anatomy most commonly demonstrated by diagnostic imaging. Easy-to-follow descriptions detail the location and function of the anatomy, while clearly labeled images help you confidently identify anatomic structures during clinical examinations. In all, it’s the one reference you need to consistently produce the best possible diagnostic images.